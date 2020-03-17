Jim Benton Joins Chorus.ai as CEO to Accelerate Expansion

ClearSlide Co-Founder, tapped to bring Conversation Intelligence, the fastest-growing category in sales technology, to the masses

Chorus.ai, the premier Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams, today announced Jim Benton as CEO. Benton joins the company at a momentous time, as Chorus has tripled revenue growth, doubled employee size and secured banner customers such as Bill.com, TripActions, Lucid, Podium and more. A former Co-Founder of ClearSlide and CEO of Apollo, Benton’s career is defined by revenue generation and applying the voice of the customer to guide product innovation.

“Jim is not only a visionary in SaaS sales technology but a principled and professional leader,” said Roy Raanani, President at Chorus.ai. “I’m proud to have him as a friend and partner and couldn’t be more excited to welcome him as Chorus’ new CEO. His passion for helping companies bring their best to every interaction will enable Chorus to take full advantage of the opportunities ahead.”

Business transactions drive the economy, and conversations drive those transactions. Benton’s expertise and perspective will fuel Chorus’s overall trajectory as the premier conversation intelligence platform for revenue organizations. With his leadership, Chorus will foster the power and brilliance of the sales community through every conversation via machine learning and automation.

“Conversation Intelligence is a must-have solution for go-to-market teams. After being a customer of Chorus for the past year, I can’t imagine running a company without it. Just like Waze gives users the best route to their destination, Chorus gives users the most efficient steps to revenue generation by navigating their talk track, customer needs, and the actual problems to solve,” said Benton. “Chorus’s remarkable team, incredible vision and best-in-class technology made joining the company my most exciting opportunity yet. Chorus is absolutely positioned to become an iconic success story.”

Building off Chorus.ai’s largest growth year to date, the company has also hired Tat Ng as VP of Engineering. Ng has a long history of growing and scaling Engineering teams at B2B SaaS companies, most recently at Stellar Labs. He is charged with overseeing the continued development of market-leading capabilities and scaling the platform as the business grows, like the newly announced Deal Hub and Analytics releases.

“Conversations between a business and its market are the most human, valuable, yet ignored source of data. Through its AI, Chorus augments human work, delivering the voice of the customer and unearthing valuable insights to help others learn and grow,” said Gordon Ritter, GP and Founder of Emergence Capital. “Chorus is one of a new breed of companies that builds software to help unlock our full potential and scale without eliminating people in the process. With its already massive growth, Jim’s expertise at the helm and potential to make every seller better, Chorus is poised to lead this multi-billion dollar category.”

Chorus will continue delivering innovative solutions to improve the consistency and quality of the customer experience, quota attainment, and shortening new-hire onboarding for high-growth teams, like those of Zoom, MongoDB and Hudl. New product advancements will be announced in Q2 and beyond ensuring revenue teams have more access to relevant, actionable data that helps them close more deals than ever before and provides confidence to leaders that their company is bringing their best to every customer conversation.

In 2019, Chorus.ai introduced Cold Call Central, Roles & Permissions, the State of Conversation Intelligence 2020, as well as key integrations with Zoom, HubSpot, Amazon Connect and ShoreTel Web Dialer. Chorus.ai was also recognized as a Hot Vendor by Aragon Research, Excellence in Customer Service by Business Intelligence Group, a Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service and more.

About Chorus.ai

Chorus.ai is the No.1 Conversation Intelligence Platform for high-growth sales teams. Founded in 2015, Chorus.ai’s Conversation Intelligence Platform identifies and helps teams replicate the performance of top-performing reps by analyzing their sales meetings. These insights serve as the foundation of an effective coaching strategy for sales and customer success teams and provide insight into the voice-of-the-customer across the entire organization. Customers like Zoom, Mavenlink, Qualtrics, Adobe, and GitLab ramp new hires to productivity 30-50% faster and see an increase in quota attainment from 20-to-100%. Chorus.ai is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Tel Aviv and Boston.

