Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank : Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors
03/29/2019 | 12:56am EDT
Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited
Terms of Reference of the Audit Committee of
the Board of Directors
Chapter 1 General Provisions
Clause 1In order to further improve the corporate governance of Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank"), strengthen the scientific decision-making of the board of directors, and ensure the effective supervision of the board of directors over the management and the sustainable, stable and regulated development of the Bank, these terms are hereby formulated in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Commercial Banking Law of the People's Republic of China, the Guidelines on the Corporate Governance of Commercial Banks, the Guidelines on the Performance of Board of Directors of Joint Stock Commercial Banks (Provisional), the Guidelines on Internal Audit of Financial Institutions in the Banking Industry, the Articles of Association of Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited (the "Articles"), the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and other relevant regulations.
Clause 2The audit committee is a specialized organization for discussion of issues as established by the board of directors of the Bank pursuant to the Articles and is mainly responsible for supervising the internal control of the Bank, reviewing the compilation and disclosure of financial information of the Bank, inspecting, supervising and evaluating the internal audit of the Bank, and making recommendations to the board of directors, or deciding on the above matters as authorized by the board of directors.
Chapter 2 Composition
Clause 3The members of the audit committee shall have professional knowledge and work experience in the areas of finance, auditing or accounting. The audit committee shall comprise a minimum of three (3) non-executive directors and the majority of the committee members shall be independent non-executive directors. There shall be at least one (1) independent non-executive director with relevant professional qualification or accounting or related financial management expertise.
Clause 4A former partner of the Bank's current external auditing firm shall not act as a member of the audit committee for a period of two (2) years from the later of the following dates on which:
(1)the former partner ceased to be a partner of the accounting firm; and
(2)the former partner ceased to have financial interest in the firm.
Clause 5Members of the audit committee shall be nominated by the chairman of the board of directors and then appointed by the board of directors. The change and replacement of members of the audit committee shall be decided by the board of directors.
Clause 6The audit committee shall have one (1) chairman who shall be an independent non- executive director to organize the work of the audit committee. The chairman shall be elected by a majority of the members of the audit committee and subject to the approval by the board of directors. The chairman of the audit committee shall work for the Bank for no less than twenty-five (25) working days each year.
Clause 7The duties of the chairman of the audit committee include:
(1)To supervise the committee for its proper operation and performance of its duties;
(2)To convene and preside over committee meetings and to determine the agenda thereof;
(3)To ensure that all members attending the committee meetings understand the matters discussed and have sufficient opportunities to express their truthful opinions;
(4)To ensure that there is a clear and definite conclusion of every proposal discussed at the committee meetings. The conclusions shall include "approval", "veto" or "pending discussion upon receiving further information";
(5)To propose and convene extraordinary committee meetings; and
(6)To perform other duties required by these terms.
Clause 8The main duties of members of the audit committee include:
(1)To attend committee meetings on time to express opinions on matters discussed thereat and to exercise their voting rights;
(2)To observe or sit in relevant meetings of the Bank, to conduct investigation and research, and to solicit reports, documents, data files and other relevant information for the performance of their duties;
(3)To fully understand the responsibilities of the committee and his/her responsibilities as a member, to be familiar with the business management, operation and development of the Bank relevant to his/her duties so as to ensure that they are capable to perform duties;
(4)To devote sufficient time and attention to perform their duties; and
(5)To perform other duties required by these terms.
Clause 9The term of office of the audit committee shall be identical with that of the board of directors, and members of the committee may serve consecutive terms if re-elected upon the expiration of their terms of office. If any member ceases to be a director of the Bank during his/her term of office or any member who shall have been qualified as an independent non- executive director but no longer possesses the independence as required by the Articles, he/she shall be disqualified as a member automatically and the board of directors shall fill the vacancy in accordance with the Articles and these terms.
Clause 10A member of the audit committee shall be removed and replaced in any of the following circumstances subject to consideration and approval by the board of directors:
(1)his/her term of office expires;
(2)he/she tenders resignation in writing;
(3)he/she is involved in material misconduct or in violation of laws, regulations, the Articles and these terms during his/her term of office;
(4)other circumstances in which the member is considered by the board of directors not suitable to serve as a member.
Clause 11The daily operation of the audit committee shall be organized and finalized by the office of the board of directors and other relevant departments. The audit committee is responsible for the supervision of internal audit.
Chapter 3 Major Duties and Responsibilities
Clause 12The major duties and responsibilities of the audit committee are:
(1)The audit committee shall be responsible for reviewing the risks and compliance, internal control system, accounting policies, basic audit system, financial reporting procedures and financial positions of the Bank; examining the financial information of the Bank, including the completeness of financial statements, annual reports and accounts, interim reports and, if prepared for publication, quarterly reports and reviewing important opinions on the financial reporting as contained in financial statements and reports as well as other information relating to the operation and management of the Bank; and auditing the operation efficiency, profit distribution and use of funds of the Bank. The committee shall pay special attention on the following matters before the financial statements and reports are submitted to the board of directors:
(i)any changes in accounting policies and practices;
(ii)areas involving material judgments;
(iii)material adjustments as a result of the audit;
(iv)the going concern assumption and any qualified opinions;
(v)compliance with accounting standards; and
(vi)compliance with the Listing Rules in relation to financial reporting and other laws and regulations.
(2)With regard to (1) above:
(i)members of the committee shall liaise with the board of directors and senior management. The committee shall hold at least two (2) meetings with the external auditors of the Bank each year; and
(ii)the committee shall consider any material or unusual matters that are disclosed, or required to be disclosed in such reports and accounts and shall give due consideration to any matters raised by the staff responsible for the accounting and financial reporting functions and compliance officer of the Bank;
(3)the audit committee shall review and ensure the timely response of the board of directors to the management advice (or similar documents) issued from external auditors to the senior management, and also review any significant queries raised to the senior management by external auditors on accounting records, financial accounts or control system and the responses from the senior management;
(4)the audit committee shall review the information disclosure made by the Bank to shareholders' meetings and the public, and verify the truthfulness, legality, completeness and accuracy of financial reports, fund utilization reports and major events;
(5)the audit committee shall make recommendations to the board of directors on the appointment, reappointment or dismissal of external auditors, approve the compensation and terms of engagement of external auditors, and handle any matters regarding the resignation or dismissal of external auditors;
(6)the audit committee shall examine the independence and objectivity of the external auditors and the effectiveness of audit procedures in accordance with applicable review standards, and discuss with the external auditors the nature and scope of audit and their reporting duties before commencement of the audit;
(7)the audit committee shall formulate and implement policies on the engagement of external auditors for non-audit services. For this purpose, "external auditor" includes any entity (local or overseas) that is under common control, ownership or management with the audit firm or any entity (local or overseas) that a reasonable and informed third party knowing all relevant information would reasonably conclude to be part of the audit firm. The audit committee shall report to the board of directors on actions and improvements required with recommendations. The audit committee shall ensure that the provision of non-audit services by external auditors do not impair their independence or objectivity;
(8)the audit committee shall act as the key representative for overseeing the relationship between the Bank and external auditors;
(9)the audit committee shall review the financial control, internal control and risk management systems of the Bank, review the relevant rules and regulations and their implementation, and examine and evaluate the compliance and effectiveness of major business activities of the Bank;
(10)the audit committee shall oversee and review the development of the internal control system of the Bank, organize self-evaluations of internal control of the Bank and review the evaluation reports;
(11)the audit committee shall review the arrangements of the Bank for employees to anonymously raise concerns on any possible irregularities in relation to financial reporting, internal control or other activities of the Bank and demand a fair and independent investigation and appropriate action on such matters by the Bank;
(12)the audit committee shall discuss the internal control system with the management to ensure that the management has performed its duties by developing an effective internal control system. The discussion shall cover the adequacy of resources, qualification and experience of employees, training of employees and the relevant budget for accounting and financial reporting of the Bank;
(13)the audit committee shall study the material investigation of internal control and feedback of management on the investigation of its accord or under the instruction of the board of directors;
(14)if the Bank has its internal audit function, the audit committee shall ensure the cooperation between the internal and external auditors, ensure the internal audit function is provided with adequate resources and has appropriate standing in the Bank, and review and monitor its effectiveness;
(15)the audit committee shall review the fairness of connected transactions and make disclosure in accordance with the Listing Rules and accounting standards;
(16)the audit committee shall review the financial and accounting policies and practices of the Bank;
(17)the audit committee shall review the "Statement of Audit" from the external auditors, any material queries raised by the auditors to the management about accounting records, financial accounts or systems of control and response of the management;
(18)the audit committee shall ensure the prompt response of the board of directors to the questions raised in the Statement of Audit by external auditors;
(19)the audit committee shall report to the board of directors on the matters specified in Code Provision C3.3 of the Corporate Governance Code and the Corporate Governance Report in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules;
(20)the audit committee shall be responsible for the annual audit of the Bank, prepare reports confirming the truthfulness, accuracy, completeness and timeliness of information contained in the audited financial statements, and submit them to the board of directors for discussion and consideration;
(21)the audit committee shall study other matters raised by the board of directors;
