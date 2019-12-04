Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jiayuan International : SALES UPDATE FOR THE ELEVEN MONTHS ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/04/2019 | 03:33am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jiayuan International Group Limited

佳源國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2768)

SALES UPDATE

FOR THE ELEVEN MONTHS ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2019

This announcement is made by Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company wishes to provide its shareholders and potential investors with a sales update containing certain operating data of the Group for the eleven months ended 30 November 2019 (the "Sales Update").

For the period from 1 November 2019 to 30 November 2019, (i) the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB3,168.5 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 32%; (ii) the corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 233,475 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 1%; and (iii) the contracted average selling price was approximately RMB13,571 per sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 31%.

For the eleven months ended 30 November 2019, (i) the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB25,364.1 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 41%; (ii) the corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 2,192,688 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 33%; and (iii) the contracted average selling price was approximately RMB11,568 per sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 6%.

The sales data included herein has taken into account the sales results (from 1 January 2019 onwards) of the newly acquired property development projects located in Anhui Province, the People's Republic of China, following completion of the acquisition of Huiyuan Investment Holdings Limited by the Group as disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 8 August 2019.

- 1 -

The Sales Update has been prepared based on internal management records of the Group, which have not been audited nor reviewed by the external auditors, and accordingly, the operating data contained herein is for investors' information purpose only and may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-year basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such operating data. The Sales Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities of the Company. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. You are recommended to consult your own professional or financial advisers if you are in any doubt as to your investment positions.

By Order of the Board

Jiayuan International Group Limited

Shum Tin Ching

Chairman

Hong Kong, 4 December 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises: (i) Mr. Shum Tin Ching, the Chairman and a Non-executive Director; (ii) Mr. Zhang Yi, a Vice Chairman and an Executive Director; (iii) Mr. Huang Fuqing, a Vice Chairman and an Executive Director;(iv) Ms. Cheuk Hiu Nam, an Executive Director; (v) Mr. Wang Jianfeng, an Executive Director; (vi) Mr. Tai Kwok Leung, Alexander, an Independent Non-executive Director;(vii) Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, JP, an Independent Non-executive Director; (viii) Mr. Gu Yunchang, an Independent Non-executive Director; and (ix) Mr. Shen Xiaodong, a Non-executive Director.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Jiayuan International Group Ltd. published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 08:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:57aVAKRANGEE : to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers
AQ
03:56aModest Orange dividend overshadows European mobile mast plans
RE
03:54aMELBANA ENERGY : Santos Conditionally Exercises Beehive Option
PU
03:54aYANZHOU COAL MINING : Connected transaction-acquisition of 100% equity interests of qingdao shenglong
PU
03:54aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for SDA
PU
03:54aILIKA : Trading update and Notice of Results
PU
03:53aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Centamin PLC
PR
03:53aMITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Dedicated Biomass Power Generation at Suzukawa Energy Center
AQ
03:50aChina Merchants Commercial REIT raises $327.2 million in Hong Kong listing - sources
RE
03:50aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Endeavour Mining Corporation
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Trump says China trade deal may have to wait amid sticking points in talks
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Google co-founders step aside as Pichai takes helm of parent Alphabet
3STOCK SPIRITS GROUP : STOCK SPIRITS : profit doubles on higher demand in Poland, Czech Republic
4TESLA INC. : TESLA : Elon Musk testifies his 'pedo guy' tweet not meant to be taken literally
5SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : Posts Quarterly Loss After Closing Its Biggest Acquisition -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group