Jiminex Announces Delisting from TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2018) - Jiminex Inc. (TSXV: JIM.H) ("Jiminex" or the "Company") announces that the Company has applied for and received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to delist its common shares, with the delisting to take effect at the close of business on Tuesday, October 16th, 2018. The Company received shareholder approval for the delisting, on a majority of the minority basis, by way of written consent.

About Jiminex Inc.

Jiminex is a junior mineral exploration company.

