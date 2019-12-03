Jewelers Mutual Donates $500,000 to Three Organizations in Charitable Campaign For 2019

Feeding America®, Kids In Need Foundation and Special Olympics received donations based on policyholders’ votes

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Jewelers Mutual Group announced the culmination of its charitable campaign for 2019, resulting in $500,000 in donations to three deserving organizations. Funds were distributed this week to Feeding America, the Kids In Need Foundation and Special Olympics. The amounts donated to these organizations were based on votes by the company’s personal jewelry policyholders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005900/en/

Kids In Need Foundation Donation (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is important to have our policyholders be a part of our give back efforts because we share a mutual passion to help others in need. By encouraging them to vote, they made their voices heard, and were able to support the causes they are passionate about,” said Scott Murphy, president and CEO at Jewelers Mutual Group. “Together, we really can do more, and we are thrilled with the interest, engagement and the results this campaign has received both locally and on a national level.”

More than 40,000 votes were made by Jewelers Mutual policyholders during the five-month voting period. Based on policyholder votes, Feeding America received $178,300, Kids In Need Foundation received $169,500, and Special Olympics received $147,200. Donations were also made to Canadian organizations with similar missions.

How policyholders’ votes and corresponding Jewelers Mutual donations impacted the three organizations:

Feeding America®

The donation of $178,300 helps provide at least 1,783,000 meals.*

Kids In Need Foundation

The donation of $169,500 supplies over 820 classrooms and 21,000 under-served students with supplies and resources. Additionally, Jewelers Mutual became the first national sponsor of GiftATeacher.org, a program which funds and provides enough school supplies to supply an entire classroom for a full semester.

Special Olympics

The donation of $147,200 by Jewelers Mutual helped train approximately 2,450 Special Olympics athletes and provide a significant and life-changing impact for individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Jewelers Mutual encourages and supports its employees to be socially responsible and involved in their community. In addition to the dollars being donated, employees volunteered their time to assist all three organizations in 2019 by sorting meals and stocking food for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, a member of the Feeding America network; taking part in the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics; and, packing and distributing 2,000 backpacks for the Kids In Need Foundation.

Jewelers Mutual looks forward to continuing its philanthropic pursuits in 2020 to support charitable organizations important to its employees and policyholders. For more information on how Jewelers Mutual gives back, visit JewelersMutual.com/social-responsibility and check out our video and infographic highlighting the past year.

About Jewelers Mutual

Jewelers Mutual Group was founded in 1913 by a group of Wisconsin jewelers to meet their unique insurance needs. Today, Jewelers Mutual offers products and services nationwide and throughout Canada that enable jewelry businesses to run safe, secure and successful operations. Consumers also put their trust in Jewelers Mutual to protect their personal jewelry and the special moments it represents. The group's strong financial position is reflected in its 32 consecutive ratings of "A+ Superior" from A.M. Best Company. To learn more, visit JewelersMutual.com.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

About Kids In Need Foundation

The Kids In Need Foundation’s mission is to ensure that every child is prepared to learn and succeed in the classroom by providing free school supplies nationally to students most in need. The Kids In Need Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) charitable organization founded in 1995, has distributed $1 billion in school supplies, directly benefiting more than 6 million students and nearly 200,000 teachers in 2018. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @KidsInNeed.

About Special Olympics

Special Olympics is a global inclusion movement using sport, health, education and leadership programs every day around the world to end discrimination against and empower people with intellectual disabilities. Founded in 1968, and celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year, the Special Olympics movement has grown to more than 6 million athletes and Unified Sports partners in over 190 countries. With the support of more than 1 million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers 32 Olympic-type sports and over 100,000 games and competitions throughout the year. Special Olympics is supported by individuals, foundations and partners, including Bank of America, the Christmas Records Trust, The Coca-Cola Company, ESPN, Essilor Vision Foundation, the Golisano Foundation, IKEA Foundation, the Lane Family, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, Lions Clubs International, Safilo Group, Stavros Niarchos Foundation, TOYOTA, United Airlines and The Walt Disney Company. Click here for a full list of partners. Engage with us on: Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and our blog on Medium. Learn more at www.SpecialOlympics.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005900/en/