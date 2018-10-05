Log in
Jiayuan International Group Limited: Exchange Offer for Outstanding Senior Notes

10/05/2018 | 10:40am CEST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Jiayuan International Group Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Jiayuan International Group Limited: Exchange Offer for Outstanding Senior Notes

05-Oct-2018 / 10:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jiayuan International Group Limited: Ad-hoc-disclosure according to Article 17 Market Abuse Directive: - Exchange Offer for Outstanding Senior Notes

Hong Kong, 5 October 2018 - Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Issuer") today launches an offer to exchange (the "Exchange Offer") any and all of the outstanding 8.00% senior notes due 2018 for the Issuer's new debt securities (the "New Notes") upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum dated 5 October 2018 (the "Exchange Offer Memorandum").

The Exchange Offer will commence on 5 October 2018 and will expire at 4:00 p.m., London Time on 11 October 2018, unless extended or earlier terminated at our sole discretion.

All documents related to the Exchange Offer will be made available, subject to eligibility, on the Exchange Website: https://sites.dfkingltd.com/jiayuan/.

Contact:
Jiayuan International Group Limited
Suite 1403,
9 Queen's Road Central

Central, Hong Kong
Telephone: +852 3951 8888
Attention: Mr. Henry Chan
Email: henrychan@hkjiayuan.com.hk.

Important Information

This notice does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any New Notes and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The New Notes have not been and will not be registered under the US. Securities Act of 1933, as amended or the securities laws of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction. The exchange offer described in the Exchange Offer Memorandum is not being made, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, or by the use of mails, or by any means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, facsimile transmission, telex, telephone, e-mail and other forms of electronic transmission) of interstate or foreign commerce, or of any facility of a national securities exchange, of the United States and no exchange offer may be made by any such use, means, instrumentality from or within the United States.

The distribution of the Exchange Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Holders of Old Notes and any other person into whose possession the Exchange Offer Memorandum comes are required by the Issuer and D.F. King to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

05-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Jiayuan International Group Limited
Suite 1403, 9 Queen's Road Central
Central Hong Kong
Hong Kong SAR
Phone: +852-3951 8888
Fax: +852-3951 8899
E-mail: info@hkjiayuan.com.hk
Internet: www.jiayuanintl.com
ISIN: XS1696761359
WKN: A19Q1F
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

730519  05-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=730519&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
