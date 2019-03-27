Jiayuan International : ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jiayuan International Group Limited

佳源國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2768)

ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

•The Group recorded unaudited contracted sales of RMB20,180.4 million in 2018 with total sales area of approximately 1,787,209 sq.m., representing an increase of approximately 95% and 52% respectively when compared to 2017.

•The Group's recognised revenue for the year ended 31 December 2018 was RMB10,458.8 million representing an increase of approximately RMB2,852.3 million or 37.5% as compared to 2017. Gross profit increased by approximately 28.4% to approximately RMB3,306.3 million and gross profit margin was 31.6% in 2018 as compared to 33.8% in 2017.

•Net profit of the Group for the year amounted to approximately RMB1,862.9 million in 2018, representing an increase of 38.6% as compared to 2017.

•Core net profit for the year (Note 1) was RMB1,463.2 million, representing an increase of 32.5% as compared to 2017.

•Basic earnings per share were RMB72.21 cents in 2018, representing an increase of 12.7% as compared to 2017.

•As at 31 December 2018, the Group had land reserves of 9.2 million sq.m..

Note 1: Core net profit for the year excludes changes in fair value of investment properties, change in fair value upon transfer from inventories of properties to investment properties and their related deferred tax, foreign exchange differences and impairment allowance.