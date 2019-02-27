Job Needs and Car Leasing: Market Research, Sourcing and Procurement, Pricing Strategies, Supply Selection Criteria, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Job Needs and Car Leasing Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

Majority of the leading organizations prefer full-service leasing to curtail their mobility costs and complexities across the business infrastructure. This is acting as one of the significant growth drivers for the job need and car leasing market. Cost-effectiveness of the car leasing services will play a critical role in driving the spend growth rate of this category. Across some of the significant economies, the corporate sector is mobilizing its spend on the corporate leasing services to limit costs associated with mobility and their other core businesses. Read the Free Sample copy of this job needs and car leasing market research report here to know more on the critical pricing strategies suited to this market’s dynamics.

The development of autonomous vehicles and EVs in the US is driving investment in this category to aid the leading players to identify growth opportunities and offer enhanced services to the buyers. Organizations in APAC are leasing cars as a business vehicle, as a part of CTC, and car as a perk to reduce mobility costs and to achieve employee satisfaction. APAC is expected to attain the highest market share in the years to come. In Europe, the shifting preference from purchasing cars to leasing the same, and the need to reduce CAPEX, are supplementing the growth of the job needs and car leasing market in the region.

This job needs and car leasing market research report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers, pricing strategies, supplier selection criteria, and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy. This job needs and car leasing sourcing and procurement report also highlight the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance.

“Buyers must analyze the detailed fee structure that considers all the costs charged by the suppliers. This enables buyers to devise effective category pricing strategies that can maximize cost-savings and help to choose the most cost-effective supplier,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This job needs and car leasing market research report has highlighted the following factors to play a key role in influencing category spend. They include:

Category prices will remain stable during the forecast period

Legal and regulatory changes pose significant risks to the category growth

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the travel and entertainment category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports?

Want customized information from our job needs and car leasing sourcing and procurement report?

