Jitterbit Expands Presence in Asia Pacific Region

10/07/2019 | 06:00pm EDT

ALAMEDA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company, has expanded its presence in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region to better meet booming customer demand, building on established data centers in Sydney and Singapore with a growing partner network that now includes nearly 80 OEM and SI partners. This expansion in APAC underscores Jitterbit’s commitment to serving public-sector and healthcare clients in the region by offering the ability for customers to run full cloud solutions while meeting data sovereignty requests. Previously, clients’ data sovereignty was addressed by Jitterbit’s unique hybrid architecture options to cater to cloud and on-premises integrations.

The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) market with a predicted compound annual growth rate of 29 percent between 2017 to 2023.1 Jitterbit provides the industry’s only enterprise iPaaS that combines API lifecycle management with comprehensive integration, supporting a full range of user personas from developers to citizen integrators in one easy-to-use platform. Jitterbit’s expanding presence will not only improve the performance of Jitterbit’s market-leading enterprise iPaaS solution for customers in the APAC region, regionalizing the traffic and resulting in lower latency and faster performance, but also provide improved customer satisfaction through the added regional support.

“Jitterbit has enabled our business to meet its vision of supporting a health and social care ecosystem,” said Steven Strange, CEO of Health Metrics. “It facilitates modern methods of integration for our market-leading enterprise solution, e-Case. Jitterbit allows eCase customers to automate and sync patient/client records. Furthermore, Jitterbit provides the management wrapping for point-to-point solutions. The custom integrations for customers afford a reliable movement of critical customer data to incumbent and new systems.”

Demand for Jitterbit solutions continues to grow at a rapid pace. The company has achieved double-digit growth worldwide, and triple-digit growth in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). APAC growth is on track to be equally high, with 120 percent new customer growth over the past 12 months.

About Jitterbit, Inc.
Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration platform enables companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premises, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow @Jitterbit on Twitter.

1 Gartner Report: Technology Insight for Enterprise Integration PaaS, July 31, 2019


Media Contact:
jitterbit@bocacommunications.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
