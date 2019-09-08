Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jiayuan International : SALES UPDATE FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 08:02pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jiayuan International Group Limited

佳源國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2768)

SALES UPDATE

FOR THE EIGHT MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2019

This announcement is made by Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company wishes to provide its shareholders and potential investors with a sales update containing certain operating data of the Group for the eight months ended 31 August 2019 (the "Sales Update").

For the period from 1 August 2019 to 31 August 2019, (i) the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB2,512.1 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 92%; (ii) the corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 270,690 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 86%; and (iii) the contracted average selling price was approximately RMB9,280 per sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 3%.

For the eight months ended 31 August 2019, (i) the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB15,606.2 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 51%; (ii) the corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 1,411,302 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 41%; and (iii) the contracted average selling price was approximately RMB11,058 per sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 7%.

The sales data included herein has taken into account the sales results (from 1 January 2019 onwards) of the newly acquired property development projects located in Anhui Province, the People's Republic of China, following completion of the acquisition of Huiyuan Investment Holdings Limited by the Group as disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 8 August 2019.

- 1 -

The Sales Update has been prepared based on internal management records of the Group, which have not been audited nor reviewed by the external auditors, and accordingly, the operating data contained herein is for investors' information purpose only and may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-year basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such operating data. The Sales Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities of the Company. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. You are recommended to consult your own professional or financial advisers if you are in any doubt as to your investment positions.

By Order of the Board

Jiayuan International Group Limited

Shum Tin Ching

Chairman

Hong Kong, 6 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises: (i) Mr. Shum Tin Ching, the Chairman and a Non-executive Director; (ii) Mr. Zhang Yi, a Vice Chairman and an Executive Director; (iii) Mr. Huang Fuqing, a Vice Chairman and an Executive Director;(iv) Ms. Cheuk Hiu Nam, an Executive Director; (v) Mr. Wang Jianfeng, an Executive Director; (vi) Mr. Tai Kwok Leung, Alexander, an Independent Non-executive Director;(vii) Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, JP, an Independent Non-executive Director; (viii) Mr. Gu Yunchang, an Independent Non-executive Director; and (ix) Mr. Shen Xiaodong, a Non-executive Director.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Jiayuan International Group Ltd. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 00:01:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:42pGOLDEN DEEPS : Drilling Intersects Previously Unidentified Extension
PU
08:39pNissan to discuss Saikawa resignation, CEO not 'clinging to his chair' - source
RE
08:32pBANK OF JAPAN : Principal Figures of Financial Institutions (Aug.) 
PU
08:27pDEVEX RESOURCES : West Arnhem Exploration Update
PU
08:14pECOBANK GHANA : What we are doing with EcobankPay, Xpresspoint Agents MD
AQ
08:14pStanbic IBTC introduces Educational Payment products to usher students back to school
AQ
08:12pSEEK : 2019 Sustainability Report
PU
08:12pLEAP : Discloseable transaction in relation to the proposed joint venture formation and the co-operation agreement
PU
08:12pSPITFIRE MATERIALS : Acquisition of 111,600oz JORC Resource
PU
08:12pCHINA INVESTMENT FUND INTERNATIONAL LIMIT : Business update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nissan's Saikawa says he wants to 'pass the baton' as soon as possible - Nikkei
2Ferrari to lift lid on new F8 Spider to maintain fast track growth
3LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Britain at risk of losing leading edge in maritime services
4POSEIDON NICKEL LTD : POSEIDON NICKEL : Joint Company Secretary
5SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER HOLDINGS LIM : SHANDONG CHENMING PAPER : NOTICE OF 2019 SECOND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL M..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group