Jiayuan International : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

03/27/2019 | 12:15am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jiayuan International Group Limited

佳源國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2768)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

The Group recorded unaudited contracted sales of RMB20,180.4 million in 2018 with total sales area of approximately 1,787,209 sq.m., representing an increase of approximately 95% and 52% respectively when compared to 2017.

The Group's recognised revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018 was RMB10,458.8 million representing an increase of approximately RMB2,852.3 million or 37.5% as compared to 2017. Gross profit increased by approximately 28.4% to approximately RMB3,306.3 million and gross profit margin was 31.6% in 2018 as compared to 33.8% in 2017.

Net profit of the Group for the year amounted to approximately RMB1,862.9 million in 2018, representing an increase of 38.6% as compared to 2017.

Core net profit for the year (Note 1) was RMB1,463.2 million, representing an increase of 32.5% as compared to 2017.

Basic earnings per share were RMB72.21 cents in 2018, representing an increase of 12.7% as compared to 2017.

As at 31 December 2018, the Group had land reserves of 9.2 million sq.m..

Note 1: Core net profit for the year excludes changes in fair value of investment properties, change in fair value upon transfer from inventories of properties to investment properties and their related deferred tax, foreign exchange differences and impairment allowance.

- 1 -

On 8 March 2018, the Group and 貴州恒豐偉業房地產開發有限公司 (Guizhou Hengfeng Weiye Property Development Co., Ltd*) ("Guizhou Hengfeng") entered into the cooperation agreement, pursuant to which the parties agreed to form a joint venture company (the "Guiyang JV") on 61:39 basis for the purpose of investing into the shanty town redevelopment project (the "Guiyang Project") in respect of a parcel of land located at Nanming District, Guiyang City, Guizhou Province in the PRC. The contribution to the registered capital and the project capital of Guiyang JV by the Group shall be in an aggregate amount of RMB3,739,300,000. Currently, Guiyang JV has been established which is owned as to 61% and 39% by the Group and Guizhou Hengfeng respectively and it is accounted for as a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

On 24 May 2018, the Group and Mr. Tang Shing Bor entered into the sale and purchase agreement, whereby the Group agreed to acquire 70.1% of the entire issued share capital of a target company, which indirectly holds (a) properties located at Nos. 1 and 3 San Hop Lane, Tuen Mun, New Territories, Hong Kong; (b) property located in Nos. 26-38 Ta Chuen Ping Street, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong; and (c) property located in No. 2 Tsing Min Path, Tuen Mun, New Territories, Hong Kong, for a consideration of HK$2,620,256,684 subject to adjustment to the consideration.

On 5 June 2018, the Group entered into the sale and purchase agreement with Mr. Shum Tin Ching ("Mr. Shum"), the chairman, the non-executive director and the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, pursuant to which the Group agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital of Huyuan Holdings Limited, indirectly holding 90% equity interest in certain properties located in Shanghai, which comprises (i) Huijing Huating (上海滙景華庭), (ii) Fengcheng Mingdu (上 海奉成名都) and (iii) Jiayuan Dream Square (佳源夢想廣場), at a consideration of HK$693,628,828, which was settled (i) as to HK$277,451,552 by the allotment and issue of the 19,566,400 consideration shares (the "Consideration Shares") by the Company to Mr. Shum or his nominee(s) at the issue price of HK$14.18 per Consideration Share; and (ii) as to HK$416,177,276 in cash.

On 19 September 2018, the Company entered into the sale and purchase agreement with Mr. Shum whereby the Company agreed to acquire Chuangyuan Holdings Limited, representing the entire issued share capital of Chuangyuan Holdings Limited at a consideration of HK$688,974,000, which was fully settled by the allotment and issue of the 50,180,189 consideration shares (the "Consideration Shares") by the Company to Mr. Shum or his nominee(s) at the issue price of HK$13.73 per Consideration Share.

Recommended a final dividend with scrip option of HK11 cents per share together with the interim dividend of HK10 cents per share will amount to a total dividend of HK21 cents per share (2017: HK19 cents per share).

* For identification purpose only

- 2 -

RESULTS

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

NOTES

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

Revenue

4

10,458,841

7,606,548

Cost of sales

(7,152,499)

(5,031,761)

Gross profit

3,306,342

2,574,787

Other income

5

336,393

58,569

Other gains and losses

5

(257,398)

79,016

Change in fair value of investment properties

354,996

143,737

Change in fair value upon transfer from inventories

520,917

of properties to investment properties

71,631

Fair value gain on financial assets at fair value

12,930

through profit or loss

-

Distribution and selling expenses

(297,569)

(166,548)

Administrative expenses

(310,252)

(215,334)

Other expenses

(2,266)

(2,778)

Finance costs

6

(208,208)

(177,292)

Share of result of an associate

1,093

598

Profit before taxation

3,456,978

2,366,386

Income tax expense

7

(1,594,092)

(1,022,270)

Profit for the year

8

1,862,886

1,344,116

Profit for the year attributable to:

1,794,430

Owners of the Company

1,332,501

Non-controlling interests

68,456

11,615

1,862,886

1,344,116

Earnings per share

72.21

Basic (RMB cents)

10

64.10

- 3 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the year ended 31 December 2018

2018

2017

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

Profit for the year

1,862,886

1,344,116

Other comprehensive (expense) income

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange differences arising on translation of

(6,087)

foreign operations

-

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

-

Fair value gain on available-for-sale investment

1,656

Total comprehensive income for the year

1,856,799

1,345,772

Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:

1,790,795

Owner of the Company

1,334,157

Non-controlling interests

66,004

11,615

1,856,799

1,345,772

- 4 -

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

At 31 December 2018

31/12/2018

31/12/2017

1/1/2017

NOTES

RMB'000

RMB'000

RMB'000

(Restated)

(Restated)

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

5,998,818

Investment properties

3,906,142

2,766,868

Property and equipment

113,539

87,012

85,759

Interest in an associate

31,691

15,598

-

Available-for-sale investment

-

59,678

53,820

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

80,871

-

-

Prepayment and deposit paid for

-

a life insurance policy

9,444

9,513

Deposits paid for acquisition of subsidiaries

1,935,423

1,524,053

1,400,000

Deferred tax assets

446,337

360,729

228,378

8,606,679

5,962,656

4,544,338

CURRENT ASSETS

26,119,077

Inventories of properties

19,736,566

11,868,933

Amounts due from customer for contract work

-

-

110,580

Held-to-maturity investment

-

-

129,796

Trade and other receivables, deposits and

5,602,933

prepayments

11

2,305,397

1,407,361

Amounts due from non-controlling interests

-

1,337,612

842,336

Amounts due from related parties

1,878

1,350

5,788

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

707,499

-

-

Prepaid income tax

375,722

271,485

76,376

Restricted/pledged bank deposits

1,427,072

1,003,094

480,847

Bank balances and cash

3,906,504

5,802,281

1,073,110

38,140,685

30,457,785

15,995,127

CURRENT LIABILITIES

2,871,353

Trade and other payables and accrued expenses

12

2,099,914

1,743,907

Pre-sale deposits received

10,153,352

7,979,129

5,771,515

Amounts due to non-controlling interests

799,388

182,565

54,282

Amounts due to related parties

381,756

411,875

390,980

Tax payable

2,507,291

1,569,742

745,012

Bank and other borrowings

4,801,296

3,372,604

4,557,016

Senior notes

4,477,446

3,681,736

-

25,991,882

19,297,565

13,262,712

NET CURRENT ASSETS

12,148,803

11,160,220

2,732,415

TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES

20,755,482

17,122,876

7,276,753

- 5 -

