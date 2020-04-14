Jewett-Cameron Announces 2nd Quarter Financial Results

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the second quarter and six month periods of fiscal 2020 ended February 29, 2020.

Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 totaled $7.62 million compared to sales of $7.86 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019. Loss from operations was ($163,020) compared to income from operations of $57,625 for the quarter ended February 28, 2019. Net loss was ($174,262), or ($0.05) per share, compared to net income of $119,629, or $0.03 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the six months ended February 29, 2020, sales totaled $14.7 million compared to sales of $16.9 million for the six months ended February 28, 2019. Loss from operations was ($173,894) compared to income from operations of $536,634. Net loss was ($180,884), or ($0.05) per share, compared to net income of $469,323, or $0.11 per share, in the first six months of fiscal 2019.

"Although COVID-19 began to affect our operations in January," said CEO Charlie Hopewell, "We have adjusted our work processes to comply with the State of Oregon's directives. Many of our employees are working from home, while others are on split shifts. We continue operations with our full staff with no lay-offs or reduced hours. Even though the outlook for the rest of fiscal 2020 is uncertain due to the COVID-19 situation, demand for our pet and fencing products so far in the 3rd fiscal quarter has been consistent with historic levels."

As of February 29, 2020, the Company's cash position was approximately $3.875 million, and there was no borrowing against its $3.0 million line of credit. The Company has historically utilized its cash position by implementing share repurchase programs as an effective method of enhancing shareholder value. During the period ended February 29, 2020, the Company privately repurchased for cancelation a total of 490,120 common shares from two large shareholders, including a current officer and director of Jewett-Cameron. The shares were repurchased at a price of $7.89 per share, calculated as the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of all the shares traded on NASDAQ during the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The total cost of the share repurchases was $3,867,046.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries (Jewett-Cameron Companies), operate out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Those businesses consist of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, seed processing and sales, and sales of industrial tools and clamps. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog, Animal House and AKC licensed products in the expanding pet market; fencing products under the Adjust-A-Gates, Fit-Right, Perimeter Patrol, and INFINITY Euro fence systems brands; Early Start, Spring Gardner, and Weatherguard for greenhouses; and TrueShade for patio umbrellas, furniture covers and canopies. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com .

ASSETS





















Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,875,531

$ 9,652,310 Accounts receivable, net of allowance

of $Nil (August 31, 2019 - $Nil)

2,700,664



2,835,952 Inventory, net of allowance

of $32,538 (August 31, 2019 - $119,357)

7,248,548



6,377,805 Note receivable

897



1,197 Prepaid expenses

867,792



393,539 Prepaid income taxes

370,002



223,420











Total current assets

15,063,434



19,484,223











Property, plant and equipment, net

2,775,867



2,727,406











Intangible assets, net

779



3,048











Total assets $ 17,840,080

$ 22,214,677











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities





















Accounts payable $ 449,586

$ 410,027 Accrued liabilities

921,762



1,312,580











Total current liabilities

1,371,348



1,722,607











Deferred tax liability

85,796



61,204











Total liabilities

1,457,144



1,783,811











Stockholders' equity









Capital stock









Authorized









21,567,564 common shares, without par value









10,000,000 preferred shares, without par value









Issued









3,481,162 common shares (August 31, 2019 – 3,971,282)

821,284



936,903 Additional paid-in capital

618,707



618,707 Retained earnings

14,942,945



18,875,256











Total stockholders' equity

16,382,936



20,430,866











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,840,080

$ 22,214,677













SALES $ 7,621,927 $ 7,857,175

$ 14,677,105 $ 16,923,275



















COST OF SALES

5,616,672

6,095,887



10,623,507

12,852,901



















GROSS PROFIT

2,005,255

1,761,288



4,053,598

4,070,374



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling, general and administrative expenses

763,910

405,888



1,412,920

962,036 Depreciation and amortization

58,063

45,401



106,211

96,271 Wages and employee benefits

1,346,302

1,252,374



2,708,361

2,475,433



2,168,275

1,703,663



4,227,492

3,533,740



















(Loss) income from operations

(163,020)

57,625



(173,894)

536,634



















OTHER ITEMS

















Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment

400

105,365



400

105,365 Interest and other income

6,584

9,184



18,198

26,335



6,984

114,549



18,598

131,700



















(Loss) income before income taxes

(156,036)

172,174



(155,296)

668,334



















Income tax expense

(18,226)

(52,545)



(25,588)

(199,011)



















Net (loss) income $ (174,262) $ 119,629

$ (180,884) $ 469,323



















Basic earnings per common share $ (0.05) $ 0.03

$ (0.05) $ 0.11



















Diluted earnings per common share $ (0.05) $ 0.03

$ (0.05) $ 0.11



















Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

















Basic

3,562,630

4,218,348



3,811,956

4,218,672 Diluted

3,562,630

4,218,348



3,811,956

4,218,672





















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net (loss) income $ (180,884) $ 469,323 Items not involving an outlay of cash:







Depreciation and amortization

106,211

96,271 (Gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment

(400)

(105,365) Deferred income taxes

24,592

(1,967)









Changes in non-cash working capital items:







Decrease in accounts receivable

135,288

955,372 (Increase) in inventory

(870,743)

(1,902,410) Decrease in note receivable

300

2,203 (Increase) in prepaid expenses

(474,253)

(218,265) (Increase) in prepaid income taxes

(146,582)

(194,522) (Decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(351,259)

(858,868)









Net cash used in operating activities

(1,757,730)

(1,758,228)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(152,403)

- Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

400

324,674









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(152,003)

324,674









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Redemption of common stock

(3,867,046)

(957,305)









Net cash used in financing activities

(3,867,046)

(957,305)









Net decrease in cash

(5,776,779)

(2,390,859)









Cash, beginning of period

9,652,310

6,097,463









Cash, end of period $ 3,875,531 $ 3,706,604

