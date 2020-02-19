Jinsan Beverage Leads Development of Beauty and Health Beverage Market with Its Brand ‘Jejuttre'

Jinsan Beverage Co., Ltd., a healthy beverage developer based in Jeju, Korea, expedites developing market of beauty and health beverages containing rich dietary fiber and collagen.

Under the motto of ‘In Pursuit of Healthy Beauty’, Jinsan Beverage develops and provides well-being beverage products, including artificial additive-free fruit and vegetable beverages and smoothies based on healthy ingredients produced in clean Jeju Island.

With complete sterilization systems and bacteria-free packaging systems certified by the HACCP, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and CCIC of China, the company is manufacturing quality beverage products. As they are ultraheat treated, these products can be stored intact for over one year without refrigeration or preservative treatment. Packing containers are made of 75% natural pulp, allowing them to be used as renewable paper resources after removing polyethylene and aluminum.

Jinsan Beverage’s brand Jejuttre implies that ‘products are made healthfully and tastefully using ingredients grown by eating love on the fields of clean Jeju’. Five products under the brand of Jejuttre include Jejuttre Violet Smoothie, Jejuttre Green Smoothie & Green, Jejuttre Red, Jejuttre Yellow, and Jejuttre White. Awareness of these products is being raised among consumers as they enable children who dislike fruits and vegetables or adults who are on a diet to easily intake a variety of nutrients.

“While Korean farmers are recently undergoing difficulty due to encroachment of imported agricultural products on the market, we are happy to provide consumers with quality products based on agricultural products healthily grown in Jeju Island”, said Jang Dong-hun, President of Jinsan Beverage. “We will contribute to keeping the health of men and women of all ages by concentrating more efforts on research and development to manufacture products that meet the needs of consumers.”

For more information on Jinsan Beverage and Jejuttre, please visit http://www.jinsanfnb.com/

