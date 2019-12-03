Jewelry Exchange Thanksgiving Weekend Record Sales

TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jewelry Exchange broke a new sales record on Black Friday. Sales were the highest in the jewelry chain’s 42-year history, outpacing even 2006, the Jewelry Exchange’s biggest year.



Thanksgiving weekend sales were up 38% over last year, as Bloomberg was reporting nationwide retail traffic for the weekend was up 16%.

Lab grown diamonds sales also increased. The Jewelry Exchange’s sales of loose lab grown diamonds increased from 3% to 11% of sales.

The Jewelry Exchange is a value-focused jeweler with 14 locations across the country. By importing diamonds directly and manufacturing in-house they are able to offer customers direct to consumer pricing.

