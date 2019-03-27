|
Jiayuan International : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
03/27/2019 | 12:15am EDT
Jiayuan International Group Limited
佳源國際控股有限公司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2768)
ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS
•The Group recorded unaudited contracted sales of RMB20,180.4 million in 2018 with total sales area of approximately 1,787,209 sq.m., representing an increase of approximately 95% and 52% respectively when compared to 2017.
•The Group's recognised revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018 was RMB10,458.8 million representing an increase of approximately RMB2,852.3 million or 37.5% as compared to 2017. Gross profit increased by approximately 28.4% to approximately RMB3,306.3 million and gross profit margin was 31.6% in 2018 as compared to 33.8% in 2017.
•Net profit of the Group for the year amounted to approximately RMB1,862.9 million in 2018, representing an increase of 38.6% as compared to 2017.
•Core net profit for the year (Note 1) was RMB1,463.2 million, representing an increase of 32.5% as compared to 2017.
•Basic earnings per share were RMB72.21 cents in 2018, representing an increase of 12.7% as compared to 2017.
•As at 31 December 2018, the Group had land reserves of 9.2 million sq.m..
Note 1: Core net profit for the year excludes changes in fair value of investment properties, change in fair value upon transfer from inventories of properties to investment properties and their related deferred tax, foreign exchange differences and impairment allowance.
•On 8 March 2018, the Group and 貴州恒豐偉業房地產開發有限公司 (Guizhou Hengfeng Weiye Property Development Co., Ltd*) ("Guizhou Hengfeng") entered into the cooperation agreement, pursuant to which the parties agreed to form a joint venture company (the "Guiyang JV") on 61:39 basis for the purpose of investing into the shanty town redevelopment project (the "Guiyang Project") in respect of a parcel of land located at Nanming District, Guiyang City, Guizhou Province in the PRC. The contribution to the registered capital and the project capital of Guiyang JV by the Group shall be in an aggregate amount of RMB3,739,300,000. Currently, Guiyang JV has been established which is owned as to 61% and 39% by the Group and Guizhou Hengfeng respectively and it is accounted for as a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
•On 24 May 2018, the Group and Mr. Tang Shing Bor entered into the sale and purchase agreement, whereby the Group agreed to acquire 70.1% of the entire issued share capital of a target company, which indirectly holds (a) properties located at Nos. 1 and 3 San Hop Lane, Tuen Mun, New Territories, Hong Kong; (b) property located in Nos. 26-38 Ta Chuen Ping Street, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong; and (c) property located in No. 2 Tsing Min Path, Tuen Mun, New Territories, Hong Kong, for a consideration of HK$2,620,256,684 subject to adjustment to the consideration.
•On 5 June 2018, the Group entered into the sale and purchase agreement with Mr. Shum Tin Ching ("Mr. Shum"), the chairman, the non-executive director and the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, pursuant to which the Group agreed to acquire the entire issued share capital of Huyuan Holdings Limited, indirectly holding 90% equity interest in certain properties located in Shanghai, which comprises (i) Huijing Huating (上海 • 滙景華庭), (ii) Fengcheng Mingdu (上 海 • 奉成名都) and (iii) Jiayuan Dream Square (佳源夢想廣場), at a consideration of HK$693,628,828, which was settled (i) as to HK$277,451,552 by the allotment and issue of the 19,566,400 consideration shares (the "Consideration Shares") by the Company to Mr. Shum or his nominee(s) at the issue price of HK$14.18 per Consideration Share; and (ii) as to HK$416,177,276 in cash.
•On 19 September 2018, the Company entered into the sale and purchase agreement with Mr. Shum whereby the Company agreed to acquire Chuangyuan Holdings Limited, representing the entire issued share capital of Chuangyuan Holdings Limited at a consideration of HK$688,974,000, which was fully settled by the allotment and issue of the 50,180,189 consideration shares (the "Consideration Shares") by the Company to Mr. Shum or his nominee(s) at the issue price of HK$13.73 per Consideration Share.
•Recommended a final dividend with scrip option of HK11 cents per share together with the interim dividend of HK10 cents per share will amount to a total dividend of HK21 cents per share (2017: HK19 cents per share).
RESULTS
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 with comparative figures for the year ended 31 December 2017, as follows:
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
NOTES
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
(Restated)
|
Revenue
|
4
|
10,458,841
|
|
7,606,548
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(7,152,499)
|
(5,031,761)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
3,306,342
|
|
2,574,787
|
|
Other income
|
5
|
336,393
|
|
58,569
|
|
Other gains and losses
|
5
|
(257,398)
|
79,016
|
|
Change in fair value of investment properties
|
|
354,996
|
|
143,737
|
|
Change in fair value upon transfer from inventories
|
|
520,917
|
|
|
|
of properties to investment properties
|
|
|
71,631
|
|
Fair value gain on financial assets at fair value
|
|
12,930
|
|
|
|
through profit or loss
|
|
|
-
|
Distribution and selling expenses
|
|
(297,569)
|
(166,548)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(310,252)
|
(215,334)
|
Other expenses
|
|
(2,266)
|
(2,778)
|
Finance costs
|
6
|
(208,208)
|
(177,292)
|
Share of result of an associate
|
|
1,093
|
598
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before taxation
|
|
3,456,978
|
|
2,366,386
|
|
Income tax expense
|
7
|
(1,594,092)
|
(1,022,270)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the year
|
8
|
1,862,886
|
|
1,344,116
|
|
Profit for the year attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,794,430
|
|
|
|
Owners of the Company
|
|
|
1,332,501
|
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
68,456
|
|
11,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,862,886
|
|
1,344,116
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
72.21
|
|
|
|
Basic (RMB cents)
|
10
|
|
64.10
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the year ended 31 December 2018
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
RMB'000
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
(Restated)
|
Profit for the year
|
1,862,886
|
|
1,344,116
|
Other comprehensive (expense) income
|
|
|
|
Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to
|
|
|
|
profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences arising on translation of
|
(6,087)
|
|
foreign operations
|
-
|
Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|
-
|
|
Fair value gain on available-for-sale investment
|
1,656
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income for the year
|
1,856,799
|
|
1,345,772
|
Total comprehensive income for the year attributable to:
|
|
|
|
1,790,795
|
|
|
Owner of the Company
|
|
1,334,157
|
Non-controlling interests
|
66,004
|
|
11,615
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,856,799
|
|
1,345,772
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
At 31 December 2018
|
|
|
31/12/2018
|
31/12/2017
|
1/1/2017
|
|
NOTES
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
RMB'000
|
|
|
|
|
(Restated)
|
|
(Restated)
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
5,998,818
|
|
|
|
|
Investment properties
|
|
3,906,142
|
2,766,868
|
Property and equipment
|
|
113,539
|
87,012
|
85,759
|
Interest in an associate
|
|
31,691
|
15,598
|
|
-
|
Available-for-sale investment
|
|
-
|
59,678
|
53,820
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
80,871
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Prepayment and deposit paid for
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
a life insurance policy
|
|
9,444
|
9,513
|
Deposits paid for acquisition of subsidiaries
|
|
1,935,423
|
1,524,053
|
1,400,000
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
446,337
|
|
360,729
|
|
228,378
|
|
|
8,606,679
|
5,962,656
|
4,544,338
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,119,077
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories of properties
|
|
19,736,566
|
11,868,933
|
Amounts due from customer for contract work
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
110,580
|
Held-to-maturity investment
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
129,796
|
Trade and other receivables, deposits and
|
|
5,602,933
|
|
|
|
|
prepayments
|
11
|
2,305,397
|
1,407,361
|
Amounts due from non-controlling interests
|
|
-
|
1,337,612
|
842,336
|
Amounts due from related parties
|
|
1,878
|
1,350
|
5,788
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
|
707,499
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
Prepaid income tax
|
|
375,722
|
271,485
|
76,376
|
Restricted/pledged bank deposits
|
|
1,427,072
|
1,003,094
|
480,847
|
Bank balances and cash
|
|
3,906,504
|
5,802,281
|
1,073,110
|
|
|
38,140,685
|
30,457,785
|
15,995,127
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,871,353
|
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables and accrued expenses
|
12
|
2,099,914
|
1,743,907
|
Pre-sale deposits received
|
|
10,153,352
|
7,979,129
|
5,771,515
|
Amounts due to non-controlling interests
|
|
799,388
|
182,565
|
54,282
|
Amounts due to related parties
|
|
381,756
|
411,875
|
390,980
|
Tax payable
|
|
2,507,291
|
1,569,742
|
745,012
|
Bank and other borrowings
|
|
4,801,296
|
3,372,604
|
4,557,016
|
Senior notes
|
|
4,477,446
|
3,681,736
|
|
-
|
|
|
25,991,882
|
19,297,565
|
13,262,712
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
12,148,803
|
11,160,220
|
2,732,415
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
20,755,482
|
|
17,122,876
|
|
7,276,753
|
|