Jiayuan International : CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Jiayuan International Group Limited

佳源國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2768)

CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY

AND

AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

The Board announces the following changes in relation to the Company with effect from

10 June 2019:

Ms. Wong Tak Yee has resigned as the Joint Company Secretary and the Authorised Representative; and Ms. Lau Yee Wa has been appointed as the Joint Company Secretary and the Authorised Representative.

The board of directors (the "Board") of Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company"), hereby announces that Ms. Wong Tak Yee ("Ms. Wong") has resigned as the joint company secretary (the "Joint Company Secretary") and the authorised representative of the Company (the "Authorised Representative") with effect from 10 June 2019. Ms. Wong has confirmed that she does not have any disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters in relation to her resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its gratitude to Ms. Wong for her valuable contributions to the Company during her tenure of service.

The Board further announces that Ms. Lau Yee Wa ("Ms. Lau") has been appointed as the Joint Company Secretary and the Authorised Representative with effect from 10 June 2019 in replacement of Ms. Wong.