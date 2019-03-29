Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank : PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTARY BONDS

Use of proceeds : to replenish other tier-one capital or tier-two capital of the Bank Term of validity : 36 months from the date of approval of the resolution at the of the resolution general meeting of the Bank

In accordance with the requirements of the articles of association of the Bank, the resolution on the proposed issuance of capital supplementary bonds shall be subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Bank at the general meeting by way of a special resolution.

In order to duly proceed with the issuance of capital supplementary bonds, the Board agreed to submit to the general meeting of the Bank a proposal for granting an authorization to the Board who may delegate the senior management of the Bank to determine the specific terms of the issuance of capital supplementary bonds and handle all relevant matters based on the above issuance plan, including but not limited to, filing with the relevant regulatory authorities, determining the number of tranches and size of issuance, issuance timing, issuance targets, issuance method, terms of issuance, maturity of the bonds, interest rates and price of the issuance, handling bond registration and depositary, applying for listing of the bonds, arranging repayment of the principal and interests of the bonds, adopting write-down mechanism upon the occurrence of triggering events specified in the issuance documents, signing related legal documents and adjusting the issuance plan and application materials according to the requirements and approval conditions of relevant regulatory authorities. The senior management of the Bank may determine and handle other matters in relation to the issuance of capital supplementary bonds based on the specific circumstances. If the above authorization is approved by the general meeting of the Bank, the term of validity of the authorization shall be 36 months from the date of approval of the resolution at the general meeting of the Bank.

The Bank will submit, among others, the above resolution to the shareholders of the Bank at its annual general meeting for 2018 to seek the approval of the shareholders of the Bank. The notice of the annual general meeting along with details of the proposed issuance of capital supplementary bonds will be dispatched to the shareholders of the Bank in due course.

