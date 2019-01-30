Log in
Jeunesse : Posts Record Year with $1.46B in Annual Sales

01/30/2019

After celebrating its 9th anniversary on Sept. 9, global youth enhancement company Jeunesse® finished 2018 with worldwide annual sales of $1.46 billion — a record for the growing direct selling company.

Jeunesse Global finishes 2018 with record annual sales of $1.46B. (Photo: Business Wire)

The company’s extraordinary growth has been widely recognized. Jeunesse has appeared among the Inc. 5000 of American’s fastest growing private companies for five consecutive years, and in 2018 was named to Inc. magazine’s inaugural Private Titans, which denotes the largest, most vital American companies that remain private. In addition, Jeunesse has ranked among the top 20 in the “Direct Selling News” Global 100 since 2015. In 2018, Jeunesse garnered a total of 139 corporate awards — another record.

The company’s record-breaking year was fueled in part by new product launches, historic events attendance globally, and the development of award-winning marketing support tools. Growth was seen in markets around the world, with the top three markets averaging growth of more than 60%.

“The past year has been amazing, and we are thrilled to have reached milestones and broken records,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “But what excites me most are the milestones and records yet to come. With the global footprint we have in place and the extraordinary leadership, drive and determination of our family of Jeunesse Distributors around the world, I know we’ve only just scratched the surface of what Jeunesse can become.”

Jeunesse also broke records in giving back, raising $3 million for its nonprofit foundation, Jeunesse Kids™. Funds will be used to aid children around the word with projects that include the financing of life-saving cancer treatments, funding hospitals and classrooms, as well as supporting communities in developing countries with a development model that provides a sustainable plan to lift communities out of poverty.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Youth Enhancement System. With multilingual customer service, back office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 140 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.


© Business Wire 2019
