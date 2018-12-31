Jiayuan International : CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS-RENEWAL OF ARCHITECTURE DESIGN SERVICE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT AND INTELLIGENT SYSTEM EQUIPMENT PROCUREMENT FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jiayuan International Group Limited

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2768)

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

RENEWAL OF ARCHITECTURE DESIGN SERVICE

FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT AND

INTELLIGENT SYSTEM EQUIPMENT PROCUREMENT

FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

As disclosed in the Prospectus, the Company entered into the following continuing connected transaction agreements for a term up to 31 December 2018:

(1) the 2016 Architecture Design Service Framework Agreement with Jiaxing Boyuan, whereby, Jiaxing Boyuan agreed to provide members of the Group with the Architecture Design Service from time to time; and

(2) the 2016 Intelligent System Equipment Procurement Framework Agreement with Zhejiang Xigu and Jiaxing Deyu (i.e. the ISE Suppliers), whereby, members of the Group agreed to procure the Intelligent System Equipment from the ISE Suppliers from time to time.

The 2016 Architecture Design Service Framework Agreement and the 2016 Intelligent System Equipment Procurement Framework Agreement expired on 31 December 2018. On 31 December 2018, the Company entered into the following continuing connected transaction agreements for a term of three years from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021 to renew the transactions:

(1) the 2019 Architecture Design Service Framework Agreement with Jiaxing Boyuan in relation to the provision of the Architecture Design Service by Jiaxing Boyuan to members of the Group from time to time; and

(2) the 2019 Intelligent System Equipment Procurement Framework Agreement with the ISE Suppliers in relation to the procurement of the Intelligent System Equipment by members of the Group from the ISE Suppliers from time to time.

Jiaxing Boyuan is a company indirectly wholly-owned by Mr. Shum, the chairman of the Board, the non-executive Director and the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, and is therefore a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. Each of Zhejiang Xigu and Jiaxing Deyu is a company indirectly majority-owned by Mr. Shum, the chairman of the Board, the non-executive Director and the ultimate controlling shareholder of the Company, and is therefore a connected person of the Company under the Listing Rules. The transactions contemplated under the 2019 Architecture Design Service Framework Agreement and the 2019 Intelligent System Equipment Procurement Framework Agreement each constitute continuing connected transactions of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

As one or more of the applicable percentage ratios calculated with reference to the New Service Annual Cap and the New Procurement Annual Cap for the transactions contemplated under the respective 2019 Architecture Design Service Framework Agreement and the 2019 Intelligent System Equipment Procurement Framework Agreement for the three years ending 31 December 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively, exceed 0.1% but are less than 5%, such transactions are subject to the reporting, annual review and announcement requirements but are exempt from the circular and independent shareholders' approval requirements under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

INTRODUCTION

The 2016 Architecture Design Service Framework Agreement and the 2016 Intelligent System Equipment Procurement Framework Agreement expired on 31 December 2018. On 31 December 2018, the Company entered into the following continuing connected transaction agreements for a term of three years from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2021 to renew the transactions:

(1) the 2019 Architecture Design Service Framework Agreement with Jiaxing Boyuan in relation to the provision of the Architecture Design Service by Jiaxing Boyuan to members of the Group from time to time; and

(2) the 2019 Intelligent System Equipment Procurement Framework Agreement with the ISE Suppliers in relation to the procurement of the Intelligent System Equipment by members of the Group from the ISE Suppliers from time to time.

Details of the 2019 Architecture Design Service Framework Agreement and the 2019 Intelligent System Equipment Procurement Framework Agreement are as follows:

(1) 2019 ARCHITECTURE DESIGN SERVICE FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

Date

31 December 2018

Parties

(a) the Company

(b) Jiaxing Boyuan

Term

The 2019 Architecture Design Service Framework Agreement is for a term of three years commencing from 1 January 2019 and ending on 31 December 2021.

Subject matter

The Company entered into the 2019 Architecture Design Service Framework Agreement with Jiaxing Boyuan to govern the provision of the Architecture Design Service by Jiaxing Boyuan to members of the Group for its property development projects in the PRC from time to time.

Members of the Group and Jiaxing Boyuan will enter into, from time to time and as necessary, specific implementation agreements in connection with the provision of the Architecture Design Service in accordance with the 2019 Architecture Design Service Framework Agreement after arm's length negotiations, which will set out specific terms, such as the unit service fee, the size of the project, the design requirement, standard and specification, provided that, the service fees for the provision of the Architecture Design Service for each year shall not exceed the New Service Annual Cap set out in the paragraph headed "Annual cap - New Service Annual Cap" below.

As the implementation agreements provide for the Architecture Design Service as contemplated under the 2019 Architecture Design Service Framework Agreement, as such, they do not constitute new categories of connected transactions. Any such implementation agreements will be within the ambit of the 2019 Architecture Design Service Framework Agreement and the 2019 Service Annual Cap, and if exceed, the Company will comply with the relevant Listing Rules accordingly.

Pricing Policy

The service fees will be determined by reference to the prevailing market prices of similar Architecture Design Service taking into consideration of the qualification, experience, expected quality and services rendered by Jiaxing Boyuan. To ascertain theprevailing market service fee and ensure that the terms of service offered by Jiaxing Boyuan are no less favourable to the Group than those available from independent third parties, the Group will obtain quotations for comparable services from other independent service providers shortlisted and approved by it, in order to determine whether viable alternatives of comparable quality can be obtained in a timely manner.

Annual cap

Actual Transaction Value

The actual transaction value of the transactions contemplated under the 2016 Architecture Design Service Framework Agreement for each of the two years ended 31 December 2016 and 2017, respectively, and the estimated transaction value of such transactions for the year ending 31 December 2018, is set out below:

Year ended Year ended Year ending 31 December 2016 31 December 2017 31 December 2018 (RMB '000) (RMB '000) (RMB '000) 12,279 14,429 15,000 (estimated) Historical Annual Cap

The historical annual cap for the transactions contemplated under the 2016 Architecture Design Service Framework Agreement for each of the two years ended 31 December 2016 and 2017, respectively, and the annual cap for such transactions for the year ending 31 December 2018, is set out below:

Year ended Year ended Year ending 31 December 2016 31 December 2017 31 December 2018 (RMB '000) (RMB '000) (RMB '000) 59,100 39,700 31,400 New Service Annual Cap

The proposed New Service Annual Cap for the transactions contemplated under the 2019 Architecture Design Service Framework Agreement for each of the three years ending 31 December 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively, is set out below:

Year ending Year ending Year ending 31 December 2019 31 December 2020 31 December 2021 (RMB '000) (RMB '000) (RMB '000) 40,000 65,000 90,000 - 4 -

Basis of New Service Annual Cap

The New Service Annual Cap is arrived by reference to the following factors:

(a) the outstanding contract fees for the unrendered services under the existing service agreements for the years ending 31 December 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively;

(b) the Group's estimation on the demand for the uncontracted Architecture Design Service, projected with reference to (i) the aggregate planned GFA for future development for its existing property development projects, which the Group may engage Jiaxing Boyuan to provide the Architecture Design Service during 2019 to 2021 according to its development schedules; and (ii) the historical service fees paid to Jiaxing Boyuan;

(c) the estimated average unit service fee by reference to (i) the historical unit service fee; and (ii) the types of property and the Architecture Design Service required for future projects;

(d) a reasonable increment of the service fees payable to Jiaxing Boyuan taking into account the expected inflation rate and increases in costs for the three years ending 31 December 2021; and

(e) the anticipated increase of the Architecture Design Service that the Group may require from Jiaxing Boyuan in light of the Group's organic growth and expansion in the scope and scale of the Group's property projects.

(2) 2019 INTELLIGENT SYSTEM EQUIPMENT PROCUREMENT FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT

Date

31 December 2018

Parties

(a) the Company

(b) Zhejiang Xigu, one of the ISE Suppliers

(c) Jiaxing Deyu, one of the ISE Suppliers

Term

The 2019 Intelligent System Equipment Procurement Framework Agreement is for a term of three years commencing from 1 January 2019 and ending on 31 December 2021.

Subject matter

The Company entered into the 2019 Intelligent System Equipment Procurement Framework Agreement with the ISE Suppliers to govern the procurement of the Intelligent System Equipment by members of the Group from the ISE Suppliers for its property development projects in the PRC from time to time.