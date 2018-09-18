Jiayuan International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP CO., LIMITED

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement

Jiayuan International Group Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2768)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP CO., LIMITED

This announcement is made by Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively as the "Group") on a voluntary basis to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company of the latest business development of the Company.

STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT

The Company is pleased to announce that on 17 September 2018, the Company and Hong Kong International Construction Investment Management Group Co., Limited ("HKICIM"), a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 687), entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the "Strategic Cooperation Agreement"), pursuant to which the Company and HKICIM will form a comprehensive cooperation in relation to, amongst other things, the foundation piling projects for property development. The Company will include HKICIM as one of its strategic cooperation partners. Subject to compliance with applicable laws and regulations, the Company will consider HKICIM in priority during the selection of foundation piling suppliers for its property development projects.

The Strategic Cooperation Agreement has a term of five (5) years from 1 September 2018 to 31 August 2023. It will be renewed automatically for successive one-year terms, unless either party has issued a termination notice to the other party at least a month before the expiry of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement. The Strategic Cooperation Agreement serves to provide a framework setting out the principles in respect of the cooperation. The parties will further negotiate to determine the content of the cooperation.

INFORMATION ABOUT HKICIM

HKICIM is a company incorporated under the laws of Bermuda with limited liability, and is an investment holding company. The principal business of HKICIM and its subsidiaries includes foundation piling and site investigation, property development and investment and investment business.

REASONS FOR THE STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT

HKICIM has substantial experience in the foundation piling and construction business in Hong Kong. The Company believes that having HKICIM as one of its strategic partners will benefit the Group by leveraging the substantial construction experience of HKICIM in providing construction services to the Group's property development projects in Hong Kong, and bring synergy effect between the parties. Accordingly, the Company believes that entering into the Strategic Cooperation Agreement will be beneficial to the business development of the Company and is in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.

As of the date of this announcement, no transaction has been entered into pursuant to the Strategic Cooperation Agreement. As the consummation of the transactions contemplated under the Strategic Cooperation Agreement may be subject to the entering into of definitive agreements and may be subject to conditions precedent, and the Company may or may not pursue the aforesaid business opportunities, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded that such transactions may or may not proceed.

By Order of the Board Jiayuan International Group Limited

Shum Tin Ching

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive director of the Company is Mr. Shum Tin Ching; the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Huang Fuqing, Ms. Cheuk Hiu Nam and Mr. Wang Jianfeng; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Tai Kwok Leung, Alexander, Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, JP and Mr. Gu Yunchang.