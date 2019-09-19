Jinshang Bank : REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 5, 2019 (TUESDAY)

(Note 2) )

(Note 4)

JINSHANG BANK CO., LTD.*

晉 商銀行股份有限公司*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2558)

REPLY SLIP FOR THE 2019 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 5, 2019 (TUESDAY)

To: Jinshang Bank Co., Ltd.* (the "Bank")

Name(s) and registered address(es) of shareholders(Note 1)

(English name, if applicable):

of

(address as shown in the register of members) (telephone number(s):

being the registered holders of

Domestic Shares (the "Domestic Shares")/H Shares (the "H Shares")(Note 3) of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of the Bank.

I/we hereby inform the Bank that I/we intend to attend (in person or by proxy) the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting (the "EGM") or any adjournment thereof (if any) to be held by the Bank at the Multi-function Room, 3rd Floor, Lihua Grand Hotel, No. 1 Changfeng West Street, Wanbailin District, Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, the PRC, at 10:00 a.m. on November 5, 2019 (Tuesday).

Date: 2019 Signature(s):

Notes:

Please insert the full name(s) and registered address(es) as registered in the register of members of the Bank in BLOCK LETTERS . Please insert telephone number(s) at which you can be contacted for confirmation purpose. Please delete as appropriate. Please insert the number of shares registered under your name(s). The completed and signed reply slip should be delivered in person, by post or by facsimile to the H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (Tel: +852 2862 8555, Fax: +852 2865 0990) (for H Shareholders), or the office of the Board of the Bank, at No. 59 Changfeng Street, Xiaodian District, Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, the PRC (for Domestic Shareholders) on or before October 16, 2019 (Wednesday). In order to be qualified to attend and vote at the EGM, the documents must be delivered to the H Share Registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong (for H Shareholders), or the office of the Board of the Bank, at No. 59 Changfeng Street, Xiaodian District, Taiyuan, Shanxi Province, the PRC (for Domestic Shareholders) not later than 24 hours before the time for holding the EGM or any adjournment thereof, being 10:00 a.m. on November 4, 2019 (Monday).