Job Needs and Car Leasing: Market Research, Sourcing and Procurement, Pricing Strategies, Supply Selection Criteria, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

Majority of the leading organizations prefer full-service leasing to
curtail their mobility costs and complexities across the business
infrastructure. This is acting as one of the significant growth drivers
for the job need and car leasing market. Cost-effectiveness of the car
leasing services will play a critical role in driving the spend growth
rate of this category. Across some of the significant economies, the
corporate sector is mobilizing its spend on the corporate leasing
services to limit costs associated with mobility and their other core
The development of autonomous vehicles and EVs in the US is driving
investment in this category to aid the leading players to identify
growth opportunities and offer enhanced services to the buyers.
Organizations in APAC are leasing cars as a business vehicle, as a part
of CTC, and car as a perk to reduce mobility costs and to achieve
employee satisfaction. APAC is expected to attain the highest market
share in the years to come. In Europe, the shifting preference from
purchasing cars to leasing the same, and the need to reduce CAPEX, are
supplementing the growth of the job needs and car leasing market in the
region.
This job needs and car leasing market research report offers a detailed
overview of the key cost drivers, pricing strategies, supplier selection
criteria, and category management insights that can aid in devising a
sustainable procurement strategy. This job needs and car leasing
sourcing and procurement report also highlight the current supply market
developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can
“Buyers must analyze the detailed fee structure that considers all
the costs charged by the suppliers. This enables buyers to devise
effective category pricing strategies that can maximize cost-savings and
help to choose the most cost-effective supplier,” says SpendEdge
procurement expert Sumit Yadav.
This job needs and car leasing market research report has highlighted
the following factors to play a key role in influencing category spend.
They include:
-
Category prices will remain stable during the forecast period
-
Legal and regulatory changes pose significant risks to the category
growth
-
|
|
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the travel
and entertainment category offer information on critical cost
drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve
significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information
on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce
spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer
category management insights and procurement best practices for the
category.
Report scope snapshot: Job needs and car leasing
Category ecosystem
-
Market favorability index for suppliers
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Category management enablers
-
Procurement organization
-
Category enablers
-
Category definition
-
Category hierarchy
-
Category scope
-
Category map
-
