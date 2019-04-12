Jeunesse Global : Selected as One of the Best Places to Work in Direct Selling

Global youth enhancement company Jeunesse® has been selected by “Direct Selling News” (DSN) as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Direct Selling, marking the third time the company has been honored in this comprehensive employee engagement competition.

DSN partners with Quantum Workplace to tackle the difficult task of determining the best workplaces in the direct selling industry using a confidential and anonymous employee engagement survey whose results determine the honorees. To be recognized in the competition, companies must meet minimum participation requirements and specific survey results targets.

“Our goal is to offer a cohesive and family-oriented workplace culture where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We want our employees to be happy, feel valued and to live balanced and meaningful lives,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “We are humbled to have been selected as one of the Best Places to Work in Direct Selling yet again, because we understand that this honor really comes from our corporate family.”

One of the ways Jeunesse provides an exceptional workplace is by offering special perks that improve various aspects of the quality of their employees’ lives, such as unlimited PTO, a state-of-the-art, in-house gym, yoga classes, special discounts on local events and establishments, employee wellness support groups, and an exciting travel incentive program through which qualified employees are randomly selected to receive an all-expenses-paid trip to a global Jeunesse event or trip.

As a Best Places to Work in Direct Selling honoree, Jeunesse was featured in the April edition of “Direct Selling News.”

Quantum Workplace is an expert in employee engagement and through the past 15 years has deployed more than 6.7 million surveys to workers at nearly 100,000 organizations across the country.

