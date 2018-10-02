Jim Kinney of Baird & Warner Named Global Ambassador

Jim Kinney, VP of luxury home sales at Baird
& Warner Real Estate Services, was recently appointed Global
Ambassador to real estate organizations in the United Kingdom by the
National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).
Global
Ambassadors are U.S.-based NAR members, appointed by the NAR
President to serve as his or her liaison to real estate professionals in
their assigned countries. They generally have knowledge of the
countries’ languages and cultures. Ambassadors facilitate cooperation
between members of NAR and partner organizations under bilateral
agreements with other countries.
“Jim has an understanding of the international market more than most,
and we maintain partnerships with 95 associations in 75 countries,” said
Joe Schneider, Director of Global Alliances at NAR. “We’re looking for
agents who understand why people invest in the U.S. and in our partner
countries, and we know he will take this relationship with our U.K.
partners to a new level.”
“I’m excited and humbled to have the honor of serving as a Global
Ambassador,” said Kinney, who was NAR liaison to Ireland in the late 90s
and early 2000s. Kinney has been deeply involved in a number
professional real estate organizations in his 40-year career at the
local, national, and international level. He has been named Realtor of
the Year by both the Chicago Association of REALTORS® and
Illinois REALTORS®, and he has served as president of
Illinois REALTORS®. Find out more about Kinney here.
