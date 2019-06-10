Jeunesse : Honored with 24 Awards in 25th Annual Communicator Competition

For a fourth consecutive year, Jeunesse Global™ has been highly
honored in the Communicator Awards, a leading international competition
celebrating creative excellence in communications.
Jeunesse®
received two dozen awards for print, video and digital work in a broad
array of visual and written communication categories, including 11
awards of Excellence, the competition’s highest honor, and 13 awards of
Distinction.
“Each year, our talented Marketing & Communications team raises the bar
by producing outstanding tools that effectively tell the Jeunesse story
and highlight the unique benefits of our exclusive youth enhancement
products,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “We are
proud to stand alongside world-renowned brands such as ESPN, Forbes and
PepsiCo to be recognized in this year’s competition.”
The company’s signature “We Live Jeunesse” magazine-style product
catalog and engaging corporate identity video earned 8 awards — 6 awards
of Excellence and 2 awards of Distinction recognizing overall design,
writing, visual appeal and graphics.
The recently launched RVL™ Advanced Hair Care System garnered 7 awards
for packaging, print and digital communications, including awards of
Excellence for the product line brochure and video.
RevitaBlu™, a new botanical blend offering in the wellness category and
the redesign of the company’s flagship product, Reserve™, earned awards
of Distinction for packaging.
The refresh of the Reserve brand also garnered awards of Distinction for
the product video and brochure.
Additional projects recognized included awards of Excellence for the
Jeunesse EXPO9 Thrive 2018 World Tour logo and recap video, and awards
of Distinction for the Shop Jeunesse mobile app and Jeunesse Kids™
Bringing Hope 2018 India recap video.
The
Communicator Awards honor the best in advertising, corporate
communications, public relations and identity work for print, video,
interactive and audio and drew more than 6,000 entries in 2019.
About Jeunesse
Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively
impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering
them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and
nutritional products form a comprehensive Youth Enhancement System. With
multilingual customer service, back office support and a global
enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share
innovative products, training and support through 34 fully operational
offices to markets in over 145 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.
