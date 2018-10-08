Log in
Jim McErlean promoted to NatureSweet® VP of Sales

10/08/2018 | 09:35pm CEST

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NatureSweet® (NatureSweet.com) announced the promotion of seasoned sales executive Jim McErlean to Vice President of Sales this week.  In his new position, McErlean is responsible for establishing sales targets to meet NatureSweet® objectives, as well as developing strategic sales plans to promote growth.   He joined NatureSweet® in May 2018 and managed the Albertson’s relationship, quickly adding value to the account through his leadership.  He will continue to report directly to the CCO Justin Lambeth.

“I am thrilled about this new opportunity at NatureSweet®, a pioneer in the tomato and produce industry,” said McErlean. “I was attracted by the company's sustainable greenhouse growing practices, strong potential for growth and its commitment to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on local communities.”

 

Prior to joining NatureSweet®, Jim worked for Fresh Express/ Chiquita for two decades, most recently as the Vice President of Sales and National Accounts.  Prior to that, Jim worked in various sales leadership roles with Dole, Pepsi, and Unilever.  Jim, and his wife Laurie, have 4 adult children and live in the suburbs of Chicago.

 

“Jim brings a depth of experience to this role as the leader of our sales team,” said Lambeth.  “He is extremely well-suited to help guide NatureSweet® through the emerging economy of the produce industry, while accelerating our growth and reinforcing the strength of our brand, unparalleled product quality, and leadership position.”

 

About NatureSweet® 

NatureSweet® Tomatoes is the leading grower of premium, branded, best-tasting fresh tomatoes in North America. Always vine-ripened and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NatureSweet® tomatoes guarantee great taste all year round. NatureSweet tomatoes are carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for award-winning quality and innovative packaging, NatureSweet® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate. NatureSweet Cherubs®, SunBursts®, Glorys®, Jubilees™, Eclipses™, Twilights™ and Constellation® are trademarks of NS Brands, Ltd.

Lori Castillo
NS Brands, LTD
2104369586
loricastillo@naturesweet.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
