Jiuye SCM : Awarded 'King of Smart Logistics' at WISE 2019 with "Shared Service Center" One-stop Global Cold Chain Service

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiuye Supply Chain Management ("Jiuye SCM" or "the Company"), China's leading fresh supply chain service provider, has been awarded "King of Smart Logistics" at WISE 2019, held from Nov. 26 to 27 in Beijing by a leading Chinese technology and business news portal listed on Nasdaq in 2019. Zhang Bing, Jiuye SCM's founder and CEO, delivered a speech at the conference, announcing the company's plan to build a global one-site platform and Shared Service Center, to centralize and streamline its fresh cold chain management solution for global suppliers to deliver to homes and tables across China.

Zhang shared his insights into the traditional and fragmented nature of cold chain suppliers in China. In the past, China's cold chain was built upon on a conventional supply chain delivery model ­-- with individual cold chain companies serving only certain areas.

However, the emergence of new retail has driven changes throughout the fresh produce supply chain ecosystem, Zhang said. More products are directly delivered to end retailers and consumers from places of origin across the world, making most traditional cold chain logistics systems redundant. As they often lack sound IT systems to power cold chain shipping and integrated value-added services.

Often, Zhang said, the issue of "broken cold chains" appears when companies fail to adopt effective management of their cold chain shipping.

Jiuye SCM has stepped in to re-shape global supply chain systems. "We've seen more and more fresh produce companies from around the world seeking a versatile cold supply service to avoid distributors and sell products directly to end consumers," said Zhang. "The demand for a safe and efficient cold transport and storage of fresh produce is further propelled by health-conscious consumers."

The Company has rolled out a "Shared Service Center", an ecosystem driven by services including smart warehousing, smart fresh and cold chain logistics, and online marketing. Sourcing from overseas and supporting global suppliers to deliver to homes and tables across China, Jiuye facilitates global purchasing by eliminating supplier friction and ensure fresh and safe delivery.

To integrate more online marketing resources into Jiuye SCM's established supply chain services, the Company has set up Freshcn -- a global fresh food services platform that combines online and offline channels. Freshcn provides a one-stop service solution that covers customs clearance, cold chain shipping, and localized online marketing that brings in online influencers to promote merchandise.

Powered by cutting-edge technology, Jiuye SCM's services have made the Company the first choice for its both B2B or B2C businesses. "In various business roles, a company that operates platforms is like a face that makes rules, provides tools and matches points and lines," said Zhang. "Such a company is likely to bear the risk and responsibility of educating the market and having market players experience the thrill of growth."

Zhang added that the value of Jiuye SCM does not just lie on its global cold chain logistics network but also its creation of a center that benefits both suppliers and supply chain service providers.

About Jiuye SCM

Jiuye Supply Chain Management, founded in 2014, is a leading one-stop cold-chain fresh service platform in China that integrates cutting-edge technology to meet growing consumer demand. Jiuye's Cloud Platform enables all parties in the supply chain to connect in real-time, making visual mobilization and collaboration possible. http://www.jiuyescm.com.

