Jiayuan International : CHANGE OF JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY AND AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVE

Ms. Lau is currently a senior manager of Corporate Services Division of Tricor Services Limited, a global professional services provider specialising in integrated business, corporate and investor services. She has over 20 years of experience in the corporate secretarial field and has been providing professional corporate services to Hong Kong listed companies as well as multinational, private and offshore companies. Ms. Lau is a Chartered Secretary, a Chartered Governance Professional and an Associate of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Ms. Lau holds a bachelor's degree in business administrative management from University of South Australia.
Pursuant to Ms. Lau's appointment, she and Ms. Cheuk Hiu Nam ("Ms. Cheuk"), an executive Director and the other Joint Company Secretary, will act as the Joint Company Secretaries and Authorised Representatives of the Company, as required under Rule 3.05 and Rule 3.28 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange (the "Listing Rules").
WAIVER FROM STRICT COMPLIANCE WITH RULES 3.28 AND 8.17 OF THE LISTING RULES
Reference is made to the waiver (the "Waiver") granted to the Company by the Stock Exchange from strict compliance with the requirements of Rule 3.28 and Rule 8.17 of the Listing Rules in respect of the acting by Ms. Cheuk as Joint Company Secretary for a period of three years from 11 March 2019 to 10 March 2022 (the "Waiver Period"), on the condition that Ms. Cheuk would be assisted by Ms. Wong, who possesses the qualifications required under Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules, during the Waiver Period and the Waiver would be revoked if Ms. Wong ceases to provide assistance to Ms. Cheuk. The Waiver was revoked upon Ms. Wong's resignation on 10 June 2019.
The Company has been granted with a new waiver (the "New Waiver") by the Stock Exchange from strict compliance with the relevant requirements under Rule 3.28 and Rule
-
of the Listing Rules for the remaining period of the Waiver Period (i.e. 10 June 2019 to 10 March 2022) (the "New Waiver Period") in relation to the eligibility of Ms. Cheuk to act as Joint Company Secretary of the Company, on the condition that Ms. Cheuk will be assisted by Ms. Lau during the New Waiver Period. At the end of the New Waiver Period, the Company will re-assess Ms. Cheuk's qualifications and experience. The Company is expected to demonstrate to the Stock Exchange at the end of the New Waiver Period that Ms. Cheuk, having had the benefit of Ms. Lau's assistance, will then satisfy the requirements under Rule
-
and Rule 8.17 of the Listing Rules, such that a further waiver will not be necessary. The New Waiver will be revoked immediately if and when Ms. Lau ceases to provide assistance to Ms. Cheuk.
The Board would like to extend its warm welcome to Ms. Lau on her new appointment.
By Order of the Board
Jiayuan International Group Limited
Shum Tin Ching
Chairman
Hong Kong, 10 June 2019