Jim Kinney of Baird & Warner Named Global Ambassador

National Association of Realtors® appoints Kinney U.K. liaison

Jim Kinney, VP of luxury home sales at Baird & Warner Real Estate Services, was recently appointed Global Ambassador to real estate organizations in the United Kingdom by the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

Global Ambassadors are U.S.-based NAR members, appointed by the NAR President to serve as his or her liaison to real estate professionals in their assigned countries. They generally have knowledge of the countries’ languages and cultures. Ambassadors facilitate cooperation between members of NAR and partner organizations under bilateral agreements with other countries.

“Jim has an understanding of the international market more than most, and we maintain partnerships with 95 associations in 75 countries,” said Joe Schneider, Director of Global Alliances at NAR. “We’re looking for agents who understand why people invest in the U.S. and in our partner countries, and we know he will take this relationship with our U.K. partners to a new level.”

“I’m excited and humbled to have the honor of serving as a Global Ambassador,” said Kinney, who was NAR liaison to Ireland in the late 90s and early 2000s. Kinney has been deeply involved in a number professional real estate organizations in his 40-year career at the local, national, and international level. He has been named Realtor of the Year by both the Chicago Association of REALTORS® and Illinois REALTORS®, and he has served as president of Illinois REALTORS®. Find out more about Kinney here.

About Baird & Warner Real Estate, Inc.

Established in 1855, Baird & Warner is Illinois’ largest family-owned independent real estate services company. The Baird & Warner brand has been synonymous with experience, innovation, and integrity for more than 160 years. Steve Baird, the firm’s fifth-generation owner, has been consistently recognized among the industry’s most influential leaders. Baird & Warner was named the No. 1 Top Workplace in Chicagoland by the Chicago Tribune in 2017, and No. 1 in real estate for the sixth consecutive year. With nearly 2,500 broker associates in 30 offices and comprehensive mortgage, title, and relocation services, Baird & Warner ranks among the nation’s top real estate firms. Learn more at BairdWarner.com.

