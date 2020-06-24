Log in
Jim Rogers Appoints CQG as Index Calculator for the RICI Enhanced® Indices and Announces Certain Methodology Changes

06/24/2020

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Rogers and Beeland Interests, Inc. today announced the appointment of CQG, Inc., effective on June 29, 2020, as the Index Calculator for the RICI Enhanced® Indices and as a member of the RICI Enhanced® Commodity Index Committee. For over a decade, CQG has been the Official Global Calculation Agent of Beeland Interests' Rogers International Commodity Index® (RICI®) and its sub-indices and a member of the RICI® Committee.

Effective June 29, 2020, the RICI Enhanced® Indices will use as their source for exchange rates the WM/Reuters Closing Spot Rates at 5:00 p.m. New York time on the relevant Business Day.

Also effective June 29, 2020, the RICI Enhanced® Metals Index Guide methodology will be amended to define Trading Day to additionally exclude days on which the London Metal Exchange is not scheduled and open for trading for at least three hours.

Additionally, June 26, 2020 will be the last Business Day for which the RICI Enhanced® Agriculture Ex-Livestock Excess Return (Bloomberg ticker RIEHAELE) and Total Return (Bloomberg ticker RIEHAEL) indices will be calculated and published.

The RICI Enhanced® Index Guides (June 29, 2020 version) will reflect the foregoing updates and be available as of June 29, 2020 for review and download free of charge at the following link: http://beelandinterests.com/The%20RICI%20Enhanced.html

Jim Rogers, an advocate of commodities-based investing, created the Rogers International Commodity Index (RICI®) in 1997 and 1998 and is the CEO of Beeland Interests, Inc., the owner of the RICI and RICI Enhanced index families. Jim Rogers also is the author of Investment Biker, Adventure Capitalist, Hot Commodities, A Bull In China, A Gift to My Children and Street Smarts – Adventures on the Road and in the Markets.

"Jim Rogers", "James Beeland Rogers, Jr.", "Rogers", and "Rogers International Commodity Index Enhanced" are trademarks and service marks of, and "Rogers International Commodity Index", "RICI", and "RICI Enhanced" are registered trademarks and service marks of, Beeland Interests, Inc., which are used subject to license. The personal names and likeness of Jim Rogers/James Beeland Rogers, Jr. are owned and licensed by James Beeland Rogers, Jr.

About CQG
CQG provides the industry's highest performing solutions for traders, brokers, commercial hedgers, and exchanges for their market-related activities globally, including trading, market data, advanced technical analysis, risk management, and account administration. The firm partners with the vast majority of futures brokerage and clearing firms and provides Direct Market Access (DMA) to more than 45 exchanges through its global network of co-located Hosted Exchange Gateways. CQG technology serves as the front end for a variety of exchanges, and the firm's technology is increasingly employed as the over-the-counter matching engine for important new markets. CQG's server-side order management tools for spreading, market aggregation, and smart orders are unsurpassed for speed and ease of use. Its market data feed consolidates 85 sources, including exchanges worldwide for futures, options, fixed income, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as data on debt securities, industry reports, and financial indices. CQG has received the Prop Traders' ISV of the Year award from FOW (now Global Investor Group), the Best Technical Analysis Platform award from The Technical Analyst, and the Best Product for Traders award from Finance Magnates for its multi-asset trading platform. CQG is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with 16 sales and support offices and data centers in key markets globally.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jim-rogers-appoints-cqg-as-index-calculator-for-the-rici-enhanced-indices-and-announces-certain-methodology-changes-301083236.html

SOURCE Beeland Interests, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
