Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank : NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019
09/06/2019 | 04:37am EDT
JILIN JIUTAI RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK CORPORATION LIMITED *
吉 林 九 台 農 村 商 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6122)
NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY
GENERAL MEETING OF 2019
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 ("EGM") of Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") will be held at the Conference Room on the Sixth Floor, No. 2559 Wei Shan Road, High-tech Zone, Changchun, Jilin Province, the PRC at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:
Special Resolution
1. To consider and approve the extension of the validity period of the issue plans and relevant authorizations for the private placement of domestic shares and the non-public issuance of H shares by the Bank.
Yours faithfully,
By order of the Board
Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited*
Gao Bing
Chairman
Changchun, China
September 6, 2019
As at the date of this notice, the Board of the Bank comprises Mr. Gao Bing, Mr. Liang Xiangmin and Mr. Yuan Chunyu as executive directors; Mr. Cui Qiang, Mr. Wu Shujun, Mr. Zhang Xinyou, Mr. Wang Baocheng and Mr. Zhang Yusheng as non-executive directors; and Dr. Fu Qiong, Mr. Jiang Ning, Ms. Zhang Qiuhua, Mr. Chung Wing Yin and Mr. Yang Jinguan as independent non-executive directors.
Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.
Notes:
Voting by poll
Pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, all votes of resolutions at a general meeting shall be taken by poll. As such, the votes of resolution at the EGM will be taken by poll. An announcement on the voting results will be published on the HKEXnews website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited at www.hkexnews.hk and the website of the Bank at www.jtnsh.com upon the conclusion of the EGM.
Eligibility for attending the EGM and closure of H share register of members
For the purpose of determining the H shareholders' entitlement to attend the EGM, the H share register of members of the Bank will be closed from Tuesday, September 24, 2019 to Thursday, October 24, 2019 (both days inclusive), during which period no transfer of H shares will be registered. In order to attend the EGM, all share certificates, together with the instruments of transfers, must be lodged for registration with the Bank's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17/F, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, September 23, 2019. H shareholders of the Bank whose names appear on the register of members of the Bank on Thursday, October 24, 2019 are entitled to attend the EGM.
A shareholder or his/her proxy should present proof of identity when attending the EGM. If a shareholder is a legal person, its legal representative or other person authorized by the board of directors or other governing body of such shareholder may attend the EGM by providing a copy of the resolution of the board of directors or other governing body of such shareholder appointing such person to attend the meeting.
Reply slip
H shareholders who intend to attend and vote (in person or by proxy) at the EGM must complete and lodge the accompanying reply slip and return it to the Bank's H share registrar on or before Friday, October 4, 2019. The reply slip may be delivered by hand, by post or by fax to the Bank's H share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong.
Proxy
Each shareholder who has the right to attend and vote at the EGM convened by the above notice is entitled to appoint one or more proxies in writing to attend and vote on his/her behalf at the EGM. A proxy needs not be a shareholder of the Bank.
The instrument appointing a proxy must be in writing under the hand of the appointor or his attorney duly authorized in writing, or if the appointor is a legal entity, either under seal or signed by a director or a duly authorized attorney. If that instrument is signed by an attorney of the appointor, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign or other document of authorization must be notarized.
H shareholders shall lodge the proxy form, together with the notarized power of attorney or other authority, to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for convening the EGM.
Completion and return of the proxy form will not preclude a shareholder from attending and voting in person at the EGM or any adjournment thereof should he/she so wish.
In the case of joint shareholders and more than one of the shareholders attending the meeting, whether in person or by proxy, the vote of the senior joint shareholder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint shareholder(s) and for this purpose seniority will be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Bank in respect of the joint shareholding.
Miscellaneous
The EGM is expected to last for no more than half a working day. Shareholders and their proxies attending the meeting are responsible for their own traveling and accommodation expenses.
For details of the proposal submitted to the EGM for consideration and approval, please refer to the circular to be dispatched by the Bank in due course.
None of the directors, supervisors, president and other senior management of the Bank has any material interests in the matters to be considered.
Address of Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited:
17M Floor, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai Hong Kong
Telephone: (852) 2862 8628
Facsimile: (852) 2865 0990
Registered Office of the Bank in the PRC:
No. 504 Xinhua Main Street, Jiutai District Changchun, Jilin Province
The PRC
Principal Place of Business of the Bank in the PRC:
No. 2559 Wei Shan Road, High-tech Zone Changchun, Jilin Province
The PRC
Contact department: Office of the Board of Directors
Telephone: 86 (431) 8925 0628
Facsimile: 86 (431) 8925 0628
Contact person: Mr. Liu Hua (劉華)
Disclaimer
