Jiminex Announces Closing of Private Placement

09/27/2018 | 11:55pm CEST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2018) - Jiminex Inc. (TSXV: JIM.H) ("Jiminex" or the "Company") is pleased to announced that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of 8,633,334 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $431,667. In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

The Offering is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for the payment of auditor fees, legal fees and general working capital purposes.

About Jiminex Inc.

Jiminex is a junior mineral exploration company.

For more information, please contact:

Jiminex Inc.

Balu Gopalakrishnan, CEO, CFO & Director
Telephone: 416-722-0765
Email: balugkrishnan@gmail.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
