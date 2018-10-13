Log in
Jiminex Announces Delisting from TSX Venture Exchange

10/13/2018 | 01:15am CEST

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2018) - Jiminex Inc. (TSXV: JIM.H) ("Jiminex" or the "Company") announces that the Company has applied for and received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to delist its common shares, with the delisting to take effect at the close of business on Tuesday, October 16th, 2018. The Company received shareholder approval for the delisting, on a majority of the minority basis, by way of written consent.

About Jiminex Inc.

Jiminex is a junior mineral exploration company.

For more information, please contact:

Jiminex Inc.

Balu Gopalakrishnan, CEO & Director
Telephone: 416-722-0765

Email: balugkrishnan@gmail.com

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.


© Newsfilecorp 2018
