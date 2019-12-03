Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jewelry Exchange Thanksgiving Weekend Record Sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 09:17pm EST

TUSTIN, Calif., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jewelry Exchange broke a new sales record on Black Friday.  Sales were the highest in the jewelry chain’s 42-year history, outpacing even 2006, the Jewelry Exchange’s biggest year.

Thanksgiving weekend sales were up 38% over last year, as Bloomberg was reporting nationwide retail traffic for the weekend was up 16%.

Lab grown diamonds sales also increased. The Jewelry Exchange’s sales of loose lab grown diamonds increased from 3% to 11% of sales.

The Jewelry Exchange is a value-focused jeweler with 14 locations across the country. By importing diamonds directly and manufacturing in-house they are able to offer customers direct to consumer pricing.

Mark Doddridge
Markd@jewelryexchange.com 
714 542 9000

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:37pMANILA WATER : Duterte slams water concessionaires
AQ
09:35pSEC Names Paul Munter as Deputy Chief Accountant
NE
09:33pCOUNTRY GARDEN : Monthly return for the month ended 30 november 2019
PU
09:33pSouth Korea court upholds $873-million antitrust penalty for Qualcomm
RE
09:30pSEC Names John Vanosdall as Deputy Chief Accountant
NE
09:28pTASMAN RESOURCES : EdenCrete Products Approved by Vermont Transportation
PU
09:20pTrump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
RE
09:20pELLIS MARTIN REPORT : Goviex Uranium Permitted to Produce in Africa
AW
09:19pHYUNDAI MOTOR : South Korea's Hyundai Motor unveils plan to invest $52 billion over six years
RE
09:17pA Chinese Enterprise Ushers in an Age of Global Sharing Economy as ToJoy Launches its EMEA East Headquarters
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
3TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : U.S. HAS NOT RULED OUT IMPOSING TARIFFS ON IMPORTED AUTOS: Commerce chief
4ALPHABET : Proper U.S.-China trade deal more important than timing - U.S. Commerce chief
5ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. : ONEMAIN FINANCIAL : Names New General Counsel and Chief Administrative Officer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group