Jim Evans, Defense Sector Expert, Joins Govplace to Lead DoD Market Expansion

Govplace, a leading value-added reseller and systems integrator for federal agencies, is pleased to announce that Jim Evans has joined Govplace as Senior Director of DoD Sales. In his new role, Jim will be responsible for leading the firm’s expanding defense practice—with a focus on cybersecurity, cloud, IT automation, and physical security. As a native to industry associations like AFCEA, Jim brings an impressive track record of DoD sales accomplishments across the public sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005635/en/

Jim Evans, Sr. Director of DoD Sales, Govplace (Photo: Business Wire)

"Jim is an industry veteran who has a successful track record of solutions selling and growth. He possesses a strong understanding of the DoD mission and has unbelievably strong senior level relationships in defense agencies. Jim’s demonstrated ability to build and grow strong teams across the federal sector makes him the ideal person to lead the Govplace defense sector growth strategy,” says Patrick Herwig, Senior Vice President of Sales at Govplace.

“I am honored to continue supporting the American war fighter and excited to introduce defense agencies to the innovative and expansive catalog of channel partners and the engineering expertise that Govplace provides. When I met the team at Govplace, I was struck by what a progressive business model they have and I am confident that DoD technology and programmatic leaders will benefit from the unbiased innovation and full lifecycle support,” said Jim Evans, Senior Director of DoD Sales at Govplace.

Mr. Evans is an Army veteran and brings 30 years of experience selling technology solutions to the public sector. He currently serves as the President of AFCEA Fort Belvoir, and most recently served as a Federal Account Executive for Varonis Public Sector. Prior to that he held public sector sales roles at Iron Bow Technologies and Brocade Federal. Earlier in his career, Mr. Evans also held engineering and technical sales roles at Dell EMC Federal and Unisys.

About Govplace

Govplace is a value-added reseller and systems integrator exclusively focused on providing the public sector with innovative, industry-leading IT products, services, and solutions. We bring a unique combination of California innovation and beltway understanding into each engagement to ensure our federal customers are achieving measurable business and technical outcomes. With a deep understanding of government contracting, an expansive portfolio of contracting vehicles, and demonstrated expertise in leading technologies and solutions, Govplace takes a strategic approach to technology-led transformation and modernization to improve business and operational efficiency and help our federal customers achieve their unique mission needs. Our core capabilities cover Cloud Computing & Infrastructure, Cyber Security & Privacy, IT Automation, and Smart Security Technology & Surveillance. Visit www.govplace.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200518005635/en/