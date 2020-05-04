Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Job numbers hold steady in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 07:04pm EDT

'Any impacts of COVID-19 on jobs are not yet being seen in this employment indicator,' economic statistics manager Sue Chapman said.

'The lockdown didn't occur until the last week of March, so we're expecting limited impact on this month's numbers. We calculate filled jobs by averaging weekly jobs paid during the month.'

'Filled jobs include jobs paid by employers who are being subsidised by the COVID-19 wage subsidy scheme.'

The government has so far paid over $10 billion under the wage subsidy scheme to enable employers to retain their employees.

The data comes from payday filing data sent to Inland Revenue by employers.

By broad industry, filled jobs in the primary industries rose 0.4 percent. Goods-producing industries rose 0.5 percent, while services industries had no movement.

Gross earnings

Gross earnings paid to employees in March 2020 were $11.7 billion. This compares with $10.6 billion paid in March 2019.

'Gross earnings are relatively inconsistent on a monthly basis, due to payday timings and how they occur within each month, but quarterly figures show a clearer picture,' Ms Chapman said.

Seasonally adjusted gross earnings for the March 2020 quarter were down 1.9 percent ($673 million). This compares with a 3.2 percent increase in the December 2019 quarter.

Additional data released

Stats NZ has released the following additional data to help better inform on the impacts of COVID-19 on jobs and earnings in the economy.

  • Filled jobs data for most lower-level industries (Australian and New Zealand Standard Industrial Classification (ANZSIC) 2006 divisional levels). This is actual data only, from May 2019 to March 2020. See Employment indicators: March 2020 and access the filled jobs CSV file under 'Download data'.
  • Gross earnings series for the three broad industry groups (primary, goods-producing, and services) - previously only an all-industries series was published. On Infoshare, go to Work, income and spending, then Employment indicators - MEI.

COVID-19 data portal provides other labour market indicators including jobseeker support benefits and wage subsidy assistance.

Disclaimer

Statistics New Zealand published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 23:03:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:10pGREEN RECOVERY CAN REVIVE VIRUS-HIT ECONOMIES AND TACKLE CLIMATE CHANGE : study
RE
07:09pMUSGRAVE MINERALS : Drilling resumes at Starlight
PU
07:04pSmall UK manufacturers gloomiest in over 30 years - CBI
RE
07:04pNew home consents down from 45-year high
PU
07:04pJob numbers hold steady in March
PU
07:04pMarriage falling out of favour
PU
07:02pGlobal shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds
RE
06:58pWeWork co-founder Neumann sues SoftBank over failed tender offer
RE
06:57pGlobal shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds
RE
06:56pGlobal shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. : VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. : to Report Q1 2020 Earnings Results on Thursday, May 7, 2020
2JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC : JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES : Provides Strategic Business Update and Refines FY20 Gu..
3SKYDANCE TELEVISION : Makes Exclusive Overall Deal With Nick Santora
4Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-PC Peripherals Market 2020-2024 | Rise in Digi..
5HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION : DON MIGUEL FOODS : To Reopen Monday

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group