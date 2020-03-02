Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jim McCarthy Joins i2c as President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/02/2020 | 05:06am EST

Veteran Payments Executive and Fintech Advisor to Support Rapid Global Growth of i2c

i2c Inc., a leading provider of payment and open banking technology, today announced the appointment of Jim McCarthy as President of the company. Reporting to i2c CEO and founder Amir Wain, McCarthy is responsible for i2c teams working with clients, partners and prospects. He is based at i2c headquarters in Silicon Valley.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005328/en/

Jim McCarthy Appointed President of i2c Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jim McCarthy Appointed President of i2c Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

McCarthy is an industry veteran with over 20 years of experience in financial services across all stakeholders in the payments and open banking industries. Most recently, he has served as a strategic consultant and advisor to many Silicon Valley fintech startups.

At Visa, where McCarthy worked for eighteen years, he held senior positions in sales, risk and authentication, consumer credit, digital products, product innovation and payments. During his last position as Visa’s EVP of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships, he was responsible for the development of Visa’s product and technology roadmap, innovation efforts, and led business development for strategic partnerships. While at Visa he was responsible for the introduction of 3D Secure and Visa Token Service, which have become industry standards, as well as contributed to the launch of Apple Pay®.

“When I was at Visa heading up Innovation and Strategic Partnerships, I had the opportunity to see firsthand the innovation taking place in payments across the globe,” said Jim McCarthy. “But I have to say I’ve never seen any platform as robust, flexible and reliable as the i2c single global processing platform that can support credit, debit, prepaid and lending products. With its unique human-centric architecture, “building-block” capabilities, hundreds of APIs and 100 percent availability over 19 years, there is nothing like it out there. I’m excited to be joining this team and contributing to the i2c success story.”

“We are extremely happy to welcome Jim to the i2c team,” said Amir Wain, founder and CEO, i2c Inc. “He brings a deep knowledge of the payments industry and innovation as well as a proven ability to connect with and establish long term effective partnerships with clients. Jim fits in well with the i2c culture of innovation and commitment to client success.”

About i2c Inc.

i2c Inc. drives innovative global payments and open banking to financial services organizations with a multi-function platform built for endless possibilities. Advanced “building block” processing technology at its core provides a vast suite of credit, debit and prepaid solutions —all from a single global SaaS platform. This enables clients to dynamically configure payment solutions with unparalleled flexibility, agility and performance while maintaining highly secure and reliable payments.

Founded in 2001, and headquartered in Silicon Valley, i2c’s next-generation technology helps organizations drive revenue growth, scale and adapt to change while supporting millions of users in more than 200 countries and territories and across all time zones. Visit www.i2cinc.com and follow us at @i2cinc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:22aDIANA SHIPPING : Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Changes in Executive Officers and Departure of Directors
AQ
05:22aPERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC : - Performance Shipping Inc :. Announces Results of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Changes to Board of Directors and Executive Officers
AQ
05:22aEDISON INTERNATIONAL : Southern California Edison Names Hasbrouck as Senior Vice President, General Counsel
AQ
05:22aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : has joined the Cybersecurity Tech Accord
AQ
05:22aGENERAL MOTORS : GM to Add More Than 1,200 Jobs at Lansing Area Assembly Plants
AQ
05:22aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : increases alcohol prices on Mar. 15, 2020
AQ
05:22aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Solar's new hybrid inverter added to HECO qualified equipment list
AQ
05:22aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : warns of EUR 300m hit from coronavirus
AQ
05:22aACCENTURE : Completes Acquisition of Workday, Salesforce and U.S. MuleSoft Practices of Sierra-Cedar
AQ
05:21aChina's JD.com beats quarterly revenue estimates
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1British hedge fund billionaire Hohn launches campaign to starve coal plants of finance
2NOKIA OYJ : Nokia CEO Rajeev Suri to Step Down; Pekka Lundmark Named Successor
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Car Makers Alter China Pitch -- WSJ
4RHEINMETALL : PROVISIONAL FIGURES FOR FISCAL 2019: Rheinmetall continues to grow
5AVAST PLC : AVAST : Directorate Change

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group