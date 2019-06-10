Jeunesse : Honored with 24 Awards in 25th Annual Communicator Competition

For a fourth consecutive year, Jeunesse Global™ has been highly honored in the Communicator Awards, a leading international competition celebrating creative excellence in communications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005490/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Jeunesse® received two dozen awards for print, video and digital work in a broad array of visual and written communication categories, including 11 awards of Excellence, the competition’s highest honor, and 13 awards of Distinction.

“Each year, our talented Marketing & Communications team raises the bar by producing outstanding tools that effectively tell the Jeunesse story and highlight the unique benefits of our exclusive youth enhancement products,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “We are proud to stand alongside world-renowned brands such as ESPN, Forbes and PepsiCo to be recognized in this year’s competition.”

The company’s signature “We Live Jeunesse” magazine-style product catalog and engaging corporate identity video earned 8 awards — 6 awards of Excellence and 2 awards of Distinction recognizing overall design, writing, visual appeal and graphics.

The recently launched RVL™ Advanced Hair Care System garnered 7 awards for packaging, print and digital communications, including awards of Excellence for the product line brochure and video.

RevitaBlu™, a new botanical blend offering in the wellness category and the redesign of the company’s flagship product, Reserve™, earned awards of Distinction for packaging.

The refresh of the Reserve brand also garnered awards of Distinction for the product video and brochure.

Additional projects recognized included awards of Excellence for the Jeunesse EXPO9 Thrive 2018 World Tour logo and recap video, and awards of Distinction for the Shop Jeunesse mobile app and Jeunesse Kids™ Bringing Hope 2018 India recap video.

The Communicator Awards honor the best in advertising, corporate communications, public relations and identity work for print, video, interactive and audio and drew more than 6,000 entries in 2019.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Youth Enhancement System. With multilingual customer service, back office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training and support through 34 fully operational offices to markets in over 145 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190610005490/en/