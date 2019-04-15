Jim McCann Announces an Opportunity to Own on The Highly Coveted Sea Streets of Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla., Apr 15, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Jim McCann has announced a classically beautiful Palm Beach estate offered for $9.9 Million. Nestled in the sought-after "Sea Streets" of Palm Beach, this exquisite 7-bedroom, 6.2-bathroom Hamptons-inspired estate is sure to impress. Encased in magnificent, manicured gardens, which act as a verdant privacy barrier, this stately three level residence is perched on a supersized one-half acre+ lot with 185 feet of street frontage and is only a few tantalizing steps from the Atlantic Ocean.



Presenting with 10-foot ceilings, Dade County pine floors, formal dining room, expansive kitchen and butler's pantry, dual patios, and a stunning 60-foot gas-heated lap pool/spa you'll also benefit from exclusive deeded and gated beach access.



More information on 145 Seaspray Avenue can be found at: https://145seaspray.premierestateproperties.com/



Tucked away behind gates and lush hedges, and in a garden oasis which boasts 20 varieties of palms and an enticing array of flowering plants, an east-side drive leads to a detached 3-bay garage with motor court for 3-4 more vehicles. The south-facing entry is also encased with thriving foliage, as are the east and west-side patios and substantial gas-heated lap pool and spa. The covered east-side patio is ideally situated for alfresco dining and is the perfect place to soak up the sunshine and seclusion.



Indoors is where you'll want to linger a while. Oozing a traditional elegance, it's the home you've longed for - where you can already envision future generations coming together to enjoy. Offering 7,771+/- square feet of luxury, the main house boasts 6 bedrooms, 5.2 bathrooms, with the guest house (above the triple garage) featuring kitchen, living area and en-suite



Classically designed, an open foyer punctuates the east and west wings, with a spacious living room, beset by wide crown moulding and wood mantle fireplace, along with an enticing sunroom flanked by 3 sets of French doors. Mingle in the library/family room with fireplace then regale guests in the formal dining room adorned with a mesmerizing crystal chandelier. Another sitting room/office with French Doors gives you even more space to unwind, as does the second floor reading area with built-in bookshelves and south-facing window seat.



The chef's kitchen is every gourmet's dream, with a butcher-block island breakfast bar, stainless commercial double sink, Sub-Zero refrigerator, 5-Star 6-burner gas range plus griddle and custom hood, custom wood and glass built-ins and beadboard wainscoting plus a separate breakfast area with built-in desk. It's complemented by an ample butler's pantry, accented by mahogany counters, custom glass and wood cabinetry, commercial sink, and separate pantry with serving door to the covered patio.



The spacious master suite is light-filled with a walk-through master bath that connects with the private sitting room. The large walk-in closet, corner built-ins and private sundeck adds the ideal finishing touches of this elegant room. Two more guest bedrooms, with walk-in closets and built-ins, share a Jack-and-Jill bath and reside on this floor. A dormer, featuring two bedrooms, two full baths and a charming playroom await on the third floor.



Other superior features include a ground floor powder room, built-in linen storage on the second floor, basement, laundry room, cabana half-bath, outdoor shower, and built-in barbecue.



Occupying an enviable, in-town location, on the largest lot in the ocean block on any of the highly coveted "Sea Streets", you are barely 1/2 block from the beach and 2/3 mile from Worth Avenue, with fine dining and world-class designer shopping. You're also central to mid-town shopping at The Royal Poinciana Plaza, with award-winning golf and tennis facilities available nearby. For those who adore the social scene, The Breakers, Mar-a-Lago, the Flagler Museum and The Society of the Four Arts Museum & Gardens are also close by. Travellers can take advantage of private and commercial air services at Palm Beach International Airport just a 15+/- minute drive away. Catering to every luxury living and entertaining desire you deserve, reward yourself with this residence of distinction.



About Jim McCann:



President of the Palm Beach Board of Realtors, Jim McCann, is not only ranked #57 in the Nation for 2018 but has been listed in the top 100 Real Estate Agents in the country since 2007 selling over $100 million in high-end Palm Beach sales each year. He is known for his unparalleled real estate marketing expertise, his masterful negotiating abilities, and for his excellent professionalism providing top customer service. Jim is constantly on the forefront of implementing cutting edge strategies to get his client's listings mass exposure. He continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Palm Beach year after year all while maintaining a reputation for doing business with utmost integrity.



To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Palm Beach, please visit: http://jimmccann.info



