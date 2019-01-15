Jiminex Announces Change of Auditor

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2019) - Jiminex Inc. ("Jiminex" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from Jackson and Company (the "Former Auditor") to Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned effective January 11, 2019, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders. The change of auditor notice required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and associated material will be filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile within the prescribed time period. There were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports nor any reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period.

About Jiminex Inc.

Jiminex is a junior mineral exploration company.

For more information, please contact:

Jiminex Inc.



Binyomin Posen, CEO and Director

Telephone: (416) 481.2222 x 246

Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca

