Jobless Claims Rise Sharply at Front of Expected Coronavirus Surge -- 2nd Update

WASHINGTON -- The number of Americans applying for first-time unemployment benefits increased sharply last week, the front end of a surge in jobless claims tied to the new coronavirus pandemic.

Initial jobless claims increased by 70,000 in the week ended Saturday, March 14 to a seasonally adjusted 281,000, marking the fourth biggest jump for jobless claims on record back to 1967. It also brought claims to the highest level since September 2017, following Hurricane Harvey, which struck the U.S. and disrupted business activity.

A number of states specifically cited coronavirus-related layoffs last week, the report said. Many states have reported higher layoffs in services industries, particularly restaurants.

The survey period for Thursday's Labor Department release was before many states started reporting higher numbers of claims this week related to business closures due to the coronavirus.

"It certainly looks like we'll have a significant increase next week," said Josh Wright, chief economist at iCIMS Inc. "This is a national disaster that is already morphing into a financial and economic crisis."

The trajectory of jobless claims in the medium term depends on how many companies have a cash buffer to help weather the crisis, he said.

Earlier this week, many states ordered businesses in public places, such as restaurants and bars, to temporarily close to protect against the spread of coronavirus. The mandates hit employment in the leisure-and-hospitality industry, which accounts for about 11% of nonfarm payrolls, particularly hard.

States, including large ones like New York, experienced a sudden rush for unemployment benefits, though it isn't clear what percentage of Americans seeking benefits were unemployed, furloughed or working reduced hours.

New York's website to register for unemployment benefits is averaging 250,000 logins per day, a 400% increase over its typical average, according to a department spokesperson.

Ohio's four-day total for jobless claims through Wednesday was 111,055, compared with about 4,000 for the same period last week. Connecticut filers submitted more than 30,000 new claims between Monday and Wednesday, compared with just 2,500 all last week. States such as Michigan and Kentucky also reported volume spikes.

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California, a state with one of the highest number of coronavirus cases, said in a Wednesday briefing that the state received 80,000 unemployment insurance applications Tuesday, compared with an average of 2,000 claims per day typically.

Washington, another state seeing a large number of coronavirus cases, is hiring more than 100 new staff to respond to a jump in unemployment insurance applications, and extending its customer service to seven days a week.

Just a couple of weeks ago the labor market appeared robust, underscoring how quickly the virus has roiled the U.S. economy. Continuing claims, those filed by workers unemployed for longer than a week, numbered 1.701 million in the week ended March 7, a historically low level, Thursday's Labor Department report showed. Continuing claims are reported with a one-week lag.

Steven Blitz, chief U.S. economist at research firm TS Lombard, said Thursday he expected the unemployment rate to jump to 10.6% in the second quarter, possibly by April, based on how the Labor Department collects data.

During the last recession, the unemployment rate reached a high of 10% in October 2009. It has surpassed that level only once since data collection began in 1948, when it reached 10.8% in 1982.

Unemployment benefits are designed to serve as a source of income replacement, which could prove extra important for Americans during a rapidly moving crisis that is closing down businesses. Other income-support measures are pending in Congress.

President Trump on Wednesday signed into law a bill that would ensure at least two weeks of paid emergency leave for people dealing with the virus's effects.

The Trump administration also is proposing two rounds of direct payments totaling $500 billion to Americans beginning on April 6 and May 18 as part of a $1 trillion stimulus package.

