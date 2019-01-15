Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jiminex Announces Change of Auditor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 02:45pm EST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2019) - Jiminex Inc. ("Jiminex" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditor from Jackson and Company (the "Former Auditor") to Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP (the "Successor Auditor"). The Former Auditor resigned effective January 11, 2019, at the Company's request, and the Company's board of directors appointed the Successor Auditor to fill the resulting vacancy until the close of the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders. The change of auditor notice required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") and associated material will be filed on SEDAR under the Company's profile within the prescribed time period. There were no reservations or modified opinions in any auditor's reports nor any reportable events as defined in NI 51-102 in connection with the audits by the Former Auditor of the Company's most recently completed financial year or any subsequent period.

About Jiminex Inc.

Jiminex is a junior mineral exploration company.

For more information, please contact:

Jiminex Inc.

Binyomin Posen, CEO and Director
Telephone: (416) 481.2222 x 246
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.


© Newsfilecorp 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pDARKPULSE, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pMCDONALD : loses 'Big Mac' trademark case to Irish chain Supermac's
RE
03:02pCONOCOPHILLIPS : Correction to Corruption Trial in F.H. Bertling Case
DJ
03:01pJOHN LOESCH, DIRECTOR WITH NAVIGANT, TO SPEAK AT THE KNOWLEDGE GROUP'S TRENDS, DEVELOPMENTS AND UPDATES IN THE FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT : What You Need to Know
AQ
03:01pBRONSTEIN, GEWIRTZ & GROSSMAN, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION AGAINST DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY (DXC) AND LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : February 26, 2019
GL
03:01pINmune Bio, Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
GL
03:01pSonoco Announces Quarterly Conference Calls and Webcasts for 2019
GL
03:00pVIRNETX HOLDING CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:00pBANKFLORIDA : Adds Key Members to Leadership Team
BU
02:59pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Creating 538's Election Prediction Chart in Tableau 2018.3
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : FORD MOTOR : VW, Ford team up on trucks, eye deals on EVs, self-driving cars
2SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC : SPIRE HEALTHCARE : shares tumble after it cuts financial year profit view
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
4NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION : Newmont Set to Take Mining Crown -- WSJ
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.