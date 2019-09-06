Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank : NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF 2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this notice, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this notice.

JILIN JIUTAI RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK CORPORATION LIMITED *

吉 林 九 台 農 村 商 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6122)

NOTICE OF THE FIRST EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING OF 2019

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the first extraordinary general meeting of 2019 ("EGM") of Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") will be held at the Conference Room on the Sixth Floor, No. 2559 Wei Shan Road, High-tech Zone, Changchun, Jilin Province, the PRC at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution:

Special Resolution

1. To consider and approve the extension of the validity period of the issue plans and relevant authorizations for the private placement of domestic shares and the non-public issuance of H shares by the Bank.

Yours faithfully,

By order of the Board

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited*

Gao Bing

Chairman

Changchun, China

September 6, 2019

As at the date of this notice, the Board of the Bank comprises Mr. Gao Bing, Mr. Liang Xiangmin and Mr. Yuan Chunyu as executive directors; Mr. Cui Qiang, Mr. Wu Shujun, Mr. Zhang Xinyou, Mr. Wang Baocheng and Mr. Zhang Yusheng as non-executive directors; and Dr. Fu Qiong, Mr. Jiang Ning, Ms. Zhang Qiuhua, Mr. Chung Wing Yin and Mr. Yang Jinguan as independent non-executive directors.