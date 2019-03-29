|
Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank : ANNOUNCEMENT RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS AND NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS
03/29/2019 | 12:56am EDT
JILIN JIUTAI RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK CORPORATION LIMITED *
吉 林 九 台 農 村 商 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6122)
ANNOUNCEMENT
RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS
AND NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS
RESIGNATION OF DIRECTORS
The board of directors (the "Board") of Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") announces that Ms. Guo Yan has tendered her resignation as a non-executive director of the Bank and a member of the Remuneration Committee under the Board as she has reached her age of retirement. In addition, Mr. Li Beiwei has tendered his resignation as an independent non- executive director of the Bank and the chairman of the Remuneration Committee, a member of each the Risk Management Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Three Rurals Financial Services Committee under the Board as he wishes to devote more time to other business.
As the resignation of Ms. Guo Yan and Mr. Li Beiwei will result in the number of members of the Board falling below the quorum, Ms. Guo Yan and Mr. Li Beiwei will, in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations and the articles of association of the Bank, continue to perform their duties as directors and related duties as members of special committees under the Board until new directors have officially taken office following their election by the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank and the approval of their qualifications by regulatory authorities.
Ms. Guo Yan and Mr. Li Beiwei have confirmed that they have no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to their resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Ms. Guo Yan and Mr. Li Beiwei for their contribution to the Bank during their tenure of service.
NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS
On March 28, 2019, the Board has considered and approved the resolutions in relation to the nomination of Mr. Cui Qiang as a candidate for non-executive director of the Bank, and the nomination of Ms. Zhang Qiuhua as a candidate for independent non-executive director of the Bank. The resolutions shall be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank for
consideration and approval, and the qualifications of Mr. Cui Qiang and Ms. Zhang Qiuhua for serving as directors are subject to approval by regulatory authorities. Upon the appointment of Mr. Cui Qiang and Ms. Zhang Qiuhua becoming effective, Mr. Cui Qiang will also serve as a member of the Remuneration Committee under the Board, and Ms. Zhang Qiuhua will also serve as the chairman of the Remuneration Committee, a member of each the Risk Management Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Three Rurals Financial Services Committee under the Board.
The biographical details of Mr. Cui Qiang are set out below:
Cui Qiang ( 崔強 ), male, aged 54, held various positions in Jilin Province Trust Co., Ltd. ( 吉林 省信託有限責任公司) since November 2011, including the chief risk officer from November 2011
to January 2017, the chief compliance officer and the general manager of compliance department from January 2017 to October 2018, and the chief investment officer and the general manager of investment department since October 2018. Mr. Cui served as a credit officer and the division head of Fusong Sub-branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from August 1988 to December 1994; the director, the head of the accounting division and the vice president of Credit Cooperative of Fusong Sub-branch of China Construction Bank from December 1994 to September 1997; the president of Changbai Sub-branch of China Construction Bank from September 1997 to February 2000; the manager of planning and finance department of Baishan Branch of China Construction Bank from February 2000 to September 2006; the vice president of Tonghua Branch of China Construction Bank from September 2006 to October 2009; the vice president of Baishan Branch of China Construction Bank from October 2009 to November 2011. Mr. Cui graduated from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in July 2002, majoring in quantitative economics. Mr. Cui was accredited as a professional manager in October 2006.
The biographical details of Ms. Zhang Qiuhua are set out below:
Zhang Qiuhua ( 張秋華 ), female, aged 56, is currently a professor at the School of Law of Jilin University of Finance and Economics, the leader of the first-level discipline of law, the director of Financial and Economic Law Research Center of Jilin University of Finance and Economics and a member of faculty committee of Jilin University of Finance and Economics. Ms. Zhang has been teaching at Jilin University of Finance and Economics (formerly known as Jilin Finance and Trade College and Changchun Taxation College) since July 1985, where she served as a lecturer and associate professor, mainly engaged in the teaching and research of economic law. From March 1999 to June 2012, she served as the director of the Department of Economic Law, and was hired as a professor in September 2011. From December 2013 to February 2014, as a senior visiting scholar, she went to the University of Würzburg, Germany to carry out research on cooperation project, focusing on comparison of company laws of China and Germany. Ms. Zhang is currently a member of the China Economic Law Research Institute, a member of the China Society Law Research Association, a member of the legal experts' pool of Jilin Provincial Party Committee, the vice president of the Economic Law Research Association of the Jilin Law Society, and an arbitrator of the Changchun Municipal Arbitration Commission. Ms. Zhang obtained a bachelor's degree in history from Northeast Normal University in July 1985, a master's degree in law from Jilin University in July 1997, and a doctorate degree in law from Jilin University in December 2008.
The Bank will enter into service contracts with Mr. Cui Qiang and Ms. Zhang Qiuhua. Subject to the election by the shareholders' general meeting, their terms of office will commence from the date of approval by regulatory authorities and end on the expiry of the term of the fourth session of the Board. As a non-executive director, Mr. Cui Qiang will not receive any director's fee or remuneration from the Bank. As an independent non-executive director, Ms. Zhang Qiuhua will receive a director's fee of RMB100,000 per annum from the Bank.
Save as disclosed above, Mr. Cui Qiang and Ms. Zhang Qiuhua did not hold any directorship in the last three years in any public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas, do not hold any other position with the Bank or any of its subsidiaries, and are not connected with any directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Bank. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Cui Qiang and Ms. Zhang Qiuhua do not have any interest in the shares of the Bank or its associated corporations within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).
Further, there is nothing in respect of the nomination of Mr. Cui Qiang and Ms. Zhang Qiuhua that needs to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited nor is there anything that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Bank.
By order of the Board
Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited*
Gao Bing
Chairman
Changchun, China
March 28, 2019
As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Bing, Mr. Liang Xiangmin and Mr. Yuan Chunyu as executive directors; Ms. Guo Yan, Mr. Wu Shujun, Mr. Zhang Xinyou, Mr. Wang Baocheng and Mr. Zhang Yusheng as non-executive directors; and Dr. Fu Qiong, Mr. Jiang Ning, Mr. Li Beiwei, Mr. Chung Wing Yin and Mr. Yang Jinguan as independent non- executive directors.
