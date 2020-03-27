Log in
Jeunesse : Donates $500,000 USD to COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO

03/27/2020 | 08:46pm EDT

As the world faces the unprecedented health challenge presented by the growing COVID-19 pandemic, Jeunesse Global® has acted by donating $500,000 USD to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, which benefits the World Health Organization (WHO) and is administered in partnership with the United Nations Foundation and Swiss Philanthropy Foundation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200327005566/en/

Jeunesse supports the COVID-19 response efforts through a donation from its nonprofit organization Jeunesse Kids. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The donation was provided through the company’s nonprofit foundation Jeunesse Kids™ and supports WHO’s work leading and coordinating the global effort to prevent, detect, and respond to the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has jolted the world awake,” said Elizabeth Cousens, President & CEO of the UN Foundation. “As this pandemic evolves, we are so grateful for all individuals, organizations, and businesses who pledge their support – including Jeunesse. Their contribution will make sure health workers on the frontlines can help keep communities safe.”

The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund supports:

  • Tracking and understanding the spread of the virus;
  • Ensuring patients get the care they need, and frontline workers get essential supplies and information;
  • Accelerating efforts to develop vaccines, tests and treatments.

Donations enable WHO and its partners to support critical needs, such as testing, patient treatment, protection of frontline health workers, life-saving research and development, and communication of guidelines and information. Support is prioritized where the needs are the greatest.

“It has been amazing to see people rising to the occasion during this uncertain time as we face the biggest challenge most of us have seen in our lifetimes,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “We are so grateful for the medical professionals and all others who are fighting on the frontlines to care for the sick and to keep our communities functioning. We are also incredibly grateful to our Jeunesse Family around the world whose support has made it possible for us to participate in this extraordinary effort. Our thoughts, hearts, and prayers go out to everyone, especially those who are facing the most serious and grave consequences of this global pandemic.”

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company's exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Y.E.S. Youth Enhancement System™. With multilingual customer service, back-office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training, and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 145 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

 


© Business Wire 2020
