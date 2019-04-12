Jeunesse Global : Selected as One of the Best Places to Work in Direct Selling

Global youth enhancement company Jeunesse®
has been selected by “Direct Selling News” (DSN) as one of the 2019 Best
Places to Work in Direct Selling, marking the third time the company has
been honored in this comprehensive employee engagement competition.
DSN partners with Quantum Workplace to tackle the difficult task of
determining the best workplaces in the direct selling industry using a
confidential and anonymous employee engagement survey whose results
determine the honorees. To be recognized in the competition, companies
must meet minimum participation requirements and specific survey results
targets.
“Our goal is to offer a cohesive and family-oriented workplace culture
where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. We want our employees to
be happy, feel valued and to live balanced and meaningful lives,” said
Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “We are humbled to have
been selected as one of the Best Places to Work in Direct Selling yet
again, because we understand that this honor really comes from our
corporate family.”
One of the ways Jeunesse provides an exceptional workplace is by
offering special perks that improve various aspects of the quality of
their employees’ lives, such as unlimited PTO, a state-of-the-art,
in-house gym, yoga classes, special discounts on local events and
establishments, employee wellness support groups, and an exciting travel
incentive program through which qualified employees are randomly
selected to receive an all-expenses-paid trip to a global Jeunesse event
or trip.
As a Best Places to Work in Direct Selling honoree, Jeunesse was featured
in the April edition of “Direct Selling News.”
Quantum Workplace is an expert in employee engagement and through the
past 15 years has deployed more than 6.7 million surveys to workers at
nearly 100,000 organizations across the country.
About Jeunesse Global
Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively
impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering
them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and
nutritional products form a comprehensive Youth
Enhancement System. With multilingual customer service, back office
support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge
platform to share innovative products, training and support through 34
fully operational offices to markets in over 146 countries. Learn more
at jeunesseglobal.com.
