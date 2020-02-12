Jeunesse : Reaches Annual Sales of $1 Billion for Fifth Consecutive Year

In its tenth year of business, Jeunesse Global® celebrated a fifth consecutive year of worldwide annual sales above $1 billion, reporting sales of $1.1 billion for 2019. Jeunesse® first reached the billion-dollar annual sales mark in 2015, making history as the youngest company in direct selling history to reach this milestone.

Despite 2019 presenting global economic and trade challenges for many top-tier companies in the direct selling industry, Jeunesse was able to maintain its status as a billion-dollar company due to the success and dedication of the unified family of Jeunesse Distributors and employees around the world.

“This has been such an extraordinary year in our company’s history, celebrating our 10th anniversary and marking our fifth consecutive year with annual sales exceeding $1 billion! We are incredibly grateful to our Jeunesse Family around the world who have made this success and longevity possible and are more optimistic than ever about what’s in store for the next decade and beyond,” said Jeunesse Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis.

The company’s sales were supported by several new products, programs, promotions and award-winning marketing tools. In 2019, Jeunesse entered the $10.34 billion functional water market with the launch of M X 2O™, a dietary supplement designed to take water to the next level. The launch of E•VOK™ added a premium line of essential oil blends to the Jeunesse Y.E.S. Youth Enhancement System™.

Other highlights of the year included contributing $2.4 million to charities through its nonprofit foundation, Jeunesse Kids™, garnering 147 corporate, executive, and marketing awards; and awarding nearly 20,000 Distributors with trips to exotic locations across the globe.

The company wrapped up 2019 with the Jeunesse EXPO X World Tour which stopped in 5 cities and attracted 50,000 attendees.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skincare and nutritional products form a comprehensive Y.E.S. Youth Enhancement System. With multilingual customer service, back-office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training, and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 145 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

