Jifflenow : Enables “Virtual Meetings” Capability in Response to Event Cancelations Due to Coronavirus

Enterprises Can Now Easily Schedule, Manage, & Analyze Both In-Person and Virtual Meetings with Rich Deal Information using the Jifflenow Platform

Jifflenow, the World’s #1 Meeting Automation Platform, today announced the launch of the Virtual Meetings feature in its platform that is used by hundreds of global enterprises to schedule, manage, and analyze B2B meetings at events like trade shows, conferences, and roadshows. Business gets done at meetings and the option to book in-person meetings and virtual meetings offers customers the flexibility they need to manage event postponements, cancelations, or travel limitations caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The secret sauce that makes Jifflenow the leader in the Meeting Automation space is the seamless integration of all the essential information about the customer, the opportunity, purpose of the meeting, along with the meeting information such as date, time, location to get the right attendees to participate and achieve better outcomes. Now, we bring this core strength to Virtual Meetings, enabling enterprises to continue to effectively engage with their prospects and customers. With Jifflenow’s analytics capability, marketing and sales teams can easily track and report the impact of meetings on sales opportunities.

"Meetings are critical for driving sales, and in-person events offer a great way for companies to engage with customers,” said Hari Shetty, Founder and CEO of Jifflenow. “With events getting canceled, our customers still want to have these B2B meetings and our Virtual Meetings capability is helping them mitigate the business impact of canceled events.”

“We are now seeing great interest and momentum with customers converting meetings from canceled events to virtual meetings,” said Ryan Porter, VP of Sales at Jifflenow. “Over a dozen customers, including many Fortune 1000 enterprises are implementing this capability and driving their sales pipeline. They are also organizing their own virtual-meetings events in lieu of in-person live events to increase customer engagements.”

The Virtual Meetings feature enables meeting planners and requesters to change time zones, add a link from any of their preferred web conferencing software, and invite attendees based in different locations. The integration with Zoom and Webex allows for adding a web conferencing link with just a click. Jifflenow is developing integrations with several other web conferencing tools. The Virtual Meetings capability is available now to all Jifflenow customers. Click here to learn more.

About Jifflenow

Jifflenow is the World leader in the Meeting Automation Platform (MAP) category. The Jifflenow software is used by 60 of the Fortune 1000 companies to book millions of engagements at tradeshows, roadshows, and briefing centers. MAP automates the scheduling, management, and analysis of B2B in-person and virtual meetings that accelerate business growth. Learn more at www.jifflenow.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005138/en/