Jigsaw Cloud : Announces Expansion into Americas

WINDSOR, England, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jigsaw Cloud, a leading provider in the sales, services and support of SAP®SuccessFactors®solutions through www.jigsaw-cloud.com, announced today its expansion into the Americas. Jigsaw Cloud Inc. will be headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania and will lead the Americas market for the Jigsaw Cloud family. The Jigsaw Cloud Board of Directors is excited to announce that Hope Bailey has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Jigsaw Cloud Inc. Hope brings a wealth of HR and SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite knowledge, not only from the consulting side, but also the customer side. With Hope at the helm, clients can continue to expect the same level of excellence that the Jigsaw Cloud brand is known for.

Since beginning operations in 2004, Jigsaw Cloud has experienced tremendous growth in the United Kingdom and Ireland. In response to an increased global demand for its SAP SuccessFactors consulting and support services, Jigsaw Cloud is bringing its experience into the Americas market.

Paul Rae, CEO of Jigsaw Cloud Limited, shared, "When we decided to expand our international footprint, we strongly felt that we needed a leader who had vast amounts of hands-on knowledge and experience with the SAP SuccessFactors HCM Suite. With the increased demand for successful partners that have a proven track record in SuccessFactors, we are committed to building upon the successful Jigsaw Cloud brand to support the global growth of the organization."

The expansion into the Americas is the first of several planned expansions, with anticipated business growth over the longer term. Jigsaw Cloud has plans to continue to expand globally to better support its existing customers, as well as under-served markets.

"I am proud to be leading an organization that is known for its fast-paced growth, and dedicated leadership team," said Hope."I look forward to building on Jigsaw Cloud's tremendous track record for satisfied customers to provide even greater impact in the Americas."

Jigsaw Cloud's ongoing partnership with SAP SuccessFactors is helping companies digitalize and transform HR and accelerate business execution. Jigsaw Cloud has leveraged its understanding of market-leading SAP SuccessFactors solutions to drive its proven track record of successful business outcomes for SMB companies. Jigsaw Cloud aims to not only help move customers to the cloud but to truly transform the work experience and provide an agile HR platform. With a strong reputation for being a customer-focused organization, this new expansion will allow Jigsaw Cloud to provide greater value to new and existing customers.

About Jigsaw Cloud

As an SAP Gold Partner with exclusive focus on SAP SuccessFactors solutions, Jigsaw Cloud has been helping organizations achieve peak SAP SuccessFactors productivity since 2004. With a specialist team of cloud system consultants and HR practitioners who understand customer needs, Jigsaw Cloud stands out as an SAP SuccessFactors partner of choice for small and medium sized businesses.

