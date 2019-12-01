Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jiuye SCM : Awarded 'King of Smart Logistics' at WISE 2019 with "Shared Service Center" One-stop Global Cold Chain Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/01/2019 | 08:31pm EST

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuye Supply Chain Management ("Jiuye SCM" or "the Company"), China's leading fresh supply chain service provider, has been awarded "King of Smart Logistics" at WISE 2019, held from Nov. 26 to 27 in Beijing by a leading Chinese technology and business news portal listed on Nasdaq in 2019. Zhang Bing, Jiuye SCM's founder and CEO, delivered a speech at the conference, announcing the company's plan to build a global one-site platform and Shared Service Center, to centralize and streamline its fresh cold chain management solution for global suppliers to deliver to homes and tables across China.

Zhang Bing, Jiuye SCM’s founder and CEO, delivered a speech at WISE 2019 hosted by 36kr

Zhang shared his insights into the traditional and fragmented nature of cold chain suppliers in China. In the past, China's cold chain was built upon on a conventional supply chain delivery model ­-- with individual cold chain companies serving only certain areas.

However, the emergence of new retail has driven changes throughout the fresh produce supply chain ecosystem, Zhang said. More products are directly delivered to end retailers and consumers from places of origin across the world, making most traditional cold chain logistics systems redundant. As they often lack sound IT systems to power cold chain shipping and integrated value-added services.

Often, Zhang said, the issue of "broken cold chains" appears when companies fail to adopt effective management of their cold chain shipping.

Jiuye SCM has stepped in to re-shape global supply chain systems. "We've seen more and more fresh produce companies from around the world seeking a versatile cold supply service to avoid distributors and sell products directly to end consumers," said Zhang. "The demand for a safe and efficient cold transport and storage of fresh produce is further propelled by health-conscious consumers."

The Company has rolled out a "Shared Service Center", an ecosystem driven by services including smart warehousing, smart fresh and cold chain logistics, and online marketing. Sourcing from overseas and supporting global suppliers to deliver to homes and tables across China, Jiuye facilitates global purchasing by eliminating supplier friction and ensure fresh and safe delivery.

To integrate more online marketing resources into Jiuye SCM's established supply chain services, the Company has set up Freshcn -- a global fresh food services platform that combines online and offline channels. Freshcn provides a one-stop service solution that covers customs clearance, cold chain shipping, and localized online marketing that brings in online influencers to promote merchandise.

Powered by cutting-edge technology, Jiuye SCM's services have made the Company the first choice for its both B2B or B2C businesses. "In various business roles, a company that operates platforms is like a face that makes rules, provides tools and matches points and lines," said Zhang. "Such a company is likely to bear the risk and responsibility of educating the market and having market players experience the thrill of growth."

Zhang added that the value of Jiuye SCM does not just lie on its global cold chain logistics network but also its creation of a center that benefits both suppliers and supply chain service providers.

About Jiuye SCM

Jiuye Supply Chain Management, founded in 2014, is a leading one-stop cold-chain fresh service platform in China that integrates cutting-edge technology to meet growing consumer demand. Jiuye's Cloud Platform enables all parties in the supply chain to connect in real-time, making visual mobilization and collaboration possible. http://www.jiuyescm.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jiuye-scm-awarded-king-of-smart-logistics-at-wise-2019-with-shared-service-center-one-stop-global-cold-chain-service-300966768.html

SOURCE Jiuye SCM


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:53pDELTA AIR LINES : manages operations during winter storm, Northeast waiver in effect for Monday (Article)
PU
08:53pPERENNIAL INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 30 Nov 2019
PU
08:51pSamsung Galaxy Note, S10, Tab & Galaxy Watch Cyber Monday Deals for 2019 Rated by Deal Stripe
BU
08:51pTOP SPRINT, AT&T & VERIZON CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : List of iPhone, Galaxy & Pixel Phone Deals Shared by Consumer Walk
BU
08:51pTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Fukushima melted fuel removal begins 2021, end state unknown
AQ
08:48pNOBLE CENTURY INVESTMENT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities-November 2019
PU
08:43pCHANGMAO BIOCHEMICAL ENGINEERING : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
08:43pSUNWAY INTERNATIONAL : Trading halt
PU
08:43pCHINA INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT : (1) delay in publication of interim results (2) postponement of board meeting and (3) suspension of trading
PU
08:41pCYBER MONDAY APPLE WATCH (3, 4, 5) DEALS 2019 : List of Series 3, Series 4 & Series 5 GPS & Cellular Deals Released by Retail Egg
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group