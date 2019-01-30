Jeunesse : Posts Record Year with $1.46B in Annual Sales

After celebrating its 9th anniversary on Sept. 9, global
youth enhancement company Jeunesse® finished 2018 with worldwide annual
sales of $1.46 billion — a record for the growing direct selling company.
The company’s extraordinary growth has been widely recognized. Jeunesse
has appeared among the Inc. 5000 of American’s fastest growing private
companies for five consecutive years, and in 2018 was named to Inc.
magazine’s inaugural Private
Titans, which denotes the largest, most vital American companies
that remain private. In addition, Jeunesse has ranked among the top 20
in the “Direct Selling News” Global
100 since 2015. In 2018, Jeunesse garnered a total of 139 corporate
awards — another record.
The company’s record-breaking year was fueled in part by new product
launches, historic events attendance globally, and the development of
award-winning marketing support tools. Growth was seen in markets around
the world, with the top three markets averaging growth of more than 60%.
“The past year has been amazing, and we are thrilled to have reached
milestones and broken records,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer
Scott Lewis. “But what excites me most are the milestones and records
yet to come. With the global footprint we have in place and the
extraordinary leadership, drive and determination of our family of
Jeunesse Distributors around the world, I know we’ve only just scratched
the surface of what Jeunesse can become.”
Jeunesse also broke records in giving back, raising $3 million for its
nonprofit foundation, Jeunesse Kids™. Funds will be used to aid children
around the word with projects that include the financing of life-saving
cancer treatments, funding hospitals and classrooms, as well as
supporting communities in developing countries with a development model
that provides a sustainable plan to lift communities out of poverty.
About Jeunesse
Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively
impact the world by helping people look and feel young, while empowering
them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and
nutritional products form a comprehensive Youth Enhancement System. With
multilingual customer service, back office support and a global
enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share
innovative products, training and support through 32 fully operational
offices to markets in over 140 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.
