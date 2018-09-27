Jiminex Announces Closing of Private Placement

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2018) - Jiminex Inc. (TSXV: JIM.H) ("Jiminex" or the "Company") is pleased to announced that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of 8,633,334 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $431,667. In accordance with applicable securities legislation, all Common Shares issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance.

The Offering is subject to receipt of all required regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for the payment of auditor fees, legal fees and general working capital purposes.

