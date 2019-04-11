Jim Miller, Chairman and CEO, ImageWare Systems, Talks About Biometrics Market Drivers and Growing Worldwide Traction

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Miller, Chairman and CEO ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (IWSY), a leader in mobile and cloud-based two-factor, multi-factor, and biometric multi-modal authentication and identity management solutions, sat down with us to talk about cybersecurity threats, ImageWare solutions, and IWSY’s growing worldwide traction. For the complete discussion click here:

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: We’ve all seen the headlines regarding the recent Citrix 2FA breach , Equifax , Marriott , MyHeritage, and Uber which have affected billions of users.The wake-up calls keep coming about password “insecurity” and it’s not as if Bill Gates didn’t warn us about this in 2004 when he predicted the death of the password . Your thoughts, Jim?

Jim Miller: No question that distrust for enterprises managing private consumer data is at an all-time high. Continued data breaches, e.g. FEMA from late February, has begun to frustrate the masses. The recent WSJ report of a class action lawsuit about the growing use of biometrics in the workplace – and worker’s concerns about the security, epitomizes this growing concern. ImageWare helps to solve the password problem which is at the root of more than 80% of data breaches; our flexible, secure, and scalable biometric MFA solution strengthens or can even replace passwords.

SecuritySolutionsWatch.com: Let’s turn to ImageWare solutions to address this constant threat environment – please give us an overview of ImageWare’s Digital Identity Platform , products and patent portfolio.

Jim Miller: The announcement of our Digital Identity Platform at RSA triggered immediate market traction. We now have all the products integrated together which allows a customer to create a digital identity – fully-vetted against a government issued document, which can then be used for reliable biometric authentication, and managed through its life cycle – all from one vendor, ImageWare Systems.

We are the only company that offers true ANONYMOUS BIOMETRIC SECURITY. We do this by employing a technique we developed and patented to separate biometric matching from personal information so that in the remote event of any security issue, an intruder would only have access to useless biometric templates without knowing who they belong to.

Our dedicated R&D facility continuously drives innovation. With our portfolio of patents (22 issued with 25 pending) for cloud-based anonymous storage, transmission, and matching of multimodal biometrics, only ImageWare can provide the ultimate level of authentication assurance and security.

This makes for a huge competitive difference.

From global partners, Fujitsu and ForgeRock , to our new deals announced with global telecom and commerce companies, ImageWare is positioned for the growth in biometric authentication. For more information about the following ImageWare Partners, click https://www.iwsinc.com/partners/

About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.

ImageWare Systems, Inc. is a leading developer of mobile and cloud-based identity management solutions, providing two-factor, biometric and multi-factor cloud-based authentication solutions for the enterprise. The company delivers next- generation biometrics as an interactive and scalable cloud-based solution. ImageWare brings together cloud and mobile technology to offer two-factor, biometric, and multi-factor authentication for smartphone users, for the enterprise, and across industries. ImageWare’s products support multi-modal biometric authentication including, but not limited to, face, voice, fingerprint, iris, palm, and more. All the biometrics can be combined with or used as replacements for authentication and access control tools, including tokens, digital certificates, passwords, and PINS, to provide the ultimate level of assurance, accountability, and ease of use for corporate networks, web applications, mobile devices, and PC desktop environments. ImageWare Systems, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego California, with offices in Oregon, Canada, Mexico, and Japan. To learn more about ImageWare, visit https://www.iwsinc.com/ and follow on Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Facebook .

