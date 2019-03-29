Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited

Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee of

the Board of Directors

Chapter 1 General Provisions

Clause 1In order to further improve the corporate governance of Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank"), strengthen the scientific decision-making of the board of directors, and ensure the effective supervision of the board of directors over the management and the sustainable, stable and regulated development of the Bank, these terms are hereby formulated in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Commercial Banking Law of the People's Republic of China, the Guidelines on the Corporate Governance of Commercial Banks, the Guidelines on the Performance of Board of Directors of Joint Stock Commercial Banks (Provisional), the Guidelines on Internal Audit of Financial Institutions in the Banking Industry, the Articles of Association of Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited (the "Articles"), the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and other relevant regulations.

Clause 2The audit committee is a specialized organization for discussion of issues as established by the board of directors of the Bank pursuant to the Articles and is mainly responsible for supervising the internal control of the Bank, reviewing the compilation and disclosure of financial information of the Bank, inspecting, supervising and evaluating the internal audit of the Bank, and making recommendations to the board of directors, or deciding on the above matters as authorized by the board of directors.

Chapter 2 Composition

Clause 3The members of the audit committee shall have professional knowledge and work experience in the areas of finance, auditing or accounting. The audit committee shall comprise a minimum of three (3) non-executive directors and the majority of the committee members shall be independent non-executive directors. There shall be at least one (1) independent non-executive director with relevant professional qualification or accounting or related financial management expertise.

Clause 4A former partner of the Bank's current external auditing firm shall not act as a member of the audit committee for a period of two (2) years from the later of the following dates on which:

(1)the former partner ceased to be a partner of the accounting firm; and

(2)the former partner ceased to have financial interest in the firm.

Clause 5Members of the audit committee shall be nominated by the chairman of the board of directors and then appointed by the board of directors. The change and replacement of members of the audit committee shall be decided by the board of directors.