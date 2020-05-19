Jobber : Releases Report Outlining Current State of Home Service Businesses Amid COVID-19

Increase in new work scheduled in May shows category beginning to rebound from pandemic

Jobber, the leading provider of home service management software, announced findings from its latest report focused on COVID-19’s economic impact on the Home Service category. Utilizing Jobber’s proprietary data gathered from 90,000+ home service professionals across 50+ industries, the Home Service Economic Report: COVID-19 Edition analyzes how the category overall, as well as key segments within Home Service including Cleaning, Contracting, and Green, have performed from the start of the year through May 10, 2020.

The report can be found on Jobber’s newly launched Home Service Economic Trends resource site, which provides data and insight into the health of the Home Service category. The site is updated each month with new data, and quarterly with new downloadable economic reports.

“This year has been extremely bumpy for Home Service businesses,” says Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. “Though the category was not as deeply impacted as others, like Clothing Stores and Restaurants, it still experienced a 30% drop in revenue overall, which is the difference between signing a paycheck, paying off a loan, or buying a new piece of equipment.”

“We developed the Home Service Economic Report: COVID-19 Edition and Home Service Economic Trends resource site to provide data, insights, and clarity that media, analysts, and industry professionals need to help them understand the large and fast-growing Home Service category,” he continues.

Though the report reveals that Home Service has experienced a revenue loss in March and April, early indicators in May, such as new work scheduled, show positive signs that the industry is beginning to recover. The report also compares how the Home Service category performed in comparison to the U.S. GDP over the last couple of years, and how the category has fared during this recent pandemic compared to others such as General Merchandise Stores, Automotive, and Grocery Stores.

A few key findings from the report include:

Home Service Sees Strong Growth - in 2018 and 2019, Home Service businesses grew 12% and 11%, respectively, whereas the overall U.S. GDP grew 2.9% in 2018 and 2.3% in 2019;

in 2018 and 2019, Home Service businesses grew 12% and 11%, respectively, whereas the overall U.S. GDP grew 2.9% in 2018 and 2.3% in 2019; COVID-19 Impact Started in Mid March – up until then, the Home Service category grew an average of 13%. Towards the end of March, revenues fell 30% compared to earlier in the year; and

– up until then, the Home Service category grew an average of 13%. Towards the end of March, revenues fell 30% compared to earlier in the year; and Turning a Corner – new work scheduled and median revenue for Home Service year-over-year began to climb again by the end of April, a trend expected to continue in the beginning of May.

“There’s a lot of data and information out there, but very little is geared specifically towards the Home Service category and how it has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Abheek Dhawan, VP, Business Operations at Jobber. “This report sheds light on the speed and scale of the decline, as well as the recent trend towards recovery that everyone related to the category can look forward to.”

In addition to overall category data, findings within the report are also broken down into three key Home Service segments: Cleaning, consisting of industries such as residential and commercial cleaning, window washing, and pressure washing; Green, made up of lawn care, landscaping, and other related outdoor services; and Contracting, which is comprised of businesses such as HVAC, construction, electrical, and plumbing.

To review or download the Home Service Economic Report: COVID-19 Edition, visit the Home Service Economic Trends resource site here: https://getjobber.com/home-service-reports/

About Jobber

Jobber (@GetJobber) is an award-winning job tracking and operations management platform for home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can provide 5-star service at scale. Since launching in 2011, businesses using Jobber have serviced over 10 million people in more than 43 countries, delivering over $6 billion annually, and growing, in services to their customers. In 2019, the company was recognized as the second fastest growing software company in Canada by Canadian Business’ Growth 500, and a winner of the Technology Fast 500™ and Technology Fast 50™ programs presented by Deloitte. Most recently, the company was named to Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies 2020 list.

For more information, visit www.getjobber.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005862/en/