Jinshang Bank : PROXY FORM FOR THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 5, 2019 (TUESDAY)

JINSHANG BANK CO., LTD.*

晉 商銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2558)

PROXY FORM FOR THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 5, 2019 (TUESDAY)

Number of shares to which this Proxy Form relates(Note 1)

Type of shares (H Shares or Domestic Shares) to which this

Proxy Form relates(Note 1)

I/We(Note 2)

of

(address as shown in the register of members) being the holder(s) of

domestic shares (the "Domestic Shares")/H shares (the "H Shares")(Note 3) of RMB1.00 each of Jinshang Bank Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting or(Note 4)

of

as my/our proxy(ies) to attend, act and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting of the Bank (the "EGM") to be held at the Multi-function Room, 3rd Floor, Lihua Grand Hotel, No. 1 Changfeng West Street, Wanbailin District, Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, the PRC at 10:00 a.m. on November 5, 2019 (Tuesday) or any adjournment thereof as hereunder indicated in respect of the resolutions set out in the notice of the EGM, and, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy(ies) think(s) fit.

Unless otherwise stated, terms used in the notice of the EGM dated September 20, 2019 in connection with the resolutions below shall have the same meaning when used herein.