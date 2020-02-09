Jiumaojiu International : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - UPDATE ON THE SUSPENSION OF OPERATION OF RESTAURANTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Jiumaojiu International Holdings Limited

九 毛 九 国 际 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 9922)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

UPDATE ON THE SUSPENSION OF OPERATION

OF RESTAURANTS

Reference is made to the announcement of Jiumaojiu International Holdings Limited (九毛九国际 控股有限公司) (the "Company") dated January 29, 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the

suspension of operation of all restaurants (including both self-operated and franchised restaurants) up to and including February 9, 2020. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement. Shareholders and investors are advised to refer to the Announcement for details of the suspension of operation of restaurants.

In view of the latest development of the Epidemic and in order to continue to facilitate the prevention and control of the virus, the Board announces that the period of the suspension of operation of all restaurants (including both self-operated and franchised restaurants) will be further extended. The Company will make further announcements in due course on the date and progress of the resumption of operation of restaurants.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

Hong Kong, February 9, 2020

