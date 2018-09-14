Jiayuan International : SALES UPDATE FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2018

Log in
SALES UPDATE FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2018

09/14/2018 | 10:38am CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jiayuan International Group Limited 佳源國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2768)

SALES UPDATE

FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2018

This announcement is made by Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company wishes to provide its shareholders and potential investors with a sales update containing certain operating data of the Group for the eight months ended 31 August 2018

(the "Sales Update").

For the period from 1 August 2018 to 31 August 2018, (i) the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB 1,311.3 million; (ii) the corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 145,846 sq.m.; and (iii) the contracted average selling price was approximately RMB 8,991 per sq.m..

For the eight months ended 31 August 2018, (i) the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB 10,320.3 million; (ii) the corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 1,002,117 sq.m.; and (iii) the contracted average selling price was approximately RMB 10,299 per sq.m..

The Sales Update has been prepared based on internal management records of the Group, which has not been audited nor reviewed by the external auditors, and accordingly, the operating data contained therein is for investors' information purpose only and may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-year basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such operating data. The Sales Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities of the Company. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. You are recommended to consult your own professional or financial advisers if you are in any doubt as to your investment positions.

By Order of the Board

Jiayuan International Group Limited

Shum Tin Ching

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Shum Tin Ching; the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Huang Fuqing, Ms. Cheuk Hiu Nam and Mr. Wang Jianfeng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tai Kwok Leung, Alexander, Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, JP and Mr. Gu Yunchang.

Disclaimer

Jiayuan International Group Ltd. published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:37:05 UTC
