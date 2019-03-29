Log in
Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank : PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTARY BONDS

03/29/2019 | 12:56am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JILIN JIUTAI RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK CORPORATION LIMITED *

吉 林 九 台 農 村 商 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6122)

PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTARY BONDS

In order to further enhance the operation and risk resistance of Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank") in pursuit of sustainable and sound business development, pursuant to the Administrative Measures for the Capital of Commercial Banks (Provisional) (《商業 銀行資本管理辦法（試行）》) and the relevant regulatory requirements, the board of directors (the "Board") of the Bank proposed the issuance of capital supplementary bonds by the Bank, details of which are as follows:

Total issuance amount

:

no more than RMB4 billion

Type of bonds

:

including capital bonds with no fixed term and tier-

two capital bonds, which are in compliance with the

Administrative Measures for the Capital of Commercial

Banks (Provisional)《商業銀行資本管理辦法（試行）》,

the Opinions on Further Support to Innovation of Capital

Instruments of Commercial Banks (Yin Jian Fa [2018] No.

5) (《關於進一步支持商業銀行資本工具創新的意見》

（銀監發 [2018]5 號）), the [2018] No. 3 Announcement

of the People's Bank of China and other relevant regulatory

requirements in effect from time to time

Target market

:

the national interbank bond market

Maturity

:

the initial term shall be no less than 5 years, and the capital

bonds with no fixed term shall have no fixed expiry date

before the Bank exercises its redemption right

Means of loss absorption

:

upon the occurrence of triggering events specified in the

issuance documents, the loss shall be absorbed through a

write-down mechanism

Interest rate

:

to be determined based on market rates

1

Use of proceeds

:

to replenish other tier-one capital or tier-two capital of the

Bank

Term of validity

:

36 months from the date of approval of the resolution at the

  of the resolution

general meeting of the Bank

In accordance with the requirements of the articles of association of the Bank, the resolution on the proposed issuance of capital supplementary bonds shall be subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Bank at the general meeting by way of a special resolution.

In order to duly proceed with the issuance of capital supplementary bonds, the Board agreed to submit to the general meeting of the Bank a proposal for granting an authorization to the Board who may delegate the senior management of the Bank to determine the specific terms of the issuance of capital supplementary bonds and handle all relevant matters based on the above issuance plan, including but not limited to, filing with the relevant regulatory authorities, determining the number of tranches and size of issuance, issuance timing, issuance targets, issuance method, terms of issuance, maturity of the bonds, interest rates and price of the issuance, handling bond registration and depositary, applying for listing of the bonds, arranging repayment of the principal and interests of the bonds, adopting write-down mechanism upon the occurrence of triggering events specified in the issuance documents, signing related legal documents and adjusting the issuance plan and application materials according to the requirements and approval conditions of relevant regulatory authorities. The senior management of the Bank may determine and handle other matters in relation to the issuance of capital supplementary bonds based on the specific circumstances. If the above authorization is approved by the general meeting of the Bank, the term of validity of the authorization shall be 36 months from the date of approval of the resolution at the general meeting of the Bank.

The Bank will submit, among others, the above resolution to the shareholders of the Bank at its annual general meeting for 2018 to seek the approval of the shareholders of the Bank. The notice of the annual general meeting along with details of the proposed issuance of capital supplementary bonds will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Bank in due course.

By order of the Board

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited*

Gao Bing

Chairman

Changchun, China

March 28, 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Gao Bing, Mr. Liang Xiangmin and Mr. Yuan Chunyu as executive directors; Ms. Guo Yan, Mr. Wu Shujun, Mr. Zhang Xinyou, Mr. Wang Baocheng and Mr. Zhang Yusheng as non-executive directors; and Dr. Fu Qiong, Mr. Jiang Ning, Mr. Li Beiwei, Mr. Chung Wing Yin and Mr. Yang Jinguan as independent non- executive directors.

*Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking/deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

2

Disclaimer

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corp. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 04:55:16 UTC
