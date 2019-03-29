Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank : ANNOUNCEMENT RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS AND NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JILIN JIUTAI RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK CORPORATION LIMITED *

吉 林 九 台 農 村 商 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6122)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

AND NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") announces that Ms. Guo Yan has tendered her resignation as a non-executive director of the Bank and a member of the Remuneration Committee under the Board as she has reached her age of retirement. In addition, Mr. Li Beiwei has tendered his resignation as an independent non- executive director of the Bank and the chairman of the Remuneration Committee, a member of each the Risk Management Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Three Rurals Financial Services Committee under the Board as he wishes to devote more time to other business.

As the resignation of Ms. Guo Yan and Mr. Li Beiwei will result in the number of members of the Board falling below the quorum, Ms. Guo Yan and Mr. Li Beiwei will, in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations and the articles of association of the Bank, continue to perform their duties as directors and related duties as members of special committees under the Board until new directors have officially taken office following their election by the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank and the approval of their qualifications by regulatory authorities.

Ms. Guo Yan and Mr. Li Beiwei have confirmed that they have no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to their resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Guo Yan and Mr. Li Beiwei for their contribution to the Bank during their tenure of service.

NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS

On March 28, 2019, the Board has considered and approved the resolutions in relation to the nomination of Mr. Cui Qiang as a candidate for non-executive director of the Bank, and the nomination of Ms. Zhang Qiuhua as a candidate for independent non-executive director of the Bank. The resolutions shall be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank for