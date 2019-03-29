Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank : Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors

Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited

Terms of Reference of the Nomination Committee of

the Board of Directors

Chapter 1 General Provisions

Clause 1In order to regulate the conduct and working procedure of the nomination committee of the board of directors of Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited (the "Bank"), establish and improve the management system for the nomination and election of directors and senior management of the Bank, optimize the composition and structure of the board of directors and senior management, further refine the corporate governance structure and facilitate the healthy, stable and sustainable development of the Bank, these terms are hereby formulated in accordance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Guidelines on the Corporate Governance of Commercial Banks, the Guidelines on the Performance of the Board of Directors of Joint Stock Commercial Banks (Provisional), the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"), the Articles of Association of Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corporation Limited (the "Articles") and other relevant regulations.

Clause 2The nomination committee is a specialized committee established by the board of directors of the Bank in accordance with the Articles and is mainly responsible for formulating the selection procedure and criteria for directors and senior management, conducting a preliminary review on the qualifications and conditions of directors and senior management, and making recommendations to the board of directors. The senior management referred to herein shall include the president, vice president, secretary to the board of directors and other senior management appointed by the board of directors.

Chapter 2 Composition

Clause 3The nomination committee shall comprise three (3) to five (5) directors with professional knowledge and work experience relevant to the duties of the nomination committee, and over half of whom shall be independent directors. The nomination committee shall not consist of directors nominated by controlling shareholders.

Clause 4Members of the nomination committee shall be nominated by the chairman of the board of directors and elected by the board of directors.

Clause 5The nomination committee shall have one (1) chairman who shall be an independent director to organize the work of the nomination committee. The chairman shall be elected by a majority of the members of the committee and subject to approval of the board of directors.

Clause 6The term of office of the nomination committee shall be identical with that of the board of directors, and members of the committee may serve consecutive terms if re-elected upon the expiration of their terms. If any member ceases to be a director of the Bank during his/her term of office or any member who shall have been qualified as an independent director but no longer possesses the independence as required by the Articles, or related laws, regulations or the Listing