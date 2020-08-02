Jiayuan International : DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jiayuan International Group Limited

佳源國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2768)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company" together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 12 August 2020 for the purpose of, inter alia, considering and approving the interim results of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and its publication, and the payment of an interim dividend, if any, and transacting any other business.

