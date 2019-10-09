Log in
Jiayuan International : SALES UPDATE FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

10/09/2019 | 12:16am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jiayuan International Group Limited

佳源國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2768)

SALES UPDATE

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

This announcement is made by Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The Company wishes to provide its shareholders and potential investors with a sales update containing certain operating data of the Group for the nine months ended 30 September 2019 (the "Sales Update").

For the period from 1 September 2019 to 30 September 2019, (i) the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB2,570.6 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 5%; (ii) the corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 248,499 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 37%; and (iii) the contracted average selling price was approximately RMB10,345 per sq.m., representing a year-on-year decrease of approximately 23%.

For the nine months ended 30 September 2019, (i) the contracted sales of the Group was approximately RMB18,177.0 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 42%; (ii) the corresponding gross floor area sold was approximately 1,659,801 sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 40%; and (iii) the contracted average selling price was approximately RMB10,951 per sq.m., representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 1%.

The sales data included herein has taken into account the sales results (from 1 January 2019 onwards) of the newly acquired property development projects located in Anhui Province, the People's Republic of China, following completion of the acquisition of Huiyuan Investment Holdings Limited by the Group as disclosed in the Company's announcement dated 8 August 2019.

The Sales Update has been prepared based on internal management records of the Group, which have not been audited nor reviewed by the external auditors, and accordingly, the operating data contained herein is for investors' information purpose only and may differ from the figures to be disclosed in the audited or unaudited consolidated financial statements to be published by the Company on an annual or half-year basis due to various uncertainties during the process of collection and collating of such operating data. The Sales Update does not constitute, nor should it be construed as, an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities of the Company. It does not and is not intended to provide any investment service or investment advice.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when investing or dealing in the securities of the Company. You are recommended to consult your own professional or financial advisers if you are in any doubt as to your investment positions.

By Order of the Board

Jiayuan International Group Limited

Shum Tin Ching

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises: (i) Mr. Shum Tin Ching, the Chairman and a Non-executive Director; (ii) Mr. Zhang Yi, a Vice Chairman and an Executive Director; (iii) Mr. Huang Fuqing, a Vice Chairman and an Executive Director;(iv) Ms. Cheuk Hiu Nam, an Executive Director; (v) Mr. Wang Jianfeng, an Executive Director; (vi) Mr. Tai Kwok Leung, Alexander, an Independent Non-executive Director;(vii) Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, JP, an Independent Non-executive Director; (viii) Mr. Gu Yunchang, an Independent Non-executive Director; and (ix) Mr. Shen Xiaodong, a Non-executive Director.

Disclaimer

Jiayuan International Group Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 04:15:07 UTC
