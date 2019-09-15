|
Jiu Rong : Interim Report 2019
09/15/2019 | 10:52pm EDT
CONTENTS
-
Corporate Information
-
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
-
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
-
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
-
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
-
Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements
22 Management Discussion and Analysis
-
Substantial Shareholders' and Other Persons' Interests in Shares and Underlying Shares
-
Directors' Interests and Short Positions in Shares, Underlying Shares and Debenture
The board of directors (the "Directors") (the "Board") of Jiu Rong Holdings Limited (the "Company") are pleased to present unaudited results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (the "Period") together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period of 2018.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
4
|
595,605
|
172,522
|
Cost of sales
|
|
(535,147)
|
(120,900)
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
60,458
|
51,622
|
Other income and gains
|
5
|
14,886
|
8,917
|
Selling and distribution costs
|
|
(10,625)
|
(11,648)
|
Administrative expenses
|
|
(17,191)
|
(17,105)
|
Other operating expenses
|
|
(507)
|
(663)
|
Finance costs
|
6
|
(13,736)
|
(12,336)
|
Share of loss of an associate
|
|
(639)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before income tax
|
7
|
32,646
|
18,787
|
Income tax expense
|
8
|
(3,659)
|
(4,199)
|
|
|
|
|
Profit after income tax for the period
|
|
28,987
|
14,588
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the
|
|
|
|
period, net of tax:
|
|
|
|
Items that will not be reclassified to
|
|
|
|
profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
Fair value changes of equity investments at fair value
|
|
|
|
through other comprehensive income
|
|
(884)
|
-
|
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation of foreign
|
|
|
|
operations
|
|
(752)
|
(4,664)
|
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR
|
|
|
|
THE PERIOD, NET OF TAX
|
|
(1,636)
|
(4,664)
|
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD
|
|
|
|
ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE COMPANY
|
|
27,351
|
9,924
|
Earnings per share
|
9
|
|
|
- Basic and diluted
|
|
HK0.53 cents
|
HK0.27 cents
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2019
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
11
|
359,766
|
344,294
|
Investment properties
|
|
391,715
|
349,187
|
Investment in an associate
|
|
162,964
|
163,989
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
3,358
|
-
|
Deferred tax assets
|
|
1,426
|
1,427
|
Equity investments at fair value through other
|
|
|
|
comprehensive income
|
|
37,735
|
38,651
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
956,964
|
897,548
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
60,193
|
5,630
|
Properties held for sale
|
|
361,508
|
361,812
|
Trade and notes receivables
|
12
|
581,961
|
245,530
|
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
|
|
276,798
|
106,855
|
Investments at fair value through profit or loss
|
3
|
15,927
|
2,496
|
Pledged bank deposits
|
|
-
|
135,848
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
135,157
|
42,627
|
Tax refund
|
|
3,297
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,434,841
|
900,798
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Trade and notes payables
|
13
|
759,136
|
326,381
|
Other payables and accruals
|
|
49,126
|
48,573
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
882
|
-
|
Contract liabilities
|
|
42,113
|
58,301
|
Bank and other loans
|
14
|
953,951
|
804,000
|
Deferred government grant
|
|
5,539
|
5,543
|
Tax payable
|
|
-
|
1,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,810,747
|
1,244,149
|
|
|
|
|
NET CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
(375,906)
|
(343,351)
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS LESS CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
581,058
|
554,197
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at 30 June 2019
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
|
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Deferred government grant
|
|
38,756
|
41,722
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
49,457
|
49,499
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
2,518
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
90,731
|
91,221
|
|
|
|
|
NET ASSETS
|
|
490,327
|
462,976
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
Issued capital
|
15
|
547,200
|
547,200
|
Reserves
|
17
|
(56,873)
|
(84,224)
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
|
490,327
|
462,976
|
|
|
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Statutory
|
currency
|
investment
|
|
|
|
Issued
|
premium
|
Contributed
|
surplus
|
translation
|
revaluation
|
Accumulated
|
Total
|
|
capital
|
account*
|
surplus*
|
reserve*
|
reserve*
|
reserve*
|
losses*
|
equity
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2019
|
547,200
|
179,968
|
4,990
|
2,693
|
(17,420)
|
(1,045)
|
(253,410)
|
462,976
|
Transfer to statutory surplus reserve
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(752)
|
(884)
|
28,987
|
27,351
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 30 June 2019
|
547,200
|
179,968
|
4,990
|
2,693
|
(18,172)
|
(1,929)
|
(224,423)
|
490,327
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the six months ended 30 June 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 1 January 2018
|
547,200
|
179,968
|
4,990
|
1,048
|
(362)
|
-
|
(295,455)
|
437,389
|
Transfer to statutory surplus reserve
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,713
|
-
|
-
|
(1,713)
|
-
|
Total comprehensive income for the period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(4,664)
|
-
|
14,588
|
9,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 30 June 2018
|
547,200
|
179,968
|
4,990
|
2,761
|
(5,026)
|
-
|
(282,580)
|
447,313
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
These reserve accounts comprise the consolidated reserves in the consolidated statement of financial position.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
For the six months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
Net cash outflow from operating activities
|
(138,367)
|
(10,465)
|
Net cash outflow from investing activities
|
(54,902)
|
(58,293)
|
Net cash inflow from financing activities
|
285,799
|
26,368
|
|
|
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
92,530
|
(42,390)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|
42,627
|
123,888
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|
135,157
|
81,498
|
|
|
NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 June 2019
1. BASIS OF PREPARATION
These unaudited condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (the "HKICPA") and the applicable disclosures required by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
These unaudited condensed financial statements should be read in conjunction with the 2018 annual financial statements. The accounting policies and methods of computation used in the preparation of these unaudited condensed financial statements are consistent with those used in the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2018 except as stated below.
Leases
The Group as lessee
Leases are recognised as right-of-use assets and corresponding lease liabilities when the leased assets are available for use by the Group. Right-of-use assets are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses. Depreciation of right-of-use assets is calculated at rates to write off their cost over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.
Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the amount of the initial measurement of the lease liabilities, lease payments prepaid, initial direct costs and the restoration costs. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the lease payments discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease if that rate can be determined, or otherwise the Group's incremental borrowing rate. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease term so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the lease liability.
Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised as expenses in profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the lease terms. Short-term leases are leases with an initial lease term of 12 months or less.
NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 June 2019
2. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS
In the current period, the Group has adopted all the new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the HKICPA that are relevant to its operations and effective for its accounting year beginning on 1 January 2019. HKFRSs comprise Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRS"); Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKAS"); and Interpretations. The adoption of these new and revised HKFRSs did not result in significant changes to the Group's accounting policies, presentation of the Group's financial statements and amounts reported for the current period and prior years except as stated below.
HKFRS 16 "Leases"
The impact of the adoption of HKFRS 16 "Leases" ("HKFRS 16") on the Group's financial information and the new accounting policies that have been applied from 1 January 2019, where they are different to those applied in prior periods.
The Group has adopted HKFRS 16 retrospectively from 1 January 2019, but has not restated comparatives for the 2018 reporting period, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognised in the opening statement of financial position on 1 January 2019.
-
Adjustments recognised on adoption of HKFRS 16
On adoption of HKFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as "operating leases" under the principles of HKAS 17 Leases. These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 January 2019.
The Group has also elected not to reassess whether a contract is, or contains a lease at the date of initial application. Instead, for contracts entered into before the transition date the Group relied on its assessment made applying HKAS 17 and HK(IFRIC)-int 4 Determining whether an Arrangement contains a Lease.
As a lessee, the Group's leases are mainly office properties. The right-of-use assets were measured at the amount equal to the lease liability and there were no onerous lease contracts that would have required an adjustment to the right-of-use assets at the date of initial application. The adjustments recognized are as follows:
1 January 2019 HK$'000
|
At 1 January 2019:
|
|
Increase in right-of-use assets
|
3,958
|
Increase in lease liabilities
|
3,958
10 Jiu Rong Holdings Limited
NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 June 2019
2. ADOPTION OF NEW AND REVISED HONG KONG FINANCIAL REPORTING STANDARDS (continued)
-
The reconciliation of operating lease commitment to lease liabilities is set out below: HK$'000
|
Operating lease commitments disclosed as at 31 December 2018
|
6,043
|
Less: Recognition exemption - short-terms leases
|
273
|
|
|
Gross operating lease obligation at 1 January 2019
|
5,770
|
Discounting
|
(1,812)
|
|
|
Lease liabilities as at 1 January 2019
|
3,958
|
|
|
Analyses as:
|
|
Current
|
825
|
Non-current
|
3,133
|
|
|
|
3,958
|
|
3. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS
Fair value is the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. The following disclosures of fair value measurements use a fair value hierarchy that categorises into three levels the inputs to valuation techniques used to measure fair value:
|
Level 1 inputs:
|
quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets or liabilities that
|
|
the Group can access at the measurement date.
|
Level 2 inputs:
|
inputs other than quoted prices included within level 1 that are observable for
|
|
the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly.
|
Level 3 inputs:
|
unobservable inputs for the asset or liability.
The Group's policy is to recognise transfers into and transfers out of any of the three levels as of the date of the event or change in circumstances that caused the transfer.
NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 June 2019
3. FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENTS (continued)
-
Disclosures of level in fair value hierarchy at 30 June 2019:
|
|
Fair value measurements using:
|
Total
|
Description
|
Level 1
|
Level 2
|
Level 3
|
2019
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring fair value
|
|
|
|
|
measurements:
|
|
|
|
|
Investments at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
through profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Listed securities outside
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong
|
15,927
|
-
|
-
|
15,927
|
Equity investments at
|
|
|
|
|
fair value through other
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
Listed securities outside
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong
|
26,533
|
-
|
-
|
26,533
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total recurring fair value
|
|
|
|
|
measurements
|
42,460
|
-
|
-
|
42,460
-
Disclosures of level in fair value hierarchy at 31 December 2018:
|
|
Fair value measurements using:
|
Total
|
Description
|
Level 1
|
Level 2
|
Level 3
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring fair value
|
|
|
|
|
measurements:
|
|
|
|
|
Investments at fair value
|
|
|
|
|
through profit or loss
|
|
|
|
|
Listed securities outside
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong
|
2,496
|
-
|
-
|
2,496
|
Equity investments at
|
|
|
|
|
fair value through other
|
|
|
|
|
comprehensive income
|
|
|
|
|
Listed securities outside
|
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong
|
27,557
|
-
|
-
|
27,557
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total recurring fair value
|
|
|
|
|
measurements
|
30,053
|
-
|
-
|
30,053
|
|
|
|
|
NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 June 2019
4. SEGMENT INFORMATION
The chief operating decision-maker has been identified as the Board. The Board reviews the Group's internal reporting in order to assess performance and allocate resources. Management has determined the operating segments based on these reports.
Reportable segments
The Group has five reportable segments during the Period (30 June 2018: five segments). The following summary describes the operations in the Group's reportable segments:
-
Digital Video Business
The Group through its wholly owned subsidiary, Soyea Jiu Rong Technology Co., Ltd.* ( 數源久融技術有限公司 ) ("Soyea Jiu Rong") carries out the research and development, manufacturing and sales of digital television ("TV"), high definition liquid crystal display TV and set-top box as well as provision of application of solutions regarding integration of tele- communication, TV and internet in the digital audio visual industry.
-
New Energy Vehicles Business
The Group through its wholly owned subsidiary, Jiu Rong New Energy Science and Technology Limited* ( 久融新能源科技有限公司 ) ("Jiu Rong New Energy") carries out the construction, application and management of new energy vehicles and related products, charging facilities and intelligent management systems.
-
Cloud Ecological Big Data Business
The Group through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hangzhou Yunqi Cloud Data Limited* ( 杭 州雲棲雲數據有限公司 ) ("Yunqi Cloud Data") carries out the application and management of cloud ecological big data.
-
Properties Development
The Group through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hangzhou Changyun Lu Yun Property Limited* ( 杭州長運綠雲置業有限公司 ) carries out the properties development of big data industrial park in Hangzhou. It is expected that the park will establish a "Cloud Ecological System" to build a new generation of information technology (such as AR/VR, face recognition, digital maps, etc.) and communication technology, such as Internet of Things, big data, cloud computing, (such as 5G, LTE-V,NB-IOT, etc.) throughout the cloud industry park in all aspects, to create the country's first all-intelligent perception, interoperability cloud ecological park. The Group completed the acquisition of 46% equity interests of Heilongjiang Xin Luzhou Real Estate Development Limited* ( 黑龍江新綠洲房地產開發有限 公司) ("Xin Luzhou") in 2018, Xin Luzhou will be an associate of the Company to principally engage in the development of industrial park, commercial and residential properties in Limin Avenue, Limin Development Zone, Harbin, the PRC.
-
For identification purpose only
NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 June 2019
4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)
-
Properties Investments
The Group through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hangzhou Changyun Lu Yun Property Limited* ( 杭 州 長運綠雲置 業有 限 公 司 ) to conduct the properties investment for rental income from the big data industrial park in Hangzhou.
The revenue and gain generated by each of the Group's operating segments and segment assets are summarised as follows:
|
Six months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
Cloud
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Energy
|
Ecological
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Video
|
Vehicles
|
Big Data
|
Properties
|
Properties
|
|
|
Business
|
Business
|
Business
|
Development
|
Investments
|
Total
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting segment revenue from external
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
customers
|
302,129
|
259,020
|
8,450
|
-
|
26,006
|
595,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting segment profit/(loss) before
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income tax
|
7,851
|
21,368
|
1,004
|
-
|
2,804
|
33,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting segment assets
|
441,023
|
865,490
|
3,878
|
361,508
|
365,813
|
2,037,712
|
Six months ended 30 June 2018
|
|
|
Cloud
|
|
|
|
|
|
New Energy
|
Ecological
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Video
|
Vehicles
|
Big Data
|
Properties
|
Properties
|
|
|
Business
|
Business
|
Business
|
Development
|
Investments
|
Total
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting segment revenue from external
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
customers
|
93,098
|
74,641
|
2,844
|
-
|
1,939
|
172,522
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting segment profit/(loss) before
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
income tax
|
1,168
|
19,292
|
452
|
-
|
(524)
|
20,388
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting segment assets
|
178,006
|
504,790
|
4,126
|
583,481
|
127,548
|
1,397,951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
For identification purpose only
14 Jiu Rong Holdings Limited
NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 June 2019
4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)
The Group's segment profit/(loss) reconciles to the Group's profit before income tax as presented in its Interim Financial Statements as follows:
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
Total reporting segment profit before income tax
|
33,027
|
20,388
|
Unallocated corporate income/(expenses)
|
(381)
|
84
|
Unallocated finance costs
|
-
|
(1,685)
|
|
|
|
Consolidated profit before income tax
|
32,646
|
18,787
|
|
|
|
Disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
|
|
New Energy
|
Cloud
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Video
|
Vehicles
|
Ecological Big
|
Properties
|
Properties
|
|
Segments
|
Business
|
Business
|
Data Business
|
Development
|
Investments
|
Total
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Geographical markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HK
|
75,515
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
75,515
|
PRC
|
184,003
|
259,020
|
8,450
|
-
|
26,006
|
477,479
|
Cuba
|
42,611
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
42,611
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
302,129
|
259,020
|
8,450
|
-
|
26,006
|
595,605
|
Major products and services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of digital video products
|
302,129
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
302,129
|
Provision of New Energy Vehicles charging
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services income and sales of new energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
vehicles spare parts
|
-
|
259,020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
259,020
|
Provision of big data services income
|
-
|
-
|
8,450
|
-
|
-
|
8,450
|
Rental and services income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
26,006
|
26,006
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
302,129
|
259,020
|
8,450
|
-
|
26,006
|
595,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Timing of revenue recognition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At a point in time
|
302,129
|
259,020
|
8,450
|
-
|
26,006
|
595,605
|
Over time
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
302,129
|
259,020
|
8,450
|
-
|
26,006
|
595,605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 June 2019
4. SEGMENT INFORMATION (continued)
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June 2018
|
|
|
|
|
New Energy
|
Cloud
|
|
|
|
|
Digital Video
|
Vehicles
|
Ecological Big
|
Properties
|
Properties
|
|
Segments
|
Business
|
Business
|
Data Business
|
Development
|
Investments
|
Total
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Geographical markets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PRC
|
76,243
|
74,641
|
2,844
|
-
|
1,939
|
155,667
|
Cuba
|
16,855
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
16,855
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
93,098
|
74,641
|
2,844
|
-
|
1,939
|
172,522
|
Major products and services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sale of digital video products
|
93,098
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
93,098
|
Provision of New Energy Vehicles charging
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
services income and sales of new energy
|
-
|
74,641
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
74,641
|
vehicles spare parts
|
Provision of big data services income
|
-
|
-
|
2,844
|
-
|
-
|
2,844
|
Rental and services income
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,939
|
1,939
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
93,098
|
74,641
|
2,844
|
-
|
1,939
|
172,522
|
Timing of revenue recognition
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At a point in time
|
93,098
|
74,641
|
2,844
|
-
|
1,939
|
172,522
|
Over time
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
93,098
|
74,641
|
2,844
|
-
|
1,939
|
172,522
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. OTHER INCOME AND GAINS
An analysis of the Group's other income and gains is as follows:
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
Bank interest income
|
729
|
1,324
|
Fair value change in investments at fair value through
|
|
|
profit or loss
|
1,463
|
-
|
Government grant
|
3,211
|
3,827
|
Loan interest income
|
6,732
|
2,620
|
Net foreign exchange difference
|
1,607
|
-
|
Sales of raw materials
|
-
|
710
|
Others
|
1,144
|
436
|
|
|
|
|
14,886
|
8,917
NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 June 2019
6. FINANCE COSTS
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
Interest on loans wholly repayable within five years
|
|
|
- Bank loans
|
6,583
|
5,473
|
- Other loans
|
6,688
|
6,863
|
Interest expense on lease liabilities
|
465
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
13,736
|
12,336
7. PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
Profit before income tax is arrived at after charging:
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
14,276
|
14,500
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
445
|
-
|
Employee benefit expenses (including directors'
|
|
|
remuneration):
|
|
|
Wages and salaries
|
17,037
|
10,425
|
Pension scheme contributions
|
21
|
19
|
|
|
|
|
31,779
|
24,944
|
|
|
|
Foreign exchange profit/(loss), net
|
1,607
|
355
NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 June 2019
8. INCOME TAX EXPENSE
No provision of Hong Kong Profit Tax has been provided in the Interim Financial Statements as the Group incurred losses for the Period in Hong Kong.
The rate of corporate income tax of the People's Republic of China ("PRC") is calculated at a standard rate of 25% (30 June 2018: 25%) on the estimated assessable profits arising from its operation in the PRC.
The amount of income tax expenses includes in profit or loss represents:
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
Six months ended 30 June
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
Current tax for the Period - PRC
|
3,659
|
4,199
|
Deferred tax
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
3,659
|
4,199
-
EARNINGS PER SHARE
The calculation of basic earnings per share for the Period is based on the profit for the Period attributable to owners of the Company of HK$28,987,000 (30 June 2018: HK$14,588,000) and the weighted average number of approximately 5,472,000,000 (30 June 2018: 5,472,000,000) ordinary shares in issue during the Period.
The diluted earnings per share for both the six months ended 30 June 2019 and 2018 are the same as the respective basic loss per share as the impact of potential ordinary shares have an anti-dilutive effect on the basic earnings per share for these periods.
-
DIVIDEND
The Directors do not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (30 June 2018: HK$Nil).
-
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
During the Period, approximately HK$29,748,000 (30 June 2018: approximately HK$83,621,000) was spent on of plant and equipment which was mainly spent on the establishment of electric vehicles charging facilities. There was no disposal of property, plant and equipment during the Period (30 June 2018: no disposal).
NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 June 2019
12. TRADE AND NOTES RECEIVABLES
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
Trade receivables
|
581,961
|
245,224
|
Note receivables
|
-
|
306
|
|
|
|
|
581,961
|
245,530
|
|
|
The Group's trading terms with its customers are mainly on credit, except for the new customers, where payment in advance is normally required. The credit period generally ranges from 15 to 185 days (2018: 15 to 185 days). Overdue balances are reviewed regularly by senior management. Trade receivables are non-interest-bearing.
An ageing analysis of the trade receivables (net of impairment loss) as of the end of reporting period, based on the invoice dates, is as follows:
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
Within 90 days
|
387,384
|
145,571
|
91 days to 180 days
|
25,704
|
40,489
|
181 days to 1 year
|
120,482
|
31,276
|
Over 1 year
|
48,391
|
27,888
|
|
|
|
|
581,961
|
245,244
|
|
|
13. TRADE AND NOTES PAYABLES
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
Trade payables
|
152,904
|
86,854
|
Notes payables
|
606,232
|
239,527
|
|
|
|
|
759,136
|
326,381
|
|
|
Interim Report 2019 19
NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 June 2019
13. TRADE AND NOTES PAYABLES (continued)
An ageing analysis of the trade payables as at the end of reporting period, based on the invoice date, is as follows:
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
Outstanding balances with ages:
|
|
|
Within 180 days
|
96,530
|
58,778
|
181 days to 1 year
|
5,296
|
3,494
|
1 to 2 years
|
35,182
|
24,237
|
Over 2 years
|
15,896
|
345
|
|
|
|
|
152,904
|
86,854
|
|
|
14. BANK AND OTHER LOANS
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
Notes
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
|
Bank loans
|
(i)
|
205,369
|
184,133
|
Other loans
|
(ii)
|
748,582
|
619,867
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
953,951
|
804,000
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Bank loans bear interest at variable rates by reference to the People's Bank of China's lending rate, ranging from 4.79% to 5.13% per annum (31 December 2018: from 4.4% to 5.4% per annum).
-
The other loans are unsecured.
NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 June 2019
15. SHARE CAPITAL
|
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
HK$'000
|
HK$'000
|
|
|
|
Authorised:
|
|
|
10,000,000,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.1 each
|
1,000,000
|
1,000,000
|
Issued and fully paid:
|
|
|
5,472,000,000 ordinary shares of HK$0.1 each
|
547,200
|
547,200
|
Share options
|
|
Details of the Company's share option schemes and the share options issued under the schemes are included in note 16 to the Interim Financial Statements.
16. SHARE OPTION SCHEME
Pursuant to an ordinary resolution passed at an annual general meeting of the Company held on 29 May 2014, the Company approved and adopted a share option scheme (the "Scheme").
The purpose of the Scheme is to provide incentives and/or rewards to any director, consultant, advisor person including full-time or part-time employee of the Company and its subsidiaries, at the sole discretion of the board, for their contribution to, and their continuing efforts to promote the interests of the Company. The schemes became effective on 30 May 2014 and, unless otherwise cancelled or amended, will remain in force for 10 years from that date.
The Scheme
The maximum number of unexercised share options currently permitted to be granted under the Scheme is an amount equivalent, upon their exercise, to 10% of the shares of the Company in issue at any time. The maximum number of shares issuable under share options to each eligible participant in the Scheme within any 12-month period, is limited to 1% of the shares of the Company in issue at any time. Any further grant of share options in excess of this limit is subject to shareholders' approval in a general meeting.
Share options granted to a director, chief executive or substantial shareholder of the Company, are subject to approval in advance by the independent non-executive directors. In addition, any share options granted to a substantial shareholder or an independent non-executive director of the Company, in excess of 0.1% of the shares of the Company in issue at any time or with an aggregate value (based on the price of the Company's shares at the date of the grant) in excess of HK$5 million, within any 12-month period, are subject to shareholders' approval in a general meeting.
The offer of a grant of share options may be accepted within 21 days from the date of the offer. The exercise period of the share options granted is determinable by the directors, and commences after a certain vesting period and ends on a date which is not later than five years from the date of the offer of the share options or the expiry date of the Scheme, whichever is earlier.
Interim Report 2019 21
NOTESTOTHE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 June 2019
-
SHARE OPTION SCHEME (continued)
The exercise price of the share options is determinable by the directors, but may not be less than the higher of (i) the Stock Exchange closing price of the Company's shares on the date of the offer of the share options; and (ii) the average Stock Exchange closing price of the Company's shares for the five trading days immediately preceding the date of the offer.
Share options do not confer rights on the holders to dividends or to vote at shareholders' meetings.
During the Period, at 30 June 2019 and up to the date of approval of these Interim Financial Statements, 547,200,000 share options have been granted under the Scheme on 25 July 2019.
-
RESERVES
The Group's contributed surplus represents the difference between the nominal value of the shares of the subsidiaries acquired pursuant to the group reorganisation, over the nominal value of the Company's shares issued in exchange therefore.
In accordance with the relevant regulation in the PRC, the subsidiaries operating in the PRC are required to transfer 10% of their profits after tax, as determined under the accounting regulations in the PRC, to the statutory surplus reserve, until the balance of the fund reaches 50% of their respective registered capital. The statutory surplus reserve and the expansion reserve are non- distributable, and are subject to certain restrictions set out in the relevant regulations in PRC. These reserves can be used either to offset against accumulated losses or be capitalized as paid-up capital. However, such balance of the statutory surplus reserve must be maintained at a minimum of 25% of paid-up capital after the above mentioned usages.
-
CONTINGENT LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL COMMITMENTS
The Group does not have any contingent liability or capital commitment in the Period under review (31 December 2018: HK$Nil).
-
RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Other than disclosed elsewhere in the Interim Financial Statements, the Group had the following material transactions with related parties during the six months ended 30 June 2019:
-
During the Period, total compensation paid to the Directors of the Company was approximately HK$755,000 (30 June 2018: approximately HK$780,000).
The Group has not made any impairment in respect of related party receivable nor has any guarantee been given or received during the current or prior period regarding related party transactions.
20. APPROVAL OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
This Interim Financial Statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 26 August 2019.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FINANCIAL REVIEW
Overall Financial Results
For the six months ended 30 June 2019, the Group achieved approximately HK$595,605,000 in turnover, representing a significant increase of approximately 245.23% from that of approximately HK$172,522,000 during the same period of last year. Gross profit was approximately HK$60,458,000 comparing to the gross profit of approximately HK$51,622,000 during the corresponding period of last year. The overall gross profit ratio decreased from approximately 29.92% to approximately 10.15%. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company was approximately HK$28,987,000 (for the corresponding period of last year: approximately HK$14,588,000), representing a significant increase of approximately 98.7%. Basic profit per share was approximately HK0.53 cents (for the corresponding period of last year: approximately HK0.27 cents). As at 30 June 2019, the balance of cash and cash equivalents was approximately HK$135,157,000 (31 December 2018: approximately HK$42,627,000).
Turnover
For the Period under review, the Group recorded a turnover of approximately HK$595,605,000 which is contributed by the Digital Video Business, the New Energy Vehicles Business, the Cloud Ecological Big Data Business and Properties Investments.
During the Period, the Group's business has five segments (30 June 2018: five segments). Details of the segment information are set out in note 3 of the Interim Financial Statements.
Gross Profit Margin
During the Period under review, the gross margin decreased from approximately 29.92% to approximately 10.15%.
Financial Position and Liquidity
As at 30 June 2019, the gearing ratio was 1.45 (31 December 2018 : 1.90), which was measured on the basis of the Group's net debt divided by the capital plus net debt. The Group had net current liabilities as at 30 June 2019 and 31 December 2018.
For the period under review, the Group used approximately HK$138,367,000 (31 December 2018: generated approximately HK$163,663,000) of cash from its operations. As at 30 June 2019, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of approximately HK$135,157,000 (31 December 2018 : approximately HK$42,627,000).
Interim Report 2019 23
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Capital Structure and Foreign Exchange Risk
During the period under review, the Capital structure of the Group remained unchanged.
The Group's monetary assets, loans and transactions are principally denominated in Renminbi ("RMB") and HK$ (30 June 2018: RMB, HK$). The Group is exposed to foreign exchange risk arising from the exposure of US$ against RMB and HK$. Considering that the HK$ is pegged to the US$, the Group believes its exposure to exchange risk will be confined to RMB against US$. During the Period, the Group does not intend to hedge its exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations, but will constantly monitor the economic situation and its foreign exchange risk position, and will consider appropriate hedging measures in future as may be necessary and feasible.
Employees Benefit and Expenses
As at 30 June 2019, the total number of employees of the Group was 301 (31 December 2018: 307). The total amount of employee wages and salaries incurred during the Period was approximately HK$17,037,000 (30 June 2018: approximately HK$10,425,000). The Group determines employees' remuneration by the work responsibilities, job performance and professional experience. The Group also provides employees on-job training from time to time to upgrade the knowledge, skills and overall caliber of its employees.
INTERIM DIVIDENDS
The Directors do not recommend the payment of any interim dividend for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (30 June 2018: HK$Nil).
BUSINESS REVIEW AND OUTLOOK
The Group is principally engaged in (1) manufacturing and sales of digital television ("TV"), high definition liquid crystal display TV and set-top box as well as provision of application of solutions regarding integration of telecommunication, TV and internet in the digital video industry ("Digital Video Business"); (2) the construction, application and management of new energy vehicles and related products, charging facilities and intelligent management systems ("New Energy Vehicles Business");
-
the application and management of cloud ecological big data industry ("Cloud Ecological Big Data Business"); (4) properties development of big data industrial park commercial and residential properties ("Properties Development"); and (5) properties investment for rental income from the big data industrial park ("Properties Investments").
Leveraged on the successful operation of the above-mentioned business of the Group, the Group achieved profit attributable to shareholders of HK$28,987,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$14,588,000), representing a significant increase of approximately 98.7% as compared with last year's corresponding period.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Despite the unfavourable economic conditions in the first half of 2019, the Group has recorded turnover from: (1) the Digital Video Business of approximately HK$302,129,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$93,098,000), representing a significant increase of approximately 224% as compared with last year's corresponding period; (2) the New Energy Vehicles Business of approximately HK$259,020,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$74,641,000), representing a significant increase of approximately 247% as compared with last year's corresponding period; (3) the Cloud Ecological Big Data Business of approximately HK$8,450,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$2,844,000), representing a significant increase of 197% as compared with last year's corresponding period; and (4) the properties investments of approximately HK$26,006,000 for the six months ended 30 June 2019 (six months ended 30 June 2018: HK$1,939,000), representing a significant increase of approximately 1,241% as compared with last year's corresponding period.
As at 30 June 2019, the Group was operating: (1) 36 electric vehicles charging stations in Hangzhou with 3,704 alternating current chargers of 40KW/H and 932 direct current chargers of 60KW/H in operation; (2) 5 electric vehicles charging stations in Wuhan with 61 alternating current chargers of 7KW/H and 16 direct current chargers of 60KW/H in operation; and (3) 2 electric vehicles charging stations in Nanjing with 10 alternating current chargers of 40KW/H and 44 direct current chargers of 60KW/H in operation. The Board is of the view that the PRC Government has emphasized on the use of new energy vehicles to reduce carbon emissions and the increase in support to the establishment of the new energy vehicles charging piles and its related operations and hence the New Energy Vehicles Business is with substantial growth potential. The Group will continue to invest in the New Energy Vehicles Business and further establish electric vehicles charging stations in Hangzhou and other provinces in the PRC to capture the electric vehicles charging market shares with the aim to be one of the largest new energy vehicles charging facilities operators in the PRC.
The Directors will continue to (1) closely evaluate the performance of the above mentioned businesses;
-
invest in the New Energy Vehicles Business, the Cloud Ecological Big Data Business and the properties development of big data industrial park; (3) actively explore new businesses or investments; and (4) consider fund raising opportunities which can strengthen the financial position of the Group in order to enhance the value of the Group which will be in the interests of the Company and shareholders as a whole.
Interim Report 2019 25
SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS' AND OTHER PERSONS' INTERESTS IN SHARES AND UNDERLYING SHARES
As at 30 June 2019, so far as the Directors are aware, the following persons have interests or short positions in the shares and underlying shares of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under provisions of Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (the "SFO"), or who is, directly or indirectly interested in 5% or more in the issued share capital of the Company, as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to Section 336 of the SFO:
|
|
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Name of substantial shareholder
|
Type of interests
|
of Shares
|
of interests
|
|
|
|
|
Alpha Century Assets Limited (Note 1)
|
Beneficial owner
|
600,000,000(L)
|
10.96%
|
Ms. Wong Sin Fung (Note 1)
|
Interest of controlled
|
600,000,000(L)
|
10.96%
|
|
corporation
|
|
|
SOYEA Technology Co., Limited
|
Beneficial owner
|
493,206,000(L)
|
9.01%
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
The interest in 600,000,000 shares is deemed corporate interest through Alpha Century Assets Limited.
-
The letter "L" denotes a long position and "S" denotes a short position.
Save as disclosed above, so far as the Directors are aware, no person was interested in or had a short position in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company which would fall to be disclosed to the Company under Divisions 2 and 3 of Part XV of SFO as at 30 June 2019.
DIRECTORS' INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS IN SHARES, UNDERLYING SHARES AND DEBENTURE
As at 30 June 2019, none of the Directors and Chief Executive had registered an interest or short position in the shares, underlying shares or debentures of the Company or any of its associated corporations that was required to be recorded pursuant to Division 7 and 8 of Part XV of the SFO, as recorded in the register required to be kept by the Company pursuant to section 352 of the SFO, or as otherwise notified to the Company and the Stock Exchange pursuant to the Model Code.
PURCHASE, REDEMPTION OR SALE OF LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY
Neither the Company, nor any of its subsidiaries purchased, redeemed or sold any of the Company's listed securities during the six months ended 30 June 2019.
DIRECTORS' COMPLIANCE WITH MODEL CODE
The Company adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") set out in Appendix 10 of the Listing Rules. All Directors have confirmed, following specific enquiry by the Company, that they have complied with the required standards of the Model Code throughout the six months ended 30 June 2019.
COMPLIANCE ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES
For the Period, the Company complied with all the code provisions in the Corporate Governance Code. The Board will review the current structure from time to time. When at the appropriate time and if candidate with suitable leadership, knowledge, skills and experience can be identified within or outside the Group, the Company may make necessary arrangements.
AUDIT COMMITTEE
The Audit Committee has reviewed with the management of the Company the accounting principals and practices adopted by the Group and discussed internal controls and financial reporting matters including a review of the Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2019 with the Directors.
PUBLICATION OF INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND INTERIM REPORT
The interim results announcement and interim report of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2019 are available for viewing on the website of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") at www.hkex.com.hk and on the website of the Company at www.irasia.com/listco/hk/2358.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
As at the date of this report, the Executive Directors are Mr. Siu Chi Ming and Mr. Yin Jianwen, the Independent Non-executive Directors are Mr. Wang Ning, Mr. Chen Zheng and Mr. Yuan Qian Fei.
On Behalf of the Board
Jiu Rong Holdings Limited
Siu Chi Ming
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 26 August 2019
