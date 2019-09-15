Jiu Rong : Interim Report 2019 0 09/15/2019 | 10:52pm EDT Send by mail :

CONTENTS Corporate Information Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements 22 Management Discussion and Analysis Substantial Shareholders' and Other Persons' Interests in Shares and Underlying Shares Directors' Interests and Short Positions in Shares, Underlying Shares and Debenture 02 Jiu Rong Holdings Limited CORPORATE INFORMATION DIRECTORS Executive Directors Mr. Siu Chi Ming Mr. Yin Jianwen Independent Non-executive Directors Mr. Wang Ning Mr. Chen Zheng Mr. Yuan Qian Fei AUDIT COMMITTEE Mr. Yuan Qian Fei (Chairman) Mr. Chen Zheng Mr. Wang Ning NOMINATION COMMITTEE Mr. Chen Zheng (Chairman) Mr. Wang Ning Mr. Yuan Qian Fei REMUNERATION COMMITTEE Mr. Wang Ning (Chairman) Mr. Yuan Qian Fei Mr. Chen Zheng Mr. Siu Chi Ming COMPANY SECRETARY Mr. Siu Chi Ming AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES AUTHORISED REPRESENTATIVES (to accept service of process and notices under Part XI of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance) Mr. Siu Chi Ming Mr. Yin Jianwen AUDITOR ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited Certified Public Accountants Unit 701, 7/F, Citicorp Centre 18 Whitfield Road Causeway Bay Hong Kong STOCK CODE The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited: 2358 WEBSITE http://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/2358 http://www.jiurongkg.com (for the purposes of the listing rules) Mr. Siu Chi Ming Mr. Yin Jianwen Interim Report 2019 03 The board of directors (the "Directors") (the "Board") of Jiu Rong Holdings Limited (the "Company") are pleased to present unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2018. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue 4 595,605 172,522 Cost of sales (535,147) (120,900) Gross profit 60,458 51,622 Other income and gains 5 14,886 8,917 Selling and distribution costs (10,625) (11,648) Administrative expenses (17,191) (17,105) Other operating expenses (507) (663) Finance costs 6 (13,736) (12,336) Share of loss of an associate (639) - Profit before income tax 7 32,646 18,787 Income tax expense 8 (3,659) (4,199) Profit after income tax for the period 28,987 14,588 Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the period, net of tax: Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Fair value changes of equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income (884) - Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (752) (4,664) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX (1,636) (4,664) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY 27,351 9,924 Earnings per share 9 - Basic and diluted HK0.53 cents HK0.27 cents 04 Jiu Rong Holdings Limited CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 June 2019 Unaudited Audited As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 11 359,766 344,294 Investment properties 391,715 349,187 Investment in an associate 162,964 163,989 Right-of-use assets 3,358 - Deferred tax assets 1,426 1,427 Equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income 37,735 38,651 956,964 897,548 CURRENT ASSETS Inventories 60,193 5,630 Properties held for sale 361,508 361,812 Trade and notes receivables 12 581,961 245,530 Prepayments, deposits and other receivables 276,798 106,855 Investments at fair value through profit or loss 3 15,927 2,496 Pledged bank deposits - 135,848 Cash and cash equivalents 135,157 42,627 Tax refund 3,297 - 1,434,841 900,798 CURRENT LIABILITIES Trade and notes payables 13 759,136 326,381 Other payables and accruals 49,126 48,573 Lease liabilities 882 - Contract liabilities 42,113 58,301 Bank and other loans 14 953,951 804,000 Deferred government grant 5,539 5,543 Tax payable - 1,351 1,810,747 1,244,149 NET CURRENT LIABILITIES (375,906) (343,351) TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES 581,058 554,197 Interim Report 2019 05 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 June 2019 Unaudited Audited As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred government grant 38,756 41,722 Deferred tax liabilities 49,457 49,499 Lease liabilities 2,518 - 90,731 91,221 NET ASSETS 490,327 462,976 EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the Company Issued capital 15 547,200 547,200 Reserves 17 (56,873) (84,224) TOTAL EQUITY 490,327 462,976 06 Jiu Rong Holdings Limited CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Unaudited Attributable to owners of the Company Foreign Equity Share Statutory currency investment Issued premium Contributed surplus translation revaluation Accumulated Total capital account* surplus* reserve* reserve* reserve* losses* equity HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 For the six months ended 30 June 2019 (unaudited) At 1 January 2019 547,200 179,968 4,990 2,693 (17,420) (1,045) (253,410) 462,976 Transfer to statutory surplus reserve - - - - - - - - Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - (752) (884) 28,987 27,351 At 30 June 2019 547,200 179,968 4,990 2,693 (18,172) (1,929) (224,423) 490,327 For the six months ended 30 June 2018 (unaudited) At 1 January 2018 547,200 179,968 4,990 1,048 (362) - (295,455) 437,389 Transfer to statutory surplus reserve - - - 1,713 - - (1,713) - Total comprehensive income for the period - - - - (4,664) - 14,588 9,924 At 30 June 2018 547,200 179,968 4,990 2,761 (5,026) - (282,580) 447,313 These reserve accounts comprise the consolidated reserves in the consolidated statement of financial position. Interim Report 2019 07 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended 30 June 2019 Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Net cash outflow from operating activities (138,367) (10,465) Net cash outflow from investing activities (54,902) (58,293) Net cash inflow from financing activities 285,799 26,368 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 92,530 (42,390) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 42,627 123,888 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 135,157 81,498 08 Jiu Rong Holdings Limited NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 June 2019 1. BASIS OF PREPARATION These unaudited condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and the applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. These unaudited condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the 2018 annual financial statements. The accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of these unaudited condensed financial statements are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 except as stated below. Leases The Group as lessee Leases are recognised as right-of-use assets and corresponding lease liabilities when the leased assets are available for use by the Group. Right-of-use assets are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses. Depreciation of right-of-use assets is calculated at rates to write off their cost over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liabilities, lease payments prepaid, initial direct costs and the restoration costs. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the lease payments discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease if that rate can be determined, or otherwise the Group's incremental borrowing rate. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease term so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the lease liability. Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as expenses in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the lease terms. Short-term leases are leases with an initial lease term of 12 months or less. Interim Report 2019 09 NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 June 2019 2. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS In the current period, the Group has adopted all the new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the HKICPA that are relevant to its operations and effective for its accounting year beginning on 1 January 2019. HKFRSs comprise Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS"); Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKAS"); and Interpretations. The adoption of these new and revised HKFRSs did not result in significant changes to the Group's accounting policies, presentation of the Group's financial statements and amounts reported for the current period and prior years except as stated below. HKFRS 16 "Leases" The impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 "Leases" ("HKFRS 16") on the Group's financial information and the new accounting policies that have been applied from 1 January 2019, where they are different to those applied in prior periods. The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 retrospectively from 1 January 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognised in the opening statement of financial position on 1 January 2019. Adjustments recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16

On adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as "operating leases" under the principles of HKAS 17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 January 2019.

The Group has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date the Group relied on its assessment made applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC)-int 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease.

As a lessee, the Group's leases are mainly office properties. The right-of-use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liability and there were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application. The adjustments recognized are as follows:

1 January 2019 HK$'000 At 1 January 2019: Increase in right-of-use assets 3,958 Increase in lease liabilities 3,958 10 Jiu Rong Holdings Limited NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 June 2019 2. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS (continued) The reconciliation of operating lease commitment to lease liabilities is set out below: HK$'000 Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31 December 2018 6,043 Less: Recognition exemption - short-terms leases 273 Gross operating lease obligation at 1 January 2019 5,770 Discounting (1,812) Lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019 3,958 Analyses as: Current 825 Non-current 3,133 3,958 3. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The following disclosures of fair value measurements use a fair value hierarchy that categorises into three levels the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value: Level 1 inputs: quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that the Group can access at the measurement date. Level 2 inputs: inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly. Level 3 inputs: unobservable inputs for the asset or liability. The Group's policy is to recognise transfers into and transfers out of any of the three levels as of the date of the event or change in circumstances that caused the transfer. Interim Report 2019 11 NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 June 2019 3. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS (continued) Disclosures of level in fair value hierarchy at 30 June 2019: Fair value measurements using: Total Description Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Recurring fair value measurements: Investments at fair value through profit or loss Listed securities outside Hong Kong 15,927 - - 15,927 Equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income Listed securities outside Hong Kong 26,533 - - 26,533 Total recurring fair value measurements 42,460 - - 42,460 Disclosures of level in fair value hierarchy at 31 December 2018: Fair value measurements using: Total Description Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Recurring fair value measurements: Investments at fair value through profit or loss Listed securities outside Hong Kong 2,496 - - 2,496 Equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income Listed securities outside Hong Kong 27,557 - - 27,557 Total recurring fair value measurements 30,053 - - 30,053 12 Jiu Rong Holdings Limited NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 June 2019 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION The chief operating decision-maker has been identified as the Board. The Board reviews the Group's internal reporting in order to assess performance and allocate resources. Management has determined the operating segments based on these reports. Reportable segments The Group has five reportable segments during the Period (30 June 2018: five segments). The following summary describes the operations in the Group's reportable segments: Digital Video Business

The Group through its wholly owned subsidiary, Soyea Jiu Rong Technology Co., Ltd.* ( 數 源久融技 術 有限公司 ) ("Soyea Jiu Rong") carries out the research and development, manufacturing and sales of digital television ("TV"), high definition liquid crystal display TV and set-top box as well as provision of application of solutions regarding integration of tele- communication, TV and internet in the digital audio visual industry. New Energy Vehicles Business

The Group through its wholly owned subsidiary, Jiu Rong New Energy Science and Technology Limited* ( 久融新能源科技有限公司 ) ("Jiu Rong New Energy") carries out the construction, application and management of new energy vehicles and related products, charging facilities and intelligent management systems. Cloud Ecological Big Data Business

The Group through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hangzhou Yunqi Cloud Data Limited* ( 杭 州 雲棲雲數據 有限公司 ) ("Yunqi Cloud Data") carries out the application and management of cloud ecological big data. Properties Development

The Group through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hangzhou Changyun Lu Yun Property Limited* ( 杭州 長運綠雲置業 有限公司 ) carries out the properties development of big data industrial park in Hangzhou. It is expected that the park will establish a "Cloud Ecological System" to build a new generation of information technology (such as AR/VR, face recognition, digital maps, etc.) and communication technology, such as Internet of Things, big data, cloud computing, (such as 5G, LTE-V,NB-IOT, etc.) throughout the cloud industry park in all aspects, to create the country's first all-intelligent perception, interoperability cloud ecological park. The Group completed the acquisition of 46% equity interests of Heilongjiang Xin Luzhou Real Estate Development Limited* ( 黑龍江新綠洲房地產開發有限 公司 ) ("Xin Luzhou") in 2018, Xin Luzhou will be an associate of the Company to principally engage in the development of industrial park, commercial and residential properties in Limin Avenue, Limin Development Zone, Harbin, the PRC. For identification purpose only Interim Report 2019 13 NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 June 2019 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) Properties Investments The Group through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hangzhou Changyun Lu Yun Property Limited* ( 杭 州 長運綠雲置 業有 限 公 司 ) to conduct the properties investment for rental income from the big data industrial park in Hangzhou. The revenue and gain generated by each of the Group's operating segments and segment assets are summarised as follows: Six months ended 30 June 2019 Cloud New Energy Ecological Digital Video Vehicles Big Data Properties Properties Business Business Business Development Investments Total (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Reporting segment revenue from external customers 302,129 259,020 8,450 - 26,006 595,605 Reporting segment profit/(loss) before income tax 7,851 21,368 1,004 - 2,804 33,027 Reporting segment assets 441,023 865,490 3,878 361,508 365,813 2,037,712 Six months ended 30 June 2018 Cloud New Energy Ecological Digital Video Vehicles Big Data Properties Properties Business Business Business Development Investments Total (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Reporting segment revenue from external customers 93,098 74,641 2,844 - 1,939 172,522 Reporting segment profit/(loss) before income tax 1,168 19,292 452 - (524) 20,388 Reporting segment assets 178,006 504,790 4,126 583,481 127,548 1,397,951 For identification purpose only 14 Jiu Rong Holdings Limited NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 June 2019 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) The Group's segment profit/(loss) reconciles to the Group's profit before income tax as presented in its Interim Financial Statements as follows: Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Profit Total reporting segment profit before income tax 33,027 20,388 Unallocated corporate income/(expenses) (381) 84 Unallocated finance costs - (1,685) Consolidated profit before income tax 32,646 18,787 Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers: Six months ended 30 June 2019 New Energy Cloud Digital Video Vehicles Ecological Big Properties Properties Segments Business Business Data Business Development Investments Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Geographical markets HK 75,515 - - - - 75,515 PRC 184,003 259,020 8,450 - 26,006 477,479 Cuba 42,611 - - - - 42,611 Total 302,129 259,020 8,450 - 26,006 595,605 Major products and services Sale of digital video products 302,129 - - - - 302,129 Provision of New Energy Vehicles charging services income and sales of new energy vehicles spare parts - 259,020 - - - 259,020 Provision of big data services income - - 8,450 - - 8,450 Rental and services income - - - - 26,006 26,006 Total 302,129 259,020 8,450 - 26,006 595,605 Timing of revenue recognition At a point in time 302,129 259,020 8,450 - 26,006 595,605 Over time - - - - - - Total 302,129 259,020 8,450 - 26,006 595,605 Interim Report 2019 15 NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 June 2019 4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued) Six months ended 30 June 2018 New Energy Cloud Digital Video Vehicles Ecological Big Properties Properties Segments Business Business Data Business Development Investments Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Geographical markets PRC 76,243 74,641 2,844 - 1,939 155,667 Cuba 16,855 - - - - 16,855 Total 93,098 74,641 2,844 - 1,939 172,522 Major products and services Sale of digital video products 93,098 - - - - 93,098 Provision of New Energy Vehicles charging services income and sales of new energy - 74,641 - - - 74,641 vehicles spare parts Provision of big data services income - - 2,844 - - 2,844 Rental and services income - - - - 1,939 1,939 Total 93,098 74,641 2,844 - 1,939 172,522 Timing of revenue recognition At a point in time 93,098 74,641 2,844 - 1,939 172,522 Over time - - - - - - Total 93,098 74,641 2,844 - 1,939 172,522 5. OTHER INCOME AND GAINS An analysis of the Group's other income and gains is as follows: Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Bank interest income 729 1,324 Fair value change in investments at fair value through profit or loss 1,463 - Government grant 3,211 3,827 Loan interest income 6,732 2,620 Net foreign exchange difference 1,607 - Sales of raw materials - 710 Others 1,144 436 14,886 8,917 16 Jiu Rong Holdings Limited NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 June 2019 6. FINANCE COSTS Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Interest on loans wholly repayable within five years - Bank loans 6,583 5,473 - Other loans 6,688 6,863 Interest expense on lease liabilities 465 - 13,736 12,336 7. PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX Profit before income tax is arrived at after charging: Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 14,276 14,500 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 445 - Employee benefit expenses (including directors' remuneration): Wages and salaries 17,037 10,425 Pension scheme contributions 21 19 31,779 24,944 Foreign exchange profit/(loss), net 1,607 355 Interim Report 2019 17 NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 June 2019 8. INCOME TAX EXPENSE No provision of Hong Kong Profit Tax has been provided in the Interim Financial Statements as the Group incurred losses for the Period in Hong Kong. The rate of corporate income tax of the People's Republic of China ("PRC") is calculated at a standard rate of 25% (30 June 2018: 25%) on the estimated assessable profits arising from its operation in the PRC. The amount of income tax expenses includes in profit or loss represents: Unaudited Six months ended 30 June 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Current tax for the Period - PRC 3,659 4,199 Deferred tax - - 3,659 4,199 EARNINGS PER SHARE

The calculation of basic earnings per share for the Period is based on the profit for the Period attributable to owners of the Company of HK$28,987,000 (30 June 2018: HK$14,588,000) and the weighted average number of approximately 5,472,000,000 (30 June 2018: 5,472,000,000) ordinary shares in issue during the Period.

The diluted earnings per share for both the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 are the same as the respective basic loss per share as the impact of potential ordinary shares have an anti-dilutive effect on the basic earnings per share for these periods. DIVIDEND

The Directors do not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (30 June 2018: HK$Nil). PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

During the Period, approximately HK$29,748,000 (30 June 2018: approximately HK$83,621,000) was spent on of plant and equipment which was mainly spent on the establishment of electric vehicles charging facilities. There was no disposal of property, plant and equipment during the Period (30 June 2018: no disposal). 18 Jiu Rong Holdings Limited NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 June 2019 12. TRADE AND NOTES RECEIVABLES Unaudited Audited As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade receivables 581,961 245,224 Note receivables - 306 581,961 245,530 The Group's trading terms with its customers are mainly on credit, except for the new customers, where payment in advance is normally required. The credit period generally ranges from 15 to 185 days (2018: 15 to 185 days). Overdue balances are reviewed regularly by senior management. Trade receivables are non-interest-bearing. An ageing analysis of the trade receivables (net of impairment loss) as of the end of reporting period, based on the invoice dates, is as follows: Unaudited Audited As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Within 90 days 387,384 145,571 91 days to 180 days 25,704 40,489 181 days to 1 year 120,482 31,276 Over 1 year 48,391 27,888 581,961 245,244 13. TRADE AND NOTES PAYABLES Unaudited Audited As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Trade payables 152,904 86,854 Notes payables 606,232 239,527 759,136 326,381 Interim Report 2019 19 NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 June 2019 13. TRADE AND NOTES PAYABLES (continued) An ageing analysis of the trade payables as at the end of reporting period, based on the invoice date, is as follows: Unaudited Audited As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Outstanding balances with ages: Within 180 days 96,530 58,778 181 days to 1 year 5,296 3,494 1 to 2 years 35,182 24,237 Over 2 years 15,896 345 152,904 86,854 14. BANK AND OTHER LOANS Unaudited Audited As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 Notes HK$'000 HK$'000 Bank loans (i) 205,369 184,133 Other loans (ii) 748,582 619,867 953,951 804,000 Notes: Bank loans bear interest at variable rates by reference to the People's Bank of China's lending rate, ranging from 4.79% to 5.13% per annum (31 December 2018: from 4.4% to 5.4% per annum). The other loans are unsecured. 20 Jiu Rong Holdings Limited NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 June 2019 15. SHARE CAPITAL Unaudited Audited As at As at 30 June 31 December 2019 2018 HK$'000 HK$'000 Authorised: 10,000,000,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.1 each 1,000,000 1,000,000 Issued and fully paid: 5,472,000,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.1 each 547,200 547,200 Share options Details of the Company's share option schemes and the share options issued under the schemes are included in note 16 to the Interim Financial Statements. 16. SHARE OPTION SCHEME Pursuant to an ordinary resolution passed at an annual general meeting of the Company held on 29 May 2014, the Company approved and adopted a share option scheme (the "Scheme"). The purpose of the Scheme is to provide incentives and/or rewards to any director, consultant, advisor person including full-time or part-time employee of the Company and its subsidiaries, at the sole discretion of the board, for their contribution to, and their continuing efforts to promote the interests of the Company. The schemes became effective on 30 May 2014 and, unless otherwise cancelled or amended, will remain in force for 10 years from that date. The Scheme The maximum number of unexercised share options currently permitted to be granted under the Scheme is an amount equivalent, upon their exercise, to 10% of the shares of the Company in issue at any time. The maximum number of shares issuable under share options to each eligible participant in the Scheme within any 12-month period, is limited to 1% of the shares of the Company in issue at any time. Any further grant of share options in excess of this limit is subject to shareholders' approval in a general meeting. Share options granted to a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, are subject to approval in advance by the independent non-executive directors. In addition, any share options granted to a substantial shareholder or an independent non-executive director of the Company, in excess of 0.1% of the shares of the Company in issue at any time or with an aggregate value (based on the price of the Company's shares at the date of the grant) in excess of HK$5 million, within any 12-month period, are subject to shareholders' approval in a general meeting. The offer of a grant of share options may be accepted within 21 days from the date of the offer. The exercise period of the share options granted is determinable by the directors, and commences after a certain vesting period and ends on a date which is not later than five years from the date of the offer of the share options or the expiry date of the Scheme, whichever is earlier. Interim Report 2019 21 NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 30 June 2019 SHARE OPTION SCHEME (continued)

The exercise price of the share options is determinable by the directors, but may not be less than the higher of (i) the Stock Exchange closing price of the Company's shares on the date of the offer of the share options; and (ii) the average Stock Exchange closing price of the Company's shares for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of the offer.

Share options do not confer rights on the holders to dividends or to vote at shareholders' meetings.

During the Period, at 30 June 2019 and up to the date of approval of these Interim Financial Statements, 547,200,000 share options have been granted under the Scheme on 25 July 2019. RESERVES

The Group's contributed surplus represents the difference between the nominal value of the shares of the subsidiaries acquired pursuant to the group reorganisation, over the nominal value of the Company's shares issued in exchange therefore.

In accordance with the relevant regulation in the PRC, the subsidiaries operating in the PRC are required to transfer 10% of their profits after tax, as determined under the accounting regulations in the PRC, to the statutory surplus reserve, until the balance of the fund reaches 50% of their respective registered capital. The statutory surplus reserve and the expansion reserve are non- distributable, and are subject to certain restrictions set out in the relevant regulations in PRC. These reserves can be used either to offset against accumulated losses or be capitalized as paid-up capital. However, such balance of the statutory surplus reserve must be maintained at a minimum of 25% of paid-up capital after the above mentioned usages. CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL COMMITMENTS

The Group does not have any contingent liability or capital commitment in the Period under review (31 December 2018: HK$Nil). RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Other than disclosed elsewhere in the Interim Financial Statements, the Group had the following material transactions with related parties during the six months ended 30 June 2019: During the Period, total compensation paid to the Directors of the Company was approximately HK$755,000 (30 June 2018: approximately HK$780,000). The Group has not made any impairment in respect of related party receivable nor has any guarantee been given or received during the current or prior period regarding related party transactions. 20. APPROVAL OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS This Interim Financial Statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 26 August 2019. 22 Jiu Rong Holdings Limited MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FINANCIAL REVIEW Overall Financial Results For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group achieved approximately HK$595,605,000 in turnover, representing a significant increase of approximately 245.23% from that of approximately HK$172,522,000 during the same period of last year. Gross profit was approximately HK$60,458,000 comparing to the gross profit of approximately HK$51,622,000 during the corresponding period of last year. The overall gross profit ratio decreased from approximately 29.92% to approximately 10.15%. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company was approximately HK$28,987,000 (for the corresponding period of last year: approximately HK$14,588,000), representing a significant increase of approximately 98.7%. Basic profit per share was approximately HK0.53 cents (for the corresponding period of last year: approximately HK0.27 cents). As at 30 June 2019, the balance of cash and cash equivalents was approximately HK$135,157,000 (31 December 2018: approximately HK$42,627,000). Turnover For the Period under review, the Group recorded a turnover of approximately HK$595,605,000 which is contributed by the Digital Video Business, the New Energy Vehicles Business, the Cloud Ecological Big Data Business and Properties Investments. During the Period, the Group's business has five segments (30 June 2018: five segments). Details of the segment information are set out in note 3 of the Interim Financial Statements. Gross Profit Margin During the Period under review, the gross margin decreased from approximately 29.92% to approximately 10.15%. Financial Position and Liquidity As at 30 June 2019, the gearing ratio was 1.45 (31 December 2018 : 1.90), which was measured on the basis of the Group's net debt divided by the capital plus net debt. The Group had net current liabilities as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018. For the period under review, the Group used approximately HK$138,367,000 (31 December 2018: generated approximately HK$163,663,000) of cash from its operations. As at 30 June 2019, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of approximately HK$135,157,000 (31 December 2018 : approximately HK$42,627,000). Interim Report 2019 23 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Capital Structure and Foreign Exchange Risk During the period under review, the Capital structure of the Group remained unchanged. The Group's monetary assets, loans and transactions are principally denominated in Renminbi ("RMB") and HK$ (30 June 2018: RMB, HK$). The Group is exposed to foreign exchange risk arising from the exposure of US$ against RMB and HK$. Considering that the HK$ is pegged to the US$, the Group believes its exposure to exchange risk will be confined to RMB against US$. During the Period, the Group does not intend to hedge its exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations, but will constantly monitor the economic situation and its foreign exchange risk position, and will consider appropriate hedging measures in future as may be necessary and feasible. Employees Benefit and Expenses As at 30 June 2019, the total number of employees of the Group was 301 (31 December 2018: 307). The total amount of employee wages and salaries incurred during the Period was approximately HK$17,037,000 (30 June 2018: approximately HK$10,425,000). The Group determines employees' remuneration by the work responsibilities, job performance and professional experience. The Group also provides employees on-job training from time to time to upgrade the knowledge, skills and overall caliber of its employees. INTERIM DIVIDENDS The Directors do not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (30 June 2018: HK$Nil). BUSINESS REVIEW AND OUTLOOK The Group is principally engaged in (1) manufacturing and sales of digital television ("TV"), high definition liquid crystal display TV and set-top box as well as provision of application of solutions regarding integration of telecommunication, TV and internet in the digital video industry ("Digital Video Business"); (2) the construction, application and management of new energy vehicles and related products, charging facilities and intelligent management systems ("New Energy Vehicles Business"); the application and management of cloud ecological big data industry ("Cloud Ecological Big Data Business"); (4) properties development of big data industrial park commercial and residential properties ("Properties Development"); and (5) properties investment for rental income from the big data industrial park ("Properties Investments"). Leveraged on the successful operation of the above-mentioned business of the Group, the Group achieved profit attributable to shareholders of HK$28,987,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$14,588,000), representing a significant increase of approximately 98.7% as compared with last year's corresponding period. 24 Jiu Rong Holdings Limited MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Despite the unfavourable economic conditions in the first half of 2019, the Group has recorded turnover from: (1) the Digital Video Business of approximately HK$302,129,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$93,098,000), representing a significant increase of approximately 224% as compared with last year's corresponding period; (2) the New Energy Vehicles Business of approximately HK$259,020,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$74,641,000), representing a significant increase of approximately 247% as compared with last year's corresponding period; (3) the Cloud Ecological Big Data Business of approximately HK$8,450,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$2,844,000), representing a significant increase of 197% as compared with last year's corresponding period; and (4) the properties investments of approximately HK$26,006,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$1,939,000), representing a significant increase of approximately 1,241% as compared with last year's corresponding period. As at 30 June 2019, the Group was operating: (1) 36 electric vehicles charging stations in Hangzhou with 3,704 alternating current chargers of 40KW/H and 932 direct current chargers of 60KW/H in operation; (2) 5 electric vehicles charging stations in Wuhan with 61 alternating current chargers of 7KW/H and 16 direct current chargers of 60KW/H in operation; and (3) 2 electric vehicles charging stations in Nanjing with 10 alternating current chargers of 40KW/H and 44 direct current chargers of 60KW/H in operation. The Board is of the view that the PRC Government has emphasized on the use of new energy vehicles to reduce carbon emissions and the increase in support to the establishment of the new energy vehicles charging piles and its related operations and hence the New Energy Vehicles Business is with substantial growth potential. The Group will continue to invest in the New Energy Vehicles Business and further establish electric vehicles charging stations in Hangzhou and other provinces in the PRC to capture the electric vehicles charging market shares with the aim to be one of the largest new energy vehicles charging facilities operators in the PRC. The Directors will continue to (1) closely evaluate the performance of the above mentioned businesses; invest in the New Energy Vehicles Business, the Cloud Ecological Big Data Business and the properties development of big data industrial park; (3) actively explore new businesses or investments; and (4) consider fund raising opportunities which can strengthen the financial position of the Group in order to enhance the value of the Group which will be in the interests of the Company and shareholders as a whole. Interim Report 2019 25 SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' AND OTHER PERSONS' INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES As at 30 June 2019, so far as the Directors are aware, the following persons have interests or short positions in the shares and underlying shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO"), or who is, directly or indirectly interested in 5% or more in the issued share capital of the Company, as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO: Number Percentage Name of substantial shareholder Type of interests of Shares of interests Alpha Century Assets Limited (Note 1) Beneficial owner 600,000,000(L) 10.96% Ms. Wong Sin Fung (Note 1) Interest of controlled 600,000,000(L) 10.96% corporation SOYEA Technology Co., Limited Beneficial owner 493,206,000(L) 9.01% Notes: The interest in 600,000,000 shares is deemed corporate interest through Alpha Century Assets Limited. The letter "L" denotes a long position and "S" denotes a short position. Save as disclosed above, so far as the Directors are aware, no person was interested in or had a short position in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of SFO as at 30 June 2019. 26 Jiu Rong Holdings Limited DIRECTORS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURE As at 30 June 2019, none of the Directors and Chief Executive had registered an interest or short position in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations that was required to be recorded pursuant to Division 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO, as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code. PURCHASE, REDEMPTION OR SALE OF LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY Neither the Company, nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, redeemed or sold any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30 June 2019. DIRECTORS' COMPLIANCE WITH MODEL CODE The Company adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules. All Directors have confirmed, following specific enquiry by the Company, that they have complied with the required standards of the Model Code throughout the six months ended 30 June 2019. COMPLIANCE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES For the Period, the Company complied with all the code provisions in the Corporate Governance Code. The Board will review the current structure from time to time. When at the appropriate time and if candidate with suitable leadership, knowledge, skills and experience can be identified within or outside the Group, the Company may make necessary arrangements. AUDIT COMMITTEE The Audit Committee has reviewed with the management of the Company the accounting principals and practices adopted by the Group and discussed internal controls and financial reporting matters including a review of the Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 with the Directors. PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND INTERIM REPORT The interim results announcement and interim report of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are available for viewing on the website of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkex.com.hk and on the website of the Company at www.irasia.com/listco/hk/2358. BOARD OF DIRECTORS As at the date of this report, the Executive Directors are Mr. Siu Chi Ming and Mr. Yin Jianwen, the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Ning, Mr. Chen Zheng and Mr. Yuan Qian Fei. On Behalf of the Board Jiu Rong Holdings Limited Siu Chi Ming Executive Director Hong Kong, 26 August 2019 Attachments Original document

