Jim Bieda, PE Joins Atwell's Dallas-Fort Worth Office

Atwell, LLC is pleased to welcome Jim Bieda as Project Engineer. Based in Atwell’s Dallas-Fort Worth office, Bieda is responsible for providing broad engineering and project management support to the oil and gas team for midstream and processing projects.

Bieda brings a wealth of industry knowledge and more than 40 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, where he has a diverse background in oil and gas facilities and midstream plants and pipelines. His areas of expertise include interfacing with project management staff and contractors to ensure overall project quality, designing and implementing organization processes that enable leadership to make objective decisions, and developing and maintaining industry relationships.

“Jim is a great addition to our team,” says Atwell Director Justin Faughn, “His engineering and project management experience, along with his business relationships will make him a great asset for the growth of our team and the company.”

Atwell, LLC is a national consulting, engineering, and construction services firm with technical professionals located across the country. Creating innovative solutions for clients in industries such as real estate and land development, power and energy, and oil and gas, Atwell provides comprehensive turnkey services including land and right of way support, planning, landscape architecture, engineering, land surveying, environmental compliance and permitting, and project and program management.

