Jewelers of America : Announces 2019 GEM Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewelers of America (JA), the national trade association for businesses serving the fine jewelry marketplace, held the 17th annual GEM Awards on Friday, January 11, 2019, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York. Stewart Wicht, received the GEM Award for Lifetime Achievement and Tiffany & Co. received the GEM Award for Marketing & Communications.

Fernando Jorge won the GEM Award for Jewelry Design. The other nominees in the Jewelry Design category were Valérie Messika and Silvia Furmanovich. The award was presented by 2018 GEM Award for Jewelry Design winner Irene Neuwirth.

The GEM Award for Media Excellence was given to Will Kahn of Town & Country. 2018 GEM Award winner Marion Fasel of The Aventurine, presented the award. The other Media Excellence nominees were Brecken Branstrator of National Jeweler and Michael Thompson of International Watch.

Threads took home the award for GEM Award for Retail Excellence. The other nominees for Retail Innovation were Broken English and Cellini. The award was presented 2017 GEM Award for Lifetime Achievement winner Jim Rosenheim of Tiny Jewel Box.

Rapper A$AP Ferg presented the GEM Award for Marketing & Communications to Tiffany & Co. Andrea Davey accepted the award for Tiffany & Co., saying in part, "Tiffany's story is more than 180 years old but forever young. It is exquisite beauty in everyday luxury. It is witty, natural, effortless elegance. It is New York and all her youthful energy."

Stewart Wicht was honored with the GEM Award for Lifetime Achievement for setting a standard of excellence that inspired industry colleagues throughout the course of his career. Stewart Wicht's career at Rolex spanned more than four decades. In 2011 Stewart was appointed President & CEO of Rolex Watch U.S.A., Inc. Stewart retired in December of 2018, but remains on the board of directors of Rolex Watch U.S.A. After receiving a standing ovation from the crowd, he poignantly thanked his Rolex team and explained his philosophy on work by saying, "I always say, 'you can go faster alone but you can go further together'."

About GEM Awards

Jewelers of America's GEM Awards is the fine jewelry industry's premier accolade gala, which recognizes the achievements of individuals and companies whose work raises the visibility and status of fine jewelry and watches.

