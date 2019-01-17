Log in
Jiayuan International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT-UNUSUAL PRICE MOVEMENT

01/17/2019 | 08:33am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jiayuan International Group Limited

Գ๕਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2768)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT UNUSUAL PRICE MOVEMENT

This announcement is made by Jiayuan International Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 26 April 2018 in relation to the US$350,000,000 8.125% senior secured notes due 17 January 2019 (Stock Code: 5088) (the "Note").

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company noted today's movements in the trading price and trading volume of the shares of the Company. The Board further noted from certain financial media articles that the investment market may have concern over a potential default in the repayment of the Note.

A meeting of the Board was convened at 16:30 on Thursday, 17 January 2019 by way of telephone conference and save as Mr. Gu Yunchang, all Directors (namely, Mr. Shum Tin Ching, Mr. Huang Fuqing, Ms. Cheuk Hiu Nam, Mr. Wang Jianfeng, Mr. Tai Kwok Leung, Alexander and Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, JP) attended the telephone conference. To the best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief, having made all reasonable enquiry, the Board would like to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that:

  • (a) the Company has duly paid all the outstanding principal and interest payable upon maturity of the Note;

  • (b) the business operation and financial condition of the Group is normal as usual and the Board is not aware of any matter which may adversely affect the business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects of the Group; and

(c) the Board is not aware of any specific reasons for such price and volume movements nor of any information which must be announced and published to avoid a false market in the shares of the Company nor of any inside information that needs to be disclosed under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution in dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Jiayuan International Group Limited

Shum Tin Ching

Chairman

Hong Kong, 17 January 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive Director is Mr. Shum Tin Ching; the executive Directors are Mr. Huang Fuqing, Ms. Cheuk Hiu Nam and Mr. Wang Jianfeng; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Tai Kwok Leung, Alexander, Dr. Cheung Wai Bun, Charles, JP and Mr. Gu Yunchang.

Disclaimer

Jiayuan International Group Ltd. published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 13:33:03 UTC
